Dictionary layouts

There are a variety of ways to store dictionaries in memory, each with CPU and RAM-usage trade-offs.

Layout Description flat Stores data in flat arrays indexed by key. Fastest layout, but keys must be UInt64 and bounded by max_array_size . hashed Stores data in a hash table. No key size limit, supports any number of elements. sparse_hashed Like hashed , but trades CPU for lower memory usage. complex_key_hashed Like hashed , for composite keys. complex_key_sparse_hashed Like sparse_hashed , for composite keys. hashed_array Attributes stored in arrays with a hash table mapping keys to array indices. Memory-efficient for many attributes. complex_key_hashed_array Like hashed_array , for composite keys. range_hashed Hash table with ordered ranges. Supports lookups by key + date/time range. complex_key_range_hashed Like range_hashed , for composite keys. cache Fixed-size in-memory cache. Only frequently accessed keys are stored. complex_key_cache Like cache , for composite keys. ssd_cache Like cache , but stores data on SSD with an in-memory index. complex_key_ssd_cache Like ssd_cache , for composite keys. direct No in-memory storage — queries the source directly for each request. complex_key_direct Like direct , for composite keys. ip_trie Trie structure for fast IP prefix lookups (CIDR-based).

Recommended layouts flat, hashed, and complex_key_hashed provide the best query performance. Caching layouts are not recommended due to potentially poor performance and difficulty tuning parameters — see cache for details.

Tip If you are using a dictionary with ClickHouse Cloud please use the DDL query option to create your dictionaries, and create your dictionary as user default . Also, verify the list of supported dictionary sources in the Cloud Compatibility guide.

You can configure a dictionary layout with the LAYOUT clause (for DDL) or the layout setting for configuration file definitions.

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY (...) ... LAYOUT(LAYOUT_TYPE(param value)) -- layout settings ... <clickhouse> <dictionary> ... <layout> <layout_type> <!-- layout settings --> </layout_type> </layout> ... </dictionary> </clickhouse>

See also CREATE DICTIONARY for the full DDL syntax.

Dictionaries without word complex-key* in a layout have a key with UInt64 type, complex-key* dictionaries have a composite key (complex, with arbitrary types).

Numeric key example (column key_column has UInt64 type):

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name ( key_column UInt64, ... ) PRIMARY KEY key_column <structure> <id> <name>key_column</name> </id> ... </structure>

Composite key example (key has one element with String type):

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name ( country_code String, ... ) PRIMARY KEY country_code <structure> <key> <attribute> <name>country_code</name> <type>String</type> </attribute> </key> ... </structure>

There are several ways to improve dictionary performance:

Call the function for working with the dictionary after GROUP BY .

. Mark attributes to extract as injective. An attribute is called injective if different keys correspond to different attribute values. So when GROUP BY uses a function that fetches an attribute value by the key, this function is automatically taken out of GROUP BY .

ClickHouse generates an exception for errors with dictionaries. Examples of errors can be:

The dictionary being accessed could not be loaded.

Error querying a cached dictionary.

You can view the list of dictionaries and their statuses in the system.dictionaries table.