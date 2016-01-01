Manipulating Column Statistics
The following operations are available:
-
ALTER TABLE [db].table ADD STATISTICS [IF NOT EXISTS] (column list) TYPE (type list)- Adds statistic description to tables metadata.
-
ALTER TABLE [db].table MODIFY STATISTICS (column list) TYPE (type list)- Modifies statistic description to tables metadata.
-
ALTER TABLE [db].table DROP STATISTICS [IF EXISTS] (column list)- Removes statistics from the metadata of the specified columns and deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns.
-
ALTER TABLE [db].table CLEAR STATISTICS [IF EXISTS] (column list)- Deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns. Statistics objects can be rebuild using
ALTER TABLE MATERIALIZE STATISTICS.
-
ALTER TABLE [db.]table MATERIALIZE STATISTICS [IF EXISTS] (column list)- Rebuilds the statistic for columns. Implemented as a mutation.
The first two commands are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.
Also, they are replicated, syncing statistics metadata via ZooKeeper.
Example:
Adding two statistics types to two columns:
Statistic are supported only for
*MergeTree engine tables (including replicated variants).