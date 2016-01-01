Skip to main content
CREATE DICTIONARY

Creates a new dictionary with given structure, source, layout and lifetime.

Syntax

The dictionary structure consists of attributes. Dictionary attributes are specified similarly to table columns. The only required attribute property is its type, all other properties may have default values.

ON CLUSTER clause allows creating dictionary on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

Depending on dictionary layout one or more attributes can be specified as dictionary keys.

SOURCE

The source for a dictionary can be a:

  • table in the current ClickHouse service
  • table in a remote ClickHouse service
  • file available by HTTP(S)
  • another database

Create a dictionary from a table in the current ClickHouse service

Input table source_table:

Creating the dictionary:

Output the dictionary:

Note

When using the SQL console in ClickHouse Cloud, you must specify a user (default or any other user with the role default_role) and password when creating a dictionary.

Note

Create a dictionary from a table in a remote ClickHouse service

Input table (in the remote ClickHouse service) source_table:

Creating the dictionary:

Create a dictionary from a file available by HTTP(S)

Create a dictionary from another database

Please see the details in Dictionary sources.

