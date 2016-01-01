ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY Statement

You can modify SELECT query that was specified when a materialized view was created with the ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY statement without interrupting ingestion process.

This command is created to change materialized view created with TO [db.]name clause. It does not change the structure of the underlying storage table and it does not change the columns' definition of the materialized view, because of this the application of this command is very limited for materialized views are created without TO [db.]name clause.

Example with TO table

Example without TO table

The application is very limited because you can only change the SELECT section without adding new columns.

ALTER LIVE VIEW ... REFRESH statement refreshes a Live view. See Force Live View Refresh.