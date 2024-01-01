Apply patches from lightweight updates
Beta feature. Learn more.
The command manually triggers the physical materialization of patch parts created by lightweight
UPDATE statements. It forcefully applies pending patches to the data parts by rewriting only the affected columns.
Note
- It only works for tables in the
MergeTreefamily (including replicated tables).
- This is a mutation operation and executes asynchronously in the background.
When to use APPLY PATCHES
Tip
Generally, you should not need to use
APPLY PATCHES
Patch parts are normally applied automatically during merges when the
apply_patches_on_merge setting is enabled (default). However, you may want to manually trigger patch application in these scenarios:
- To reduce the overhead of applying patches during
SELECTqueries
- To consolidate multiple patch parts before they accumulate
- To prepare data for backup or export with patches already materialized
- When
apply_patches_on_mergeis disabled and you want to control when patches are applied
Examples
Apply all pending patches for a table:
Apply patches only for a specific partition:
Combine with other operations:
Monitoring patch application
You can monitor the progress of patch application using the
system.mutations table:
