Manipulating Column Statistics

The following operations are available:

ALTER TABLE [db].table ADD STATISTICS [IF NOT EXISTS] (column list) TYPE (type list) - Adds statistic description to tables metadata.

ALTER TABLE [db].table MODIFY STATISTICS (column list) TYPE (type list) - Modifies statistic description to tables metadata.

ALTER TABLE [db].table DROP STATISTICS [IF EXISTS] (column list) - Removes statistics from the metadata of the specified columns and deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns.

ALTER TABLE [db].table CLEAR STATISTICS [IF EXISTS] (column list) - Deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns. Statistics objects can be rebuild using ALTER TABLE MATERIALIZE STATISTICS .

ALTER TABLE [db.]table MATERIALIZE STATISTICS [IF EXISTS] (column list) - Rebuilds the statistic for columns. Implemented as a mutation.

The first two commands are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.

Also, they are replicated, syncing statistics metadata via ZooKeeper.

Adding two statistics types to two columns: