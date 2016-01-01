Table Settings Manipulations

There is a set of queries to change table settings. You can modify settings or reset them to default values. A single query can change several settings at once. If a setting with the specified name does not exist, then the query raises an exception.

Syntax

Note These queries can be applied to MergeTree tables only.

Changes table settings.

Syntax

Example

Resets table settings to their default values. If a setting is in a default state, then no action is taken.

Syntax

Example

See Also