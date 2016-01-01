Dictionary layouts
Dictionary layout types
There are a variety of ways to store dictionaries in memory, each with CPU and RAM-usage trade-offs.
|Layout
|Description
|flat
|Stores data in flat arrays indexed by key. Fastest layout, but keys must be
UInt64 and bounded by
max_array_size.
|hashed
|Stores data in a hash table. No key size limit, supports any number of elements.
|sparse_hashed
|Like
hashed, but trades CPU for lower memory usage.
|complex_key_hashed
|Like
hashed, for composite keys.
|complex_key_sparse_hashed
|Like
sparse_hashed, for composite keys.
|hashed_array
|Attributes stored in arrays with a hash table mapping keys to array indices. Memory-efficient for many attributes.
|complex_key_hashed_array
|Like
hashed_array, for composite keys.
|range_hashed
|Hash table with ordered ranges. Supports lookups by key + date/time range.
|complex_key_range_hashed
|Like
range_hashed, for composite keys.
|cache
|Fixed-size in-memory cache. Only frequently accessed keys are stored.
|complex_key_cache
|Like
cache, for composite keys.
|ssd_cache
|Like
cache, but stores data on SSD with an in-memory index.
|complex_key_ssd_cache
|Like
ssd_cache, for composite keys.
|direct
|No in-memory storage — queries the source directly for each request.
|complex_key_direct
|Like
direct, for composite keys.
|ip_trie
|Trie structure for fast IP prefix lookups (CIDR-based).
flat, hashed, and complex_key_hashed provide the best query performance. Caching layouts are not recommended due to potentially poor performance and difficulty tuning parameters — see cache for details.
Specify dictionary layout
If you are using a dictionary with ClickHouse Cloud please use the DDL query option to create your dictionaries, and create your dictionary as user
default.
Also, verify the list of supported dictionary sources in the Cloud Compatibility guide.
You can configure a dictionary layout with the
LAYOUT clause (for DDL) or the
layout setting for configuration file definitions.
- DDL
- Configuration file
See also CREATE DICTIONARY for the full DDL syntax.
Dictionaries without word
complex-key* in a layout have a key with UInt64 type,
complex-key* dictionaries have a composite key (complex, with arbitrary types).
Numeric key example (column key_column has UInt64 type):
- DDL
- Configuration file
Composite key example (key has one element with String type):
- DDL
- Configuration file
Improve dictionary performance
There are several ways to improve dictionary performance:
- Call the function for working with the dictionary after
GROUP BY.
- Mark attributes to extract as injective.
An attribute is called injective if different keys correspond to different attribute values.
So when
GROUP BYuses a function that fetches an attribute value by the key, this function is automatically taken out of
GROUP BY.
ClickHouse generates an exception for errors with dictionaries. Examples of errors can be:
- The dictionary being accessed could not be loaded.
- Error querying a
cacheddictionary.
You can view the list of dictionaries and their statuses in the system.dictionaries table.