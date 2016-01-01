Dictionary attributes

Tip If you are using a dictionary with ClickHouse Cloud please use the DDL query option to create your dictionaries, and create your dictionary as user default . Also, verify the list of supported dictionary sources in the Cloud Compatibility guide.

The structure clause describes the dictionary key and fields available for queries.

XML description:

<dictionary> <structure> <id> <name>Id</name> </id> <attribute> <!-- Attribute parameters --> </attribute> ... </structure> </dictionary>

Attributes are described in the elements:

<id> — Key column

— Key column <attribute> — Data column: there can be a multiple number of attributes.

DDL query:

CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name ( Id UInt64, -- attributes ) PRIMARY KEY Id ...

Attributes are described in the query body:

PRIMARY KEY — Key column

— Key column AttrName AttrType — Data column. There can be a multiple number of attributes.

ClickHouse supports the following types of keys:

Numeric key. UInt64 . Defined in the <id> tag or using PRIMARY KEY keyword.

. Defined in the tag or using keyword. Composite key. Set of values of different types. Defined in the tag <key> or PRIMARY KEY keyword.

An xml structure can contain either <id> or <key> . DDL-query must contain single PRIMARY KEY .

Note You must not describe key as an attribute.

Type: UInt64 .

Configuration example:

<id> <name>Id</name> </id>

Configuration fields:

name – The name of the column with keys.

For DDL-query:

CREATE DICTIONARY ( Id UInt64, ... ) PRIMARY KEY Id ...

PRIMARY KEY – The name of the column with keys.

The key can be a tuple from any types of fields. The layout in this case must be complex_key_hashed or complex_key_cache .

Tip A composite key can consist of a single element. This makes it possible to use a string as the key, for instance.

The key structure is set in the element <key> . Key fields are specified in the same format as the dictionary attributes. Example:

<structure> <key> <attribute> <name>field1</name> <type>String</type> </attribute> <attribute> <name>field2</name> <type>UInt32</type> </attribute> ... </key> ...

or

CREATE DICTIONARY ( field1 String, field2 UInt32 ... ) PRIMARY KEY field1, field2 ...

For a query to the dictGet* function, a tuple is passed as the key. Example: dictGetString('dict_name', 'attr_name', tuple('string for field1', num_for_field2)) .

Configuration example:

<structure> ... <attribute> <name>Name</name> <type>ClickHouseDataType</type> <null_value></null_value> <expression>rand64()</expression> <hierarchical>true</hierarchical> <injective>true</injective> <is_object_id>true</is_object_id> </attribute> </structure>

or

CREATE DICTIONARY somename ( Name ClickHouseDataType DEFAULT '' EXPRESSION rand64() HIERARCHICAL INJECTIVE IS_OBJECT_ID )

Configuration fields: