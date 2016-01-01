uniqTheta Functions

uniqTheta functions work for two uniqThetaSketch objects to do set operation calculations such as ∪ / ∩ / × (union/intersect/not), it is to return a new uniqThetaSketch object contain the result.

A uniqThetaSketch object is to be constructed by aggregation function uniqTheta with -State.

UniqThetaSketch is a data structure storage of approximate values set. For more information on RoaringBitmap, see: Theta Sketch Framework.

Two uniqThetaSketch objects to do union calculation(set operation ∪), the result is a new uniqThetaSketch.

Arguments

uniqThetaSketch – uniqThetaSketch object.

Example

Two uniqThetaSketch objects to do intersect calculation(set operation ∩), the result is a new uniqThetaSketch.

Arguments

uniqThetaSketch – uniqThetaSketch object.

Example

Two uniqThetaSketch objects to do a_not_b calculation(set operation ×), the result is a new uniqThetaSketch.

Arguments

uniqThetaSketch – uniqThetaSketch object.

Example

