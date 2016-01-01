ssd_cache dictionary layout types

Similar to cache , but stores data on SSD and index in RAM. All cache dictionary settings related to update queue can also be applied to SSD cache dictionaries.

The dictionary key has the UInt64 type.

DDL

Configuration file LAYOUT(SSD_CACHE(BLOCK_SIZE 4096 FILE_SIZE 16777216 READ_BUFFER_SIZE 1048576 PATH '/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test_dict')) <layout> <ssd_cache> <!-- Size of elementary read block in bytes. Recommended to be equal to SSD's page size. --> <block_size>4096</block_size> <!-- Max cache file size in bytes. --> <file_size>16777216</file_size> <!-- Size of RAM buffer in bytes for reading elements from SSD. --> <read_buffer_size>131072</read_buffer_size> <!-- Size of RAM buffer in bytes for aggregating elements before flushing to SSD. --> <write_buffer_size>1048576</write_buffer_size> <!-- Path where cache file will be stored. --> <path>/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test_dict</path> </ssd_cache> </layout>