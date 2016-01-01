Operators

ClickHouse transforms operators to their corresponding functions at the query parsing stage according to their priority, precedence, and associativity.

a[N] – Access to an element of an array. The arrayElement(a, N) function.

a.N – Access to a tuple element. The tupleElement(a, N) function.

-a – The negate (a) function.

For tuple negation: tupleNegate.

a * b – The multiply (a, b) function.

For multiplying tuple by number: tupleMultiplyByNumber, for scalar product: dotProduct.

a / b – The divide(a, b) function.

For dividing tuple by number: tupleDivideByNumber.

a % b – The modulo(a, b) function.

a + b – The plus(a, b) function.

For tuple addiction: tuplePlus.

a - b – The minus(a, b) function.

For tuple subtraction: tupleMinus.

a = b – The equals(a, b) function.

a == b – The equals(a, b) function.

a != b – The notEquals(a, b) function.

a <> b – The notEquals(a, b) function.

a <= b – The lessOrEquals(a, b) function.

a >= b – The greaterOrEquals(a, b) function.

a < b – The less(a, b) function.

a > b – The greater(a, b) function.

a LIKE s – The like(a, b) function.

a NOT LIKE s – The notLike(a, b) function.

a ILIKE s – The ilike(a, b) function.

a BETWEEN b AND c – The same as a >= b AND a <= c .

a NOT BETWEEN b AND c – The same as a < b OR a > c .

See IN operators and EXISTS operator.

a IN ... – The in(a, b) function.

a NOT IN ... – The notIn(a, b) function.

a GLOBAL IN ... – The globalIn(a, b) function.

a GLOBAL NOT IN ... – The globalNotIn(a, b) function.

a = ANY (subquery) – The in(a, subquery) function.

a != ANY (subquery) – The same as a NOT IN (SELECT singleValueOrNull(*) FROM subquery) .

a = ALL (subquery) – The same as a IN (SELECT singleValueOrNull(*) FROM subquery) .

a != ALL (subquery) – The notIn(a, subquery) function.

Examples

Query with ALL:

Result:

Query with ANY:

Result:

Extract parts from a given date. For example, you can retrieve a month from a given date, or a second from a time.

The part parameter specifies which part of the date to retrieve. The following values are available:

DAY — The day of the month. Possible values: 1–31.

— The day of the month. Possible values: 1–31. MONTH — The number of a month. Possible values: 1–12.

— The number of a month. Possible values: 1–12. YEAR — The year.

— The year. SECOND — The second. Possible values: 0–59.

— The second. Possible values: 0–59. MINUTE — The minute. Possible values: 0–59.

— The minute. Possible values: 0–59. HOUR — The hour. Possible values: 0–23.

The part parameter is case-insensitive.

The date parameter specifies the date or the time to process. Either Date or DateTime type is supported.

Examples:

In the following example we create a table and insert into it a value with the DateTime type.

You can see more examples in tests.

Creates an Interval-type value that should be used in arithmetical operations with Date and DateTime-type values.

Types of intervals:

SECOND

MINUTE

HOUR

DAY

WEEK

MONTH

QUARTER

YEAR

You can also use a string literal when setting the INTERVAL value. For example, INTERVAL 1 HOUR is identical to the INTERVAL '1 hour' or INTERVAL '1' hour .

Tip Intervals with different types can't be combined. You can't use expressions like INTERVAL 4 DAY 1 HOUR . Specify intervals in units that are smaller or equal to the smallest unit of the interval, for example, INTERVAL 25 HOUR . You can use consecutive operations, like in the example below.

Examples:

Note The INTERVAL syntax or addDays function are always preferred. Simple addition or subtraction (syntax like now() + ... ) doesn't consider time settings. For example, daylight saving time.

Examples:

See Also

Interval data type

toInterval type conversion functions

Syntax SELECT a AND b — calculates logical conjunction of a and b with the function and.

Syntax SELECT a OR b — calculates logical disjunction of a and b with the function or.

Syntax SELECT NOT a — calculates logical negation of a with the function not.

a ? b : c – The if(a, b, c) function.

Note:

The conditional operator calculates the values of b and c, then checks whether condition a is met, and then returns the corresponding value. If b or C is an arrayJoin() function, each row will be replicated regardless of the "a" condition.

If x is specified, then transform(x, [a, ...], [b, ...], c) function is used. Otherwise – multiIf(a, b, ..., c) .

If there is no ELSE c clause in the expression, the default value is NULL .

The transform function does not work with NULL .

s1 || s2 – The concat(s1, s2) function.

x -> expr – The lambda(x, expr) function.

The following operators do not have a priority since they are brackets:

[x1, ...] – The array(x1, ...) function.

(x1, x2, ...) – The tuple(x2, x2, ...) function.

All binary operators have left associativity. For example, 1 + 2 + 3 is transformed to plus(plus(1, 2), 3) . Sometimes this does not work the way you expect. For example, SELECT 4 > 2 > 3 will result in 0.

For efficiency, the and and or functions accept any number of arguments. The corresponding chains of AND and OR operators are transformed into a single call of these functions.

ClickHouse supports the IS NULL and IS NOT NULL operators.

For Nullable type values, the IS NULL operator returns: 1 , if the value is NULL . 0 otherwise.

operator returns: For other values, the IS NULL operator always returns 0 .

Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only null subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole column data. The query SELECT n IS NULL FROM table transforms to SELECT n.null FROM TABLE .

For Nullable type values, the IS NOT NULL operator returns: 0 , if the value is NULL . 1 otherwise.

operator returns: For other values, the IS NOT NULL operator always returns 1 .