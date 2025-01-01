ALTER USER

Changes ClickHouse user accounts.

Syntax:

To use ALTER USER you must have the ALTER USER privilege.

Specifies users or roles which are allowed to receive privileges from this user on the condition this user has also all required access granted with GRANT OPTION. Options of the GRANTEES clause:

user — Specifies a user this user can grant privileges to.

— Specifies a user this user can grant privileges to. role — Specifies a role this user can grant privileges to.

— Specifies a role this user can grant privileges to. ANY — This user can grant privileges to anyone. It's the default setting.

— This user can grant privileges to anyone. It's the default setting. NONE — This user can grant privileges to none.

You can exclude any user or role by using the EXCEPT expression. For example, ALTER USER user1 GRANTEES ANY EXCEPT user2 . It means if user1 has some privileges granted with GRANT OPTION it will be able to grant those privileges to anyone except user2 .

Set assigned roles as default:

If roles aren't previously assigned to a user, ClickHouse throws an exception.

Set all the assigned roles to default:

If a role is assigned to a user in the future, it will become default automatically.

Set all the assigned roles to default, excepting role1 and role2 :

Allows the user with john account to grant his privileges to the user with jack account:

Adds new authentication methods to the user while keeping the existing ones:

Notes:

Older versions of ClickHouse might not support the syntax of multiple authentication methods. Therefore, if the ClickHouse server contains such users and is downgraded to a version that does not support it, such users will become unusable and some user related operations will be broken. In order to downgrade gracefully, one must set all users to contain a single authentication method prior to downgrading. Alternatively, if the server was downgraded without the proper procedure, the faulty users should be dropped. no_password can not co-exist with other authentication methods for security reasons. Because of that, it is not possible to ADD a no_password authentication method. The below query will throw an error:

If you want to drop authentication methods for a user and rely on no_password , you must specify in the below replacing form.

Reset authentication methods and adds the ones specified in the query (effect of leading IDENTIFIED without the ADD keyword):

Reset authentication methods and keep the most recent added one:

Allows you to specify the expiration date and, optionally, the time for an authentication method. It accepts a string as a parameter. It is recommended to use the YYYY-MM-DD [hh:mm:ss] [timezone] format for datetime. By default, this parameter equals 'infinity' . The VALID UNTIL clause can only be specified along with an authentication method, except for the case where no authentication method has been specified in the query. In this scenario, the VALID UNTIL clause will be applied to all existing authentication methods.

Examples: