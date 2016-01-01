ssd_cache dictionary layout types
ssd_cache
Similar to
cache, but stores data on SSD and index in RAM. All cache dictionary settings related to update queue can also be applied to SSD cache dictionaries.
The dictionary key has the UInt64 type.
LAYOUT(SSD_CACHE(BLOCK_SIZE 4096 FILE_SIZE 16777216 READ_BUFFER_SIZE 1048576
PATH '/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test_dict'))
<layout>
<ssd_cache>
<!-- Size of elementary read block in bytes. Recommended to be equal to SSD's page size. -->
<block_size>4096</block_size>
<!-- Max cache file size in bytes. -->
<file_size>16777216</file_size>
<!-- Size of RAM buffer in bytes for reading elements from SSD. -->
<read_buffer_size>131072</read_buffer_size>
<!-- Size of RAM buffer in bytes for aggregating elements before flushing to SSD. -->
<write_buffer_size>1048576</write_buffer_size>
<!-- Path where cache file will be stored. -->
<path>/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test_dict</path>
</ssd_cache>
</layout>
complex_key_ssd_cache
This type of storage is for use with composite keys. Similar to
ssd_cache.