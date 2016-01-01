CREATE DATABASE
Creates a new database.
Clauses
IF NOT EXISTS
If the
db_name database already exists, then ClickHouse does not create a new database and:
- Doesn't throw an exception if clause is specified.
- Throws an exception if clause isn't specified.
ON CLUSTER
ClickHouse creates the
db_name database on all the servers of a specified cluster. More details in a Distributed DDL article.
ENGINE
By default, ClickHouse uses its own Atomic database engine. There are also Lazy, MySQL, PostgresSQL, MaterializedPostgreSQL, Replicated, SQLite.
COMMENT
You can add a comment to the database when you are creating it.
The comment is supported for all database engines.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result: