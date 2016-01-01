range_hashed dictionary layout types

The dictionary is stored in memory in the form of a hash table with an ordered array of ranges and their corresponding values.

This storage method works the same way as hashed and allows using date/time (arbitrary numeric type) ranges in addition to the key.

Example: The table contains discounts for each advertiser in the format:

┌─advertiser_id─┬─discount_start_date─┬─discount_end_date─┬─amount─┐ │ 123 │ 2015-01-16 │ 2015-01-31 │ 0.25 │ │ 123 │ 2015-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.15 │ │ 456 │ 2015-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.05 │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────┘

To use a sample for date ranges, define the range_min and range_max elements in the structure. These elements must contain elements name and type (if type is not specified, the default type will be used - Date). type can be any numeric type (Date / DateTime / UInt64 / Int32 / others).

Note Values of range_min and range_max should fit in Int64 type.

Example:

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict ( advertiser_id UInt64, discount_start_date Date, discount_end_date Date, amount Float64 ) PRIMARY KEY id SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'discounts')) LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 1000) LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(range_lookup_strategy 'max')) RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date) <layout> <range_hashed> <!-- Strategy for overlapping ranges (min/max). Default: min (return a matching range with the min(range_min -> range_max) value) --> <range_lookup_strategy>min</range_lookup_strategy> </range_hashed> </layout> <structure> <id> <name>advertiser_id</name> </id> <range_min> <name>discount_start_date</name> <type>Date</type> </range_min> <range_max> <name>discount_end_date</name> <type>Date</type> </range_max> ...

To work with these dictionaries, you need to pass an additional argument to the dictGet function, for which a range is selected:

dictGet('dict_name', 'attr_name', id, date)

Query example:

SELECT dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, '2022-10-20'::Date);

This function returns the value for the specified id s and the date range that includes the passed date.

Details of the algorithm:

If the id is not found or a range is not found for the id , it returns the default value of the attribute's type.

is not found or a range is not found for the , it returns the default value of the attribute's type. If there are overlapping ranges and range_lookup_strategy=min , it returns a matching range with minimal range_min , if several ranges found, it returns a range with minimal range_max , if again several ranges found (several ranges had the same range_min and range_max it returns a random range of them.

, it returns a matching range with minimal , if several ranges found, it returns a range with minimal , if again several ranges found (several ranges had the same and it returns a random range of them. If there are overlapping ranges and range_lookup_strategy=max , it returns a matching range with maximal range_min , if several ranges found, it returns a range with maximal range_max , if again several ranges found (several ranges had the same range_min and range_max it returns a random range of them.

, it returns a matching range with maximal , if several ranges found, it returns a range with maximal , if again several ranges found (several ranges had the same and it returns a random range of them. If the range_max is NULL , the range is open. NULL is treated as maximal possible value. For the range_min 1970-01-01 or 0 (-MAX_INT) can be used as the open value.

Configuration example:

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY somedict( Abcdef UInt64, StartTimeStamp UInt64, EndTimeStamp UInt64, XXXType String DEFAULT '' ) PRIMARY KEY Abcdef RANGE(MIN StartTimeStamp MAX EndTimeStamp) <clickhouse> <dictionary> ... <layout> <range_hashed /> </layout> <structure> <id> <name>Abcdef</name> </id> <range_min> <name>StartTimeStamp</name> <type>UInt64</type> </range_min> <range_max> <name>EndTimeStamp</name> <type>UInt64</type> </range_max> <attribute> <name>XXXType</name> <type>String</type> <null_value /> </attribute> </structure> </dictionary> </clickhouse>

Configuration example with overlapping ranges and open ranges:

CREATE TABLE discounts ( advertiser_id UInt64, discount_start_date Date, discount_end_date Nullable(Date), amount Float64 ) ENGINE = Memory; INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-01', Null, 0.1); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-15', Null, 0.2); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.3); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-04', '2015-01-10', 0.4); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.5); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-10', 0.6); SELECT * FROM discounts ORDER BY advertiser_id, discount_start_date; ┌─advertiser_id─┬─discount_start_date─┬─discount_end_date─┬─amount─┐ │ 1 │ 2015-01-01 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0.1 │ │ 1 │ 2015-01-15 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0.2 │ │ 2 │ 2015-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.3 │ │ 2 │ 2015-01-04 │ 2015-01-10 │ 0.4 │ │ 3 │ 1970-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.5 │ │ 3 │ 1970-01-01 │ 2015-01-10 │ 0.6 │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────┘ -- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max' CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict ( advertiser_id UInt64, discount_start_date Date, discount_end_date Nullable(Date), amount Float64 ) PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts)) LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900) LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max')) RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date); select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.2 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-15 (0.2) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.1) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.4 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-04 (0.4) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.3) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.5 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-15 (0.5) is bigger than 2015-01-10 (0.6) └─────┘ DROP DICTIONARY discounts_dict; -- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min' CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict ( advertiser_id UInt64, discount_start_date Date, discount_end_date Nullable(Date), amount Float64 ) PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts)) LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900) LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min')) RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date); select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.1 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.1) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.2) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.3 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.3) is less than 2015-01-04 (0.4) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.6 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-10 (0.6) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.5) └─────┘

The dictionary is stored in memory in the form of a hash table with an ordered array of ranges and their corresponding values (see range_hashed). This type of storage is for use with composite keys.

Configuration example: