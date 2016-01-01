Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

CREATE DATABASE

Creates a new database.

Clauses

IF NOT EXISTS

If the db_name database already exists, then ClickHouse does not create a new database and:

  • Doesn't throw an exception if clause is specified.
  • Throws an exception if clause isn't specified.

ON CLUSTER

ClickHouse creates the db_name database on all the servers of a specified cluster. More details in a Distributed DDL article.

ENGINE

By default, ClickHouse uses its own Atomic database engine. There are also Lazy, MySQL, PostgresSQL, MaterializedPostgreSQL, Replicated, SQLite.

COMMENT

You can add a comment to the database when you are creating it.

The comment is supported for all database engines.

Syntax

Example

Query:

Result: