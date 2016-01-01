ALTER TABLE ... DELETE Statement
Deletes data matching the specified filtering expression. Implemented as a mutation.
ALTER TABLE prefix makes this syntax different from most other systems supporting SQL. It is intended to signify that unlike similar queries in OLTP databases this is a heavy operation not designed for frequent use.
ALTER TABLE is considered a heavyweight operation that requires the underlying data to be merged before it is deleted. For MergeTree tables, consider using the
DELETE FROM query, which performs a lightweight delete and can be considerably faster.
filter_expr must be of type
UInt8. The query deletes rows in the table for which this expression takes a non-zero value.
One query can contain several commands separated by commas.
The synchronicity of the query processing is defined by the mutations_sync setting. By default, it is asynchronous.
See also