Manipulating Data Skipping Indices

The following operations are available:

ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] ADD INDEX [IF NOT EXISTS] name expression TYPE type [GRANULARITY value] [FIRST|AFTER name] - Adds index description to tables metadata.

ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] DROP INDEX [IF EXISTS] name - Removes index description from tables metadata and deletes index files from disk. Implemented as a mutation.

ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] MATERIALIZE INDEX [IF EXISTS] name [IN PARTITION partition_name] - Rebuilds the secondary index name for the specified partition_name . Implemented as a mutation. If IN PARTITION part is omitted then it rebuilds the index for the whole table data.

ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] CLEAR INDEX [IF EXISTS] name [IN PARTITION partition_name] - Deletes the secondary index files from disk without removing description. Implemented as a mutation.

The commands ADD , DROP , and CLEAR are lightweight in the sense that they only change metadata or remove files. Also, they are replicated, syncing indices metadata via ClickHouse Keeper or ZooKeeper.