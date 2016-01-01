ATTACH Statement
Attaches a table or a dictionary, for example, when moving a database to another server.
Syntax
The query does not create data on the disk, but assumes that data is already in the appropriate places, and just adds information about the specified table, dictionary or database to the server. After executing the
ATTACH query, the server will know about the existence of the table, dictionary or database.
If a table was previously detached (DETACH query), meaning that its structure is known, you can use shorthand without defining the structure.
Attach Existing Table
Syntax
This query is used when starting the server. The server stores table metadata as files with
ATTACH queries, which it simply runs at launch (with the exception of some system tables, which are explicitly created on the server).
If the table was detached permanently, it won't be reattached at the server start, so you need to use
ATTACH query explicitly.
Create New Table And Attach Data
With Specified Path to Table Data
The query creates a new table with provided structure and attaches table data from the provided directory in
user_files.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
With Specified Table UUID
This query creates a new table with provided structure and attaches data from the table with the specified UUID. It is supported by the Atomic database engine.
Syntax
Attach MergeTree table as ReplicatedMergeTree
Allows to attach non-replicated MergeTree table as ReplicatedMergeTree. ReplicatedMergeTree table will be created with values of
default_replica_path and
default_replica_name settings. It is also possible to attach a replicated table as a regular MergeTree.
Note that table's data in ZooKeeper is not affected in this query. This means you have to add metadata in ZooKeeper using
SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA or clear it with
SYSTEM DROP REPLICA ... FROM ZKPATH ... after attach.
If you are trying to add a replica to an existing ReplicatedMergeTree table, keep in mind that all the local data in converted MergeTree table will be detached.
Syntax
Convert table to replicated
Convert table to not replicated
Get ZooKeeper path and replica name for table:
Result:
Attach table as not replicated and delete replica's data from ZooKeeper:
Attach Existing Dictionary
Attaches a previously detached dictionary.
Syntax
Attach Existing Database
Attaches a previously detached database.
Syntax