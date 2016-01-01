WebAssembly User-Defined Functions

ClickHouse supports creating user-defined functions (UDFs) written in WebAssembly. This allows you to execute custom logic written in languages like Rust, C, C++, or others by compiling them to WebAssembly modules.

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Experimental feature. Learn more. Experimental feature.

A WebAssembly module is a compiled binary file that contains one or more functions that can be called from ClickHouse. Think of a module as a library or shared object that you load once and reuse many times.

WebAssembly module containing UDFs can be written in any language that can compile to WebAssembly, such as Rust, C, or C++.

Code compiled to WebAssembly ("guest" code) and executed by ClickHouse ("host") run in a sandboxed environment having access only to a dedicated memory space.

Guest code exports functions that ClickHouse can invoke - these include the functions that implement your custom logic (used to define UDFs) as well as support functions required for memory management and data exchange between ClickHouse and the WebAssembly code.

Your code should be compiled to "freestanding" WebAssembly (aka wasm32-unknown-unknown ) without any dependencies on an operating system or standard library. Also only default 32-bit WebAssembly target is supported (no wasm64 extension). The module must follow one of the supported communication protocols (ABIs) for interacting with ClickHouse.

Once compiled, the module's binary code is loaded into ClickHouse by inserting it into the system.webassembly_modules table. After that, you can create UDFs that reference functions exported by the module using the CREATE FUNCTION ... LANGUAGE WASM statement.

Enable WebAssembly support in your ClickHouse configuration:

<clickhouse> <allow_experimental_webassembly_udf>true</allow_experimental_webassembly_udf> <webassembly_udf_engine>wasmtime</webassembly_udf_engine> </clickhouse>

Available Engine Implementations:

wasmtime (default, recommended) — uses WasmTime

(default, recommended) — uses WasmTime wasmedge — uses WasmEdge

This example demonstrates the complete workflow of creating a WebAssembly UDF by implementing the Collatz conjecture calculator.

We'll write the code in WebAssembly Text format (WAT), which is a human-readable representation of WebAssembly, so no any programming language is required at this stage. ClickHouse requires the module to be in binary format, so we'll use the transpiler to convert WAT to WASM. To perform this conversion you may use wat2wasm from the WebAssembly Binary Toolkit (WABT) or parse command from the wasm-tools.

cat << 'EOF' | wasm-tools parse | clickhouse client -q "INSERT INTO system.webassembly_modules (name, code) SELECT 'collatz', code FROM input('code String') FORMAT RawBlob" (module (func $next (param $n i32) (result i32) local.get $n i32.const 1 i32.and (if (result i32) (then local.get $n i32.const 3 i32.mul i32.const 1 i32.add) (else local.get $n i32.const 2 i32.div_u))) (func $steps (export "steps") (param $n i32) (result i32) (local $count i32) local.get $n i32.const 1 i32.lt_u (if (then i32.const 0 return)) (block $done (loop $loop local.get $n i32.const 1 i32.eq br_if $done local.get $n call $next local.set $n local.get $count i32.const 1 i32.add local.set $count br $loop)) local.get $count) ) EOF

In snippet above we pipe binary WASM code directly into ClickHouse client using FORMAT RawBlob to insert it into system.webassembly_modules table.

Then we define the UDF that references the steps function exported by the module:

CREATE FUNCTION collatz_steps LANGUAGE WASM ARGUMENTS (n UInt32) RETURNS UInt32 FROM 'collatz' :: 'steps';

Note that we specify function name from the module after :: , because it differs from the UDF name.

Now we can use the collatz_steps function in our queries:

SELECT groupArray(collatz_steps(number :: UInt32)) FROM numbers(1, 100) FORMAT TSV

The number column is explicitly cast to UInt32 , because WebAssembly functions expect exact type matches specified signature in CREATE FUNCTION statement.

In the result we got sequence of Collatz steps for numbers from 1 to 100, corresponding to sequence A006577 from the OEIS.

[0,1,7,2,5,8,16,3,19,6,14,9,9,17,17,4,12,20,20,7,7,15,15,10,23,10,111,18,18,18,106,5,26,13,13,21,21,21,34,8,109,8,29,16,16,16,104,11,24,24,24,11,11,112,112,19,32,19,32,19,19,107,107,6,27,27,27,14,14,14,102,22,115,22,14,22,22,35,35,9,22,110,110,9,9,30,30,17,30,17,92,17,17,105,105,12,118,25,25,25]

WebAssembly modules are stored in the system.webassembly_modules table having the following structure:

Columns name String — Module name. Non-empty, word characters only. code String — Raw binary WASM code. Write-only, reads return empty string. hash UInt256 — SHA256 of the module binary (zero if present on disk but not yet loaded).



Module management happens through standard SQL operations on this table:

INSERT INTO system.webassembly_modules (name, code) SELECT 'my_module', base64Decode('AGFzbQEAAAA...');

Optionally, provide integrity hash:

INSERT INTO system.webassembly_modules (name, code, hash) SELECT 'my_module', base64Decode('...'), reinterpretAsUInt256(unhex('369f...c57d'));

If the provided hash does not match the computed SHA256 of the module code, the insertion fails. It may be useful when loading modules from external sources such as S3 or HTTP.

SELECT name, lower(hex(reinterpretAsFixedString(hash))) AS sha256 FROM system.webassembly_modules ┌─name────┬─sha256───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ 1. │ collatz │ a084a10b7b5cb07db198bc93bf1f3c1f8cb8ef279df7a4f6b66b1cdd55d79c48 │ └─────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Deletion performed by DELETE FROM system.webassembly_modules WHERE name = '...' statement. Only deletion of single module by exact name per single statement is supported.

DELETE FROM system.webassembly_modules WHERE name = 'collatz';

If any existing UDFs reference the module, the deletion fails, so you must drop those UDFs first.

Syntax:

CREATE [OR REPLACE] FUNCTION function_name LANGUAGE WASM FROM 'module_name' [:: 'source_function_name'] ARGUMENTS ( [name type[, ...]] | [type[, ...]] ) RETURNS return_type [ABI ROW_DIRECT | ABI BUFFERED_V1] [SHA256_HASH 'hex'] [SETTINGS key = value[, ...]];

Parameters:

function_name : Name of the function in ClickHouse. May be different from the exported function name in the module.

: Name of the function in ClickHouse. May be different from the exported function name in the module. FROM 'module_name' :: 'source_function_name' : Name of the loaded WASM module and function name in WASM module to use (defaults to function_name)

: Name of the loaded WASM module and function name in WASM module to use (defaults to function_name) ARGUMENTS : List of argument names and types (names optional and used for serialization formats that support named fields)

: List of argument names and types (names optional and used for serialization formats that support named fields) ABI : Application Binary Interface version ROW_DIRECT : Direct type mapping, row-by-row processing BUFFERED_V1 : Block-based processing with serialization

: Application Binary Interface version SHA256_HASH : Expected module hash for verification (auto-filled if omitted), can be used to ensure the correct WASM module loaded across different replicas.

: Expected module hash for verification (auto-filled if omitted), can be used to ensure the correct WASM module loaded across different replicas. SETTINGS : Per-function settings max_fuel UInt64 — Instruction fuel per instance. Default: 100000 . max_memory UInt64 — Max memory usage per instance, in bytes. Range: 64 KiB … 4 GiB. Default: 104857600 (100 MiB). serialization_format String — Serialization format for ABI requires it. Default: MsgPack . max_input_block_size UInt64 — If specified, limits the maximum input block size in rows for ABI using block-based processing. Default: 0 (unlimited). max_instances UInt64 — Maximum parallel instances per function in single query. Default: 128 .

: Per-function settings

To interact with ClickHouse, WebAssembly modules must adhere to one of the supported ABIs (Application Binary Interfaces).

ROW_DIRECT : Direct type mapping (primitive types Int32 , UInt32 , Int64 , UInt64 , Float32 , Float64 only)

: Direct type mapping (primitive types , , , , , only) BUFFERED_V1 : Complex types with serialization

Calls an exported WASM function directly per row.

Arguments and return types as numeric types Int32/UInt32/Int64/UInt64/Float32/Float64/Int128/UInt128 .

. Strings are not supported in this ABI.

Signatures must match the WASM export ( i32/i64/f32/f64/v128 ).

). No support functions required to be exported by the module.

For example function with signature:

(func (param i32 i64 f32) (result f64) ...)

Can be created as:

CREATE FUNCTION my_func ARGUMENTS (Int32, UInt64, Float32) RETURNS Float64 ...

WebAssembly does not distinguish between signed and unsigned arguments, but rather uses different instructions to interpret the values. Thus, size of the argument should match exactly, while signedness is determined by the operations inside the function.

Note This ABI is experimental and subject to change in future releases.

Processes entire blocks at once using a (de)serialization through WASM memory. Supports any argument and return types.

Serialized data is copied to wasm memory passed as pointer to buffer (which consists of pointer to data and size of the data) to the UDF function along with the number of rows in the input. Thus, user-defined function on wasm time always accepts two i32 arguments and returns single i32 value. Guest code processes the data and returns a pointer to the result buffer with serialized result data.

The guest code must provide two functions to create and destroy these buffers.

(module ;; Allocate a new buffer of specified size ;; Returns: handle to Buffer structure (not direct data pointer!) with pointer to data and size (func (export "clickhouse_create_buffer") (param $size i32) ;; Size of data to allocate (result i32)) ;; Returns buffer handle with enough space ;; Free a buffer by its handle (func (export "clickhouse_destroy_buffer") (param $handle i32) ;; Buffer handle to free (result)) ;; No return value ;; User-defined function (func (export "user_defined_function1") (param $input_buffer_handle i32) ;; Input buffer handle (param $n i32) ;; Number of rows in input (result i32)) ;; Returns output buffer handle )

Example C definitions:

typedef struct { uint8_t * data; uint32_t size; } ClickhouseBuffer; ClickhouseBuffer * clickhouse_create_buffer(uint32_t size) { /* ... */ } void clickhouse_destroy_buffer(ClickhouseBuffer * data) { /* ... */ } /// Example user-defined functions ClickhouseBuffer * user_defined_function1(ClickhouseBuffer * span, uint32_t n) { /* ... */ } ClickhouseBuffer * user_defined_function2(ClickhouseBuffer * span, uint32_t n) { /* ... */ }

The following host functions may be imported and used by modules: