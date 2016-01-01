ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY Statement
You can modify
SELECT query that was specified when a materialized view was created with the
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY statement without interrupting ingestion process.
This command is created to change materialized view created with
TO [db.]name clause. It does not change the structure of the underlying storage table and it does not change the columns' definition of the materialized view, because of this the application of this command is very limited for materialized views are created without
TO [db.]name clause.
Example with TO table
Example without TO table
The application is very limited because you can only change the
SELECT section without adding new columns.
ALTER LIVE VIEW Statement
ALTER LIVE VIEW ... REFRESH statement refreshes a Live view. See Force Live View Refresh.
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY REFRESH Statement
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY REFRESH statement changes refresh parameters of a Refreshable Materialized View. See Changing Refresh Parameters.