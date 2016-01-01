range_hashed dictionary layout types
range_hashed
The dictionary is stored in memory in the form of a hash table with an ordered array of ranges and their corresponding values.
This storage method works the same way as hashed and allows using date/time (arbitrary numeric type) ranges in addition to the key.
Example: The table contains discounts for each advertiser in the format:
To use a sample for date ranges, define the
range_min and
range_max elements in the structure. These elements must contain elements
name and
type (if
type is not specified, the default type will be used - Date).
type can be any numeric type (Date / DateTime / UInt64 / Int32 / others).
Values of
range_min and
range_max should fit in
Int64 type.
Example:
- DDL
- Configuration file
To work with these dictionaries, you need to pass an additional argument to the
dictGet function, for which a range is selected:
Query example:
This function returns the value for the specified
ids and the date range that includes the passed date.
Details of the algorithm:
- If the
idis not found or a range is not found for the
id, it returns the default value of the attribute's type.
- If there are overlapping ranges and
range_lookup_strategy=min, it returns a matching range with minimal
range_min, if several ranges found, it returns a range with minimal
range_max, if again several ranges found (several ranges had the same
range_minand
range_maxit returns a random range of them.
- If there are overlapping ranges and
range_lookup_strategy=max, it returns a matching range with maximal
range_min, if several ranges found, it returns a range with maximal
range_max, if again several ranges found (several ranges had the same
range_minand
range_maxit returns a random range of them.
- If the
range_maxis
NULL, the range is open.
NULLis treated as maximal possible value. For the
range_min
1970-01-01or
0(-MAX_INT) can be used as the open value.
Configuration example:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Configuration example with overlapping ranges and open ranges:
complex_key_range_hashed
The dictionary is stored in memory in the form of a hash table with an ordered array of ranges and their corresponding values (see range_hashed). This type of storage is for use with composite keys.
Configuration example: