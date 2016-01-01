hashed dictionary layout types
hashed
The dictionary is completely stored in memory in the form of a hash table. The dictionary can contain any number of elements with any identifiers. In practice, the number of keys can reach tens of millions of items.
The dictionary key has the UInt64 type.
All types of sources are supported. When updating, data (from a file or from a table) is read in its entirety.
Configuration example:
<layout>
<hashed />
</layout>
Configuration example with settings:
LAYOUT(HASHED([SHARDS 1] [SHARD_LOAD_QUEUE_BACKLOG 10000] [MAX_LOAD_FACTOR 0.5]))
<layout>
<hashed>
<!-- If shards greater then 1 (default is `1`) the dictionary will load
data in parallel, useful if you have huge amount of elements in one
dictionary. -->
<shards>10</shards>
<!-- Size of the backlog for blocks in parallel queue.
Since the bottleneck in parallel loading is rehash, and so to avoid
stalling because of thread is doing rehash, you need to have some
backlog.
10000 is good balance between memory and speed.
Even for 10e10 elements and can handle all the load without starvation. -->
<shard_load_queue_backlog>10000</shard_load_queue_backlog>
<!-- Maximum load factor of the hash table, with greater values, the memory
is utilized more efficiently (less memory is wasted) but read/performance
may deteriorate.
Valid values: [0.5, 0.99]
Default: 0.5 -->
<max_load_factor>0.5</max_load_factor>
</hashed>
</layout>
sparse_hashed
Similar to
hashed, but uses less memory in favor more CPU usage.
The dictionary key has the UInt64 type.
Configuration example:
LAYOUT(SPARSE_HASHED([SHARDS 1] [SHARD_LOAD_QUEUE_BACKLOG 10000] [MAX_LOAD_FACTOR 0.5]))
<layout>
<sparse_hashed>
<!-- <shards>1</shards> -->
<!-- <shard_load_queue_backlog>10000</shard_load_queue_backlog> -->
<!-- <max_load_factor>0.5</max_load_factor> -->
</sparse_hashed>
</layout>
It is also possible to use
shards for this type of dictionary, and again it is more important for
sparse_hashed then for
hashed, since
sparse_hashed is slower.
complex_key_hashed
This type of storage is for use with composite keys. Similar to
hashed.
Configuration example:
LAYOUT(COMPLEX_KEY_HASHED([SHARDS 1] [SHARD_LOAD_QUEUE_BACKLOG 10000] [MAX_LOAD_FACTOR 0.5]))
<layout>
<complex_key_hashed>
<!-- <shards>1</shards> -->
<!-- <shard_load_queue_backlog>10000</shard_load_queue_backlog> -->
<!-- <max_load_factor>0.5</max_load_factor> -->
</complex_key_hashed>
</layout>
complex_key_sparse_hashed
This type of storage is for use with composite keys. Similar to sparse_hashed.
Configuration example:
LAYOUT(COMPLEX_KEY_SPARSE_HASHED([SHARDS 1] [SHARD_LOAD_QUEUE_BACKLOG 10000] [MAX_LOAD_FACTOR 0.5]))
<layout>
<complex_key_sparse_hashed>
<!-- <shards>1</shards> -->
<!-- <shard_load_queue_backlog>10000</shard_load_queue_backlog> -->
<!-- <max_load_factor>0.5</max_load_factor> -->
</complex_key_sparse_hashed>
</layout>