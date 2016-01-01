Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME
ClickHouse periodically updates dictionaries based on the
LIFETIME tag (defined in seconds).
LIFETIME is the update interval for fully downloaded dictionaries and the invalidation interval for cached dictionaries.
During updates, the old version of a dictionary can still be queried. Dictionary updates do not block queries, apart from when they load for first use. If an error occurs during an update, the error is written to the server log, and queries can continue using the old version of the dictionary. If a dictionary update is successful, the old version of the dictionary is replaced atomically.
Example of settings:
If you are using a dictionary with ClickHouse Cloud please use the DDL query option to create your dictionaries, and create your dictionary as user
default.
Also, verify the list of supported dictionary sources in the Cloud Compatibility guide.
or
Setting
<lifetime>0</lifetime> (
LIFETIME(0)) prevents dictionaries from updating.
You can set a time interval for updates, and ClickHouse will choose a uniformly random time within this range. This is necessary in order to distribute the load on the dictionary source when updating on a large number of servers.
Example of settings:
or
If
<min>0</min> and
<max>0</max>, ClickHouse does not reload the dictionary by timeout.
In this case, ClickHouse can reload the dictionary earlier if the dictionary configuration file was changed or the
SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARY command was executed.
When updating the dictionaries, the ClickHouse server applies different logic depending on the type of source:
- For a text file, it checks the time of modification. If the time differs from the previously recorded time, the dictionary is updated.
- Dictionaries from other sources are updated every time by default.
For other sources (ODBC, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, etc), you can set up a query that will update the dictionaries only if they really changed, rather than each time. To do this, follow these steps:
- The dictionary table must have a field that always changes when the source data is updated.
- The settings of the source must specify a query that retrieves the changing field. The ClickHouse server interprets the query result as a row, and if this row has changed relative to its previous state, the dictionary is updated. Specify the query in the
<invalidate_query>field in the settings for the source.
Example of settings:
or
For
Cache,
ComplexKeyCache,
SSDCache, and
SSDComplexKeyCache dictionaries both synchronous and asynchronous updates are supported.
It is also possible for
Flat,
Hashed,
HashedArray,
ComplexKeyHashed dictionaries to only request data that was changed after the previous update. If
update_field is specified as part of the dictionary source configuration, value of the previous update time in seconds will be added to the data request. Depends on source type (Executable, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, or ODBC) different logic will be applied to
update_field before request data from an external source.
- If the source is HTTP then
update_fieldwill be added as a query parameter with the last update time as the parameter value.
- If the source is Executable then
update_fieldwill be added as an executable script argument with the last update time as the argument value.
- If the source is ClickHouse, MySQL, PostgreSQL, ODBC there will be an additional part of
WHERE, where
update_fieldis compared as greater or equal with the last update time.
- Per default, this
WHERE-condition is checked at the highest level of the SQL-Query. Alternatively, the condition can be checked in any other
WHERE-clause within the query using the
{condition}-keyword. Example:
- Per default, this
If
update_field option is set, additional option
update_lag can be set. Value of
update_lag option is subtracted from previous update time before request updated data.
Example of settings:
or