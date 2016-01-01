Table Settings Manipulations
There is a set of queries to change table settings. You can modify settings or reset them to default values. A single query can change several settings at once. If a setting with the specified name does not exist, then the query raises an exception.
Syntax
Note
These queries can be applied to MergeTree tables only.
MODIFY SETTING
Changes table settings.
Syntax
Example
RESET SETTING
Resets table settings to their default values. If a setting is in a default state, then no action is taken.
Syntax
Example
See Also