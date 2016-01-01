Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

ssd_cache dictionary layout types

ssd_cache

Similar to cache, but stores data on SSD and index in RAM. All cache dictionary settings related to update queue can also be applied to SSD cache dictionaries.

The dictionary key has the UInt64 type.

LAYOUT(SSD_CACHE(BLOCK_SIZE 4096 FILE_SIZE 16777216 READ_BUFFER_SIZE 1048576
    PATH '/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test_dict'))

complex_key_ssd_cache

This type of storage is for use with composite keys. Similar to ssd_cache.