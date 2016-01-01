Functions for Working with ULID

Generates the ULID.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Expression resulting in any of the supported data types. The resulting value is discarded, but the expression itself if used for bypassing common subexpression elimination if the function is called multiple times in one query. Optional parameter.

Returned value

The FixedString type value.

Usage example

Usage example if it is needed to generate multiple values in one row

This function extracts the timestamp from a ULID.

Syntax

Arguments

ulid — Input ULID. String or FixedString(26).

— Input ULID. String or FixedString(26). timezone — Timezone name for the returned value (optional). String.

Returned value

Timestamp with milliseconds precision. DateTime64(3).

Usage example