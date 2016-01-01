CREATE DICTIONARY

Creates a new dictionary with given structure, source, layout and lifetime.

The dictionary structure consists of attributes. Dictionary attributes are specified similarly to table columns. The only required attribute property is its type, all other properties may have default values.

ON CLUSTER clause allows creating dictionary on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

Depending on dictionary layout one or more attributes can be specified as dictionary keys.

The source for a dictionary can be a:

table in the current ClickHouse service

table in a remote ClickHouse service

file available by HTTP(S)

another database

Input table source_table :

Creating the dictionary:

Output the dictionary: