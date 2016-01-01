Functions for Working with URLs
The functions mentioned in this section are optimized for maximum performance and for the most part do not follow the RFC-3986 standard. Functions which implement RFC-3986 have
RFC appended to their function name and are generally slower.
You can generally use the non-
RFC function variants when working with publicly registered domains that contain neither user strings nor
@ symbols.
The table below details which symbols in a URL can (
✔) or cannot (
✗) be parsed by the respective
RFC and non-
RFC variants:
|Symbol
|non-
RFC
RFC
|' '
|✗
|✗
|\t
|✗
|✗
|<
|✗
|✗
|>
|✗
|✗
|%
|✗
|✔*
|{
|✗
|✗
|}
|✗
|✗
||
|✗
|✗
|\\
|✗
|✗
|^
|✗
|✗
|~
|✗
|✔*
|[
|✗
|✗
|]
|✗
|✔
|;
|✗
|✔*
|=
|✗
|✔*
|&
|✗
|✔*
symbols marked
* are sub-delimiters in RFC 3986 and allowed for user info following the
@ symbol.
Functions that Extract Parts of a URL
If the relevant part isn't present in a URL, an empty string is returned.
protocol
Extracts the protocol from a URL.
Examples of typical returned values: http, https, ftp, mailto, tel, magnet.
domain
Extracts the hostname from a URL.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
The URL can be specified with or without a protocol. Examples:
For these examples, the
domain function returns the following results:
Returned values
- Host name if the input string can be parsed as a URL, otherwise an empty string. String.
Example
domainRFC
Extracts the hostname from a URL. Similar to domain, but RFC 3986 conformant.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned values
- Host name if the input string can be parsed as a URL, otherwise an empty string. String.
Example
domainWithoutWWW
Returns the domain without leading
www. if present.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned values
- Domain name if the input string can be parsed as a URL (without leading
www.), otherwise an empty string. String.
Example
domainWithoutWWWRFC
Returns the domain without leading
www. if present. Similar to domainWithoutWWW but conforms to RFC 3986.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned values
- Domain name if the input string can be parsed as a URL (without leading
www.), otherwise an empty string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
topLevelDomain
Extracts the the top-level domain from a URL.
Arguments
url— URL. String.
The URL can be specified with or without a protocol. Examples:
Returned values
- Domain name if the input string can be parsed as a URL. Otherwise, an empty string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
topLevelDomainRFC
Extracts the the top-level domain from a URL. Similar to topLevelDomain, but conforms to RFC 3986.
Arguments
url— URL. String.
The URL can be specified with or without a protocol. Examples:
Returned values
- Domain name if the input string can be parsed as a URL. Otherwise, an empty string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
firstSignificantSubdomain
Returns the "first significant subdomain".
The first significant subdomain is a second-level domain for
com,
net,
org, or
co, otherwise it is a third-level domain.
For example,
firstSignificantSubdomain ('https://news.clickhouse.com/') = 'clickhouse', firstSignificantSubdomain ('https://news.clickhouse.com.tr/') = 'clickhouse'.
The list of "insignificant" second-level domains and other implementation details may change in the future.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned value
- The first significant subdomain. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
firstSignificantSubdomainRFC
Returns the "first significant subdomain".
The first significant subdomain is a second-level domain for
com,
net,
org, or
co, otherwise it is a third-level domain.
For example,
firstSignificantSubdomain ('https://news.clickhouse.com/') = 'clickhouse', firstSignificantSubdomain ('https://news.clickhouse.com.tr/') = 'clickhouse'.
The list of "insignificant" second-level domains and other implementation details may change in the future.
Similar to firstSignficantSubdomain but conforms to RFC 1034.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned value
- The first significant subdomain. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomain
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the "first significant subdomain".
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain if possible, otherwise returns an empty string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainRFC
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the "first significant subdomain". Similar to cutToFirstSignificantSubdomain but conforms to RFC 3986.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain if possible, otherwise returns an empty string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainWithWWW
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the "first significant subdomain", without stripping
www.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain (with
www) if possible, otherwise returns an empty string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainWithWWWRFC
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the "first significant subdomain", without stripping
www.
Similar to cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainWithWWW but conforms to RFC 3986.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain (with "www") if possible, otherwise returns an empty string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustom
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain. Accepts custom TLD list name. This function can be useful if you need a fresh TLD list or if you have a custom list.
Configuration example
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
See Also
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustomRFC
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain. Accepts custom TLD list name. This function can be useful if you need a fresh TLD list or if you have a custom list. Similar to cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustom but conforms to RFC 3986.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain. String.
See Also
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustomWithWWW
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain without stripping
www.
Accepts custom TLD list name.
It can be useful if you need a fresh TLD list or if you have a custom list.
Configuration example
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain without stripping
www. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
See Also
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustomWithWWWRFC
Returns the part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain without stripping
www.
Accepts custom TLD list name.
It can be useful if you need a fresh TLD list or if you have a custom list.
Similar to cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustomWithWWW but conforms to RFC 3986.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Part of the domain that includes top-level subdomains up to the first significant subdomain without stripping
www. String.
See Also
firstSignificantSubdomainCustom
Returns the first significant subdomain. Accepts customs TLD list name. Can be useful if you need fresh TLD list or you have custom.
Configuration example:
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- First significant subdomain. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
See Also
firstSignificantSubdomainCustomRFC
Returns the first significant subdomain. Accepts customs TLD list name. Can be useful if you need fresh TLD list or you have custom. Similar to firstSignificantSubdomainCustom but conforms to RFC 3986.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- First significant subdomain. String.
See Also
port
Returns the port or
default_port if the URL contains no port or cannot be parsed.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Port or the default port if there is no port in the URL or in case of a validation error. UInt16.
Example
Query:
Result:
portRFC
Returns the port or
default_port if the URL contains no port or cannot be parsed.
Similar to port, but RFC 3986 conformant.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Port or the default port if there is no port in the URL or in case of a validation error. UInt16.
Example
Query:
Result:
path
Returns the path without query string.
Example:
/top/news.html.
pathFull
The same as above, but including query string and fragment.
Example:
/top/news.html?page=2#comments.
protocol
Extracts the protocol from a URL.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL to extract protocol from. String.
Returned value
- Protocol, or an empty string if it cannot be determined. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
queryString
Returns the query string without the initial question mark,
# and everything after
#.
Example:
page=1&lr=213.
fragment
Returns the fragment identifier without the initial hash symbol.
queryStringAndFragment
Returns the query string and fragment identifier.
Example:
page=1#29390.
extractURLParameter(url, name)
Returns the value of the
name parameter in the URL, if present, otherwise an empty string is returned.
If there are multiple parameters with this name, the first occurrence is returned.
The function assumes that the parameter in the
url parameter is encoded in the same way as in the
name argument.
extractURLParameters(url)
Returns an array of
name=value strings corresponding to the URL parameters.
The values are not decoded.
extractURLParameterNames(url)
Returns an array of name strings corresponding to the names of URL parameters. The values are not decoded.
URLHierarchy(url)
Returns an array containing the URL, truncated at the end by the symbols /,? in the path and query-string. Consecutive separator characters are counted as one. The cut is made in the position after all the consecutive separator characters.
URLPathHierarchy(url)
The same as above, but without the protocol and host in the result. The / element (root) is not included.
encodeURLComponent(url)
Returns the encoded URL.
Example:
decodeURLComponent(url)
Returns the decoded URL.
Example:
encodeURLFormComponent(url)
Returns the encoded URL. Follows rfc-1866, space(
+).
Example:
decodeURLFormComponent(url)
Returns the decoded URL. Follows rfc-1866, plain plus(
+) is decoded as space(
Example:
netloc
Extracts network locality (
username:password@host:port) from a URL.
Syntax
Arguments
url— URL. String.
Returned value
username:password@host:port. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
Functions that remove part of a URL
If the URL does not have anything similar, the URL remains unchanged.
cutWWW
Removes leading
www. (if present) from the URL's domain.
cutQueryString
Removes query string, including the question mark.
cutFragment
Removes the fragment identifier, including the number sign.
cutQueryStringAndFragment
Removes the query string and fragment identifier, including the question mark and number sign.
cutURLParameter(url, name)
Removes the
name parameter from a URL, if present.
This function does not encode or decode characters in parameter names, e.g.
Client ID and
Client%20ID are treated as different parameter names.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- url with
nameURL parameter removed. String.
Example
Query:
Result: