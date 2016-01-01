ip_trie dictionary layout

The ip_trie dictionary is designed for IP address lookups by network prefix. It stores IP ranges in CIDR notation and allows fast determination of which prefix (e.g. subnet or ASN range) a given IP falls into, making it ideal for IP-based searches like geolocation or network classification.

Example

Suppose we have a table in ClickHouse that contains our IP prefixes and mappings:

CREATE TABLE my_ip_addresses ( prefix String, asn UInt32, cca2 String ) ENGINE = MergeTree PRIMARY KEY prefix;

INSERT INTO my_ip_addresses VALUES ('202.79.32.0/20', 17501, 'NP'), ('2620:0:870::/48', 3856, 'US'), ('2a02:6b8:1::/48', 13238, 'RU'), ('2001:db8::/32', 65536, 'ZZ') ;

Let's define an ip_trie dictionary for this table. The ip_trie layout requires a composite key:

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY my_ip_trie_dictionary ( prefix String, asn UInt32, cca2 String DEFAULT '??' ) PRIMARY KEY prefix SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'my_ip_addresses')) LAYOUT(IP_TRIE) LIFETIME(3600); <structure> <key> <attribute> <name>prefix</name> <type>String</type> </attribute> </key> <attribute> <name>asn</name> <type>UInt32</type> <null_value /> </attribute> <attribute> <name>cca2</name> <type>String</type> <null_value>??</null_value> </attribute> ... </structure> <layout> <ip_trie> <!-- Key attribute `prefix` can be retrieved via dictGetString. --> <!-- This option increases memory usage. --> <access_to_key_from_attributes>true</access_to_key_from_attributes> </ip_trie> </layout>

The key must have only one String type attribute that contains an allowed IP prefix. Other types are not supported yet.

The syntax is:

dictGetT('dict_name', 'attr_name', ip)

The function takes either UInt32 for IPv4, or FixedString(16) for IPv6. For example:

SELECT dictGet('my_ip_trie_dictionary', 'cca2', toIPv4('202.79.32.10')) AS result; ┌─result─┐ │ NP │ └────────┘ SELECT dictGet('my_ip_trie_dictionary', 'asn', IPv6StringToNum('2001:db8::1')) AS result; ┌─result─┐ │ 65536 │ └────────┘ SELECT dictGet('my_ip_trie_dictionary', ('asn', 'cca2'), IPv6StringToNum('2001:db8::1')) AS result; ┌─result───────┐ │ (65536,'ZZ') │ └──────────────┘

Other types are not supported yet. The function returns the attribute for the prefix that corresponds to this IP address. If there are overlapping prefixes, the most specific one is returned.

Data must completely fit into RAM.