Dictionary layouts

Dictionary layout types

There are a variety of ways to store dictionaries in memory, each with CPU and RAM-usage trade-offs.

LayoutDescription
flatStores data in flat arrays indexed by key. Fastest layout, but keys must be UInt64 and bounded by max_array_size.
hashedStores data in a hash table. No key size limit, supports any number of elements.
sparse_hashedLike hashed, but trades CPU for lower memory usage.
complex_key_hashedLike hashed, for composite keys.
complex_key_sparse_hashedLike sparse_hashed, for composite keys.
hashed_arrayAttributes stored in arrays with a hash table mapping keys to array indices. Memory-efficient for many attributes.
complex_key_hashed_arrayLike hashed_array, for composite keys.
range_hashedHash table with ordered ranges. Supports lookups by key + date/time range.
complex_key_range_hashedLike range_hashed, for composite keys.
cacheFixed-size in-memory cache. Only frequently accessed keys are stored.
complex_key_cacheLike cache, for composite keys.
ssd_cacheLike cache, but stores data on SSD with an in-memory index.
complex_key_ssd_cacheLike ssd_cache, for composite keys.
directNo in-memory storage — queries the source directly for each request.
complex_key_directLike direct, for composite keys.
ip_trieTrie structure for fast IP prefix lookups (CIDR-based).
Recommended layouts

flat, hashed, and complex_key_hashed provide the best query performance. Caching layouts are not recommended due to potentially poor performance and difficulty tuning parameters — see cache for details.

Specify dictionary layout



If you are using a dictionary with ClickHouse Cloud please use the DDL query option to create your dictionaries, and create your dictionary as user default. Also, verify the list of supported dictionary sources in the Cloud Compatibility guide.

You can configure a dictionary layout with the LAYOUT clause (for DDL) or the layout setting for configuration file definitions.

CREATE DICTIONARY (...)
...
LAYOUT(LAYOUT_TYPE(param value)) -- layout settings
...

See also CREATE DICTIONARY for the full DDL syntax.

Dictionaries without word complex-key* in a layout have a key with UInt64 type, complex-key* dictionaries have a composite key (complex, with arbitrary types).

Numeric key example (column key_column has UInt64 type):

CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name (
    key_column UInt64,
    ...
)
PRIMARY KEY key_column

Composite key example (key has one element with String type):

CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name (
    country_code String,
    ...
)
PRIMARY KEY country_code

Improve dictionary performance

There are several ways to improve dictionary performance:

  • Call the function for working with the dictionary after GROUP BY.
  • Mark attributes to extract as injective. An attribute is called injective if different keys correspond to different attribute values. So when GROUP BY uses a function that fetches an attribute value by the key, this function is automatically taken out of GROUP BY.

ClickHouse generates an exception for errors with dictionaries. Examples of errors can be:

  • The dictionary being accessed could not be loaded.
  • Error querying a cached dictionary.

You can view the list of dictionaries and their statuses in the system.dictionaries table.