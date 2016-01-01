Regular expression tree dictionary layout

The regexp_tree dictionary lets you map keys to values based on hierarchical regular-expression patterns. It's optimized for pattern-match lookups (e.g. classifying strings like user agent strings by matching regex patterns) rather than exact key matching.

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Regular expression tree dictionaries are defined in ClickHouse open-source using the YAMLRegExpTree source which is provided the path to a YAML file containing the regular expression tree.

CREATE DICTIONARY regexp_dict ( regexp String, name String, version String ) PRIMARY KEY(regexp) SOURCE(YAMLRegExpTree(PATH '/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/regexp_tree.yaml')) LAYOUT(regexp_tree) ...

The dictionary source YAMLRegExpTree represents the structure of a regexp tree. For example:

- regexp: 'Linux/(\d+[\.\d]*).+tlinux' name: 'TencentOS' version: '\1' - regexp: '\d+/tclwebkit(?:\d+[\.\d]*)' name: 'Android' versions: - regexp: '33/tclwebkit' version: '13' - regexp: '3[12]/tclwebkit' version: '12' - regexp: '30/tclwebkit' version: '11' - regexp: '29/tclwebkit' version: '10'

This config consists of a list of regular expression tree nodes. Each node has the following structure:

regexp : the regular expression of the node.

: the regular expression of the node. attributes : a list of user-defined dictionary attributes. In this example, there are two attributes: name and version . The first node defines both attributes. The second node only defines attribute name . Attribute version is provided by the child nodes of the second node. The value of an attribute may contain back references , referring to capture groups of the matched regular expression. In the example, the value of attribute version in the first node consists of a back-reference \1 to capture group (\d+[\.\d]*) in the regular expression. Back-reference numbers range from 1 to 9 and are written as $1 or \1 (for number 1). The back reference is replaced by the matched capture group during query execution.

: a list of user-defined dictionary attributes. In this example, there are two attributes: and . The first node defines both attributes. The second node only defines attribute . Attribute is provided by the child nodes of the second node. child nodes: a list of children of a regexp tree node, each of which has its own attributes and (potentially) children nodes. String matching proceeds in a depth-first fashion. If a string matches a regexp node, the dictionary checks if it also matches the nodes' child nodes. If that is the case, the attributes of the deepest matching node are assigned. Attributes of a child node overwrite equally named attributes of parent nodes. The name of child nodes in YAML files can be arbitrary, e.g. versions in above example.

Regexp tree dictionaries only allow access using the functions dictGet , dictGetOrDefault , and dictGetAll . For example:

SELECT dictGet('regexp_dict', ('name', 'version'), '31/tclwebkit1024');

┌─dictGet('regexp_dict', ('name', 'version'), '31/tclwebkit1024')─┐ │ ('Android','12') │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

In this case, we first match the regular expression \d+/tclwebkit(?:\d+[\.\d]*) in the top layer's second node. The dictionary then continues to look into the child nodes and finds that the string also matches 3[12]/tclwebkit . As a result, the value of attribute name is Android (defined in the first layer) and the value of attribute version is 12 (defined in the child node).

With a sophisticated YAML configuration file, you can use a regexp tree dictionaries as a user agent string parser. ClickHouse supports uap-core and you can see how to use it in the functional test 02504_regexp_dictionary_ua_parser

Sometimes it is useful to return values from multiple regular expressions that matched, rather than just the value of a leaf node. In these cases, the specialized dictGetAll function can be used. If a node has an attribute value of type T , dictGetAll will return an Array(T) containing zero or more values.

By default, the number of matches returned per key is unbounded. A bound can be passed as an optional fourth argument to dictGetAll . The array is populated in topological order, meaning that child nodes come before parent nodes, and sibling nodes follow the ordering in the source.

Example:

CREATE DICTIONARY regexp_dict ( regexp String, tag String, topological_index Int64, captured Nullable(String), parent String ) PRIMARY KEY(regexp) SOURCE(YAMLRegExpTree(PATH '/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/regexp_tree.yaml')) LAYOUT(regexp_tree) LIFETIME(0)

# /var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/regexp_tree.yaml - regexp: 'clickhouse\.com' tag: 'ClickHouse' topological_index: 1 paths: - regexp: 'clickhouse\.com/docs(.*)' tag: 'ClickHouse Documentation' topological_index: 0 captured: '\1' parent: 'ClickHouse' - regexp: '/docs(/|$)' tag: 'Documentation' topological_index: 2 - regexp: 'github.com' tag: 'GitHub' topological_index: 3 captured: 'NULL'

CREATE TABLE urls (url String) ENGINE=MergeTree ORDER BY url; INSERT INTO urls VALUES ('clickhouse.com'), ('clickhouse.com/docs/en'), ('github.com/clickhouse/tree/master/docs'); SELECT url, dictGetAll('regexp_dict', ('tag', 'topological_index', 'captured', 'parent'), url, 2) FROM urls;

Result:

┌─url────────────────────────────────────┬─dictGetAll('regexp_dict', ('tag', 'topological_index', 'captured', 'parent'), url, 2)─┐ │ clickhouse.com │ (['ClickHouse'],[1],[],[]) │ │ clickhouse.com/docs/en │ (['ClickHouse Documentation','ClickHouse'],[0,1],['/en'],['ClickHouse']) │ │ github.com/clickhouse/tree/master/docs │ (['Documentation','GitHub'],[2,3],[NULL],[]) │ └────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Pattern matching behavior can be modified with certain dictionary settings:

regexp_dict_flag_case_insensitive : Use case-insensitive matching (defaults to false ). Can be overridden in individual expressions with (?i) and (?-i) .

: Use case-insensitive matching (defaults to ). Can be overridden in individual expressions with and . regexp_dict_flag_dotall : Allow '.' to match newline characters (defaults to false ).

The YAMLRegExpTree source works in ClickHouse Open Source but not in ClickHouse Cloud. To use regexp tree dictionaries in ClickHouse Cloud, first create a regexp tree dictionary from a YAML file locally in ClickHouse Open Source, then dump this dictionary into a CSV file using the dictionary table function and the INTO OUTFILE clause.

SELECT * FROM dictionary(regexp_dict) INTO OUTFILE('regexp_dict.csv')

The content of csv file is:

1,0,"Linux/(\d+[\.\d]*).+tlinux","['version','name']","['\\1','TencentOS']" 2,0,"(\d+)/tclwebkit(\d+[\.\d]*)","['comment','version','name']","['test $1 and $2','$1','Android']" 3,2,"33/tclwebkit","['version']","['13']" 4,2,"3[12]/tclwebkit","['version']","['12']" 5,2,"3[12]/tclwebkit","['version']","['11']" 6,2,"3[12]/tclwebkit","['version']","['10']"

The schema of dumped file is:

id UInt64 : the id of the RegexpTree node.

: the id of the RegexpTree node. parent_id UInt64 : the id of the parent of a node.

: the id of the parent of a node. regexp String : the regular expression string.

: the regular expression string. keys Array(String) : the names of user-defined attributes.

: the names of user-defined attributes. values Array(String) : the values of user-defined attributes.

To create the dictionary in ClickHouse Cloud, first create a table regexp_dictionary_source_table with below table structure:

CREATE TABLE regexp_dictionary_source_table ( id UInt64, parent_id UInt64, regexp String, keys Array(String), values Array(String) ) ENGINE=Memory;

Then update the local CSV by

clickhouse client \ --host MY_HOST \ --secure \ --password MY_PASSWORD \ --query " INSERT INTO regexp_dictionary_source_table SELECT * FROM input ('id UInt64, parent_id UInt64, regexp String, keys Array(String), values Array(String)') FORMAT CSV" < regexp_dict.csv

You can see how to Insert Local Files for more details. After we initialize the source table, we can create a RegexpTree by table source: