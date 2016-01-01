Manipulating Data Skipping Indices
The following operations are available:
ADD INDEX
ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] ADD INDEX [IF NOT EXISTS] name expression TYPE type [GRANULARITY value] [FIRST|AFTER name] - Adds index description to tables metadata.
DROP INDEX
ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] DROP INDEX [IF EXISTS] name - Removes index description from tables metadata and deletes index files from disk. Implemented as a mutation.
MATERIALIZE INDEX
ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] MATERIALIZE INDEX [IF EXISTS] name [IN PARTITION partition_name] - Rebuilds the secondary index
name for the specified
partition_name. Implemented as a mutation. If
IN PARTITION part is omitted then it rebuilds the index for the whole table data.
CLEAR INDEX
ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] CLEAR INDEX [IF EXISTS] name [IN PARTITION partition_name] - Deletes the secondary index files from disk without removing description. Implemented as a mutation.
The commands
ADD,
DROP, and
CLEAR are lightweight in the sense that they only change metadata or remove files.
Also, they are replicated, syncing indices metadata via ClickHouse Keeper or ZooKeeper.
Index manipulation is supported only for tables with
*MergeTree engine (including replicated variants).