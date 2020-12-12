Type Conversion Functions
Common Issues with Data Conversion
ClickHouse generally uses the same behavior as C++ programs.
to<type> functions and cast behave differently in some cases, for example in case of LowCardinality: cast removes LowCardinality trait
to<type> functions don't. The same with Nullable, this behaviour is not compatible with SQL standard, and it can be changed using cast_keep_nullable setting.
Be aware of potential data loss if values of a datatype are converted to a smaller datatype (for example from
Int64 to
Int32) or between
incompatible datatypes (for example from
String to
Int). Make sure to check carefully if the result is as expected.
Example:
toBool
Converts an input value to a value of type
Bool. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
- Strings
trueor
false(case-insensitive).
Returned value
- Returns
trueor
falsebased on evaluation of the argument. Bool.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt8
Converts an input value to a value of type
Int8. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt8('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toInt8(128) == -128;.
Returned value
- 8-bit integer value. Int8.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt8OrZero
Like
toInt8, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int8 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of ordinary Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt8OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 8-bit integer value if successful, otherwise
0. Int8.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt8OrNull
Like
toInt8, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int8 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt8OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt8OrDefault
Like
toInt8, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int8 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Int8is unsuccessful. Int8.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt8OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('-1', 'Int8'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 8-bit integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Int8.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt16
Converts an input value to a value of type
Int16. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt16('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toInt16(32768) == -32768;.
Returned value
- 16-bit integer value. Int16.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt16OrZero
Like
toInt16, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int16 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt16OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered as an error.
Returned value
- 16-bit integer value if successful, otherwise
0. Int16.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt16OrNull
Like
toInt16, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int16 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt16OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt16OrDefault
Like
toInt16, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int16 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Int16is unsuccessful. Int16.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt16OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('-1', 'Int16'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 16-bit integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Int16.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt32
Converts an input value to a value of type
Int32. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt32('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int32, the result over or under flows.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toInt32(2147483648) == -2147483648;
Returned value
- 32-bit integer value. Int32.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt32OrZero
Like
toInt32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int32 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt32OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int32, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 32-bit integer value if successful, otherwise
0. Int32
The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncate fractional digits of numbers.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt32OrNull
Like
toInt32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int32 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt32OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int32, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt32OrDefault
Like
toInt32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int32 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Int32is unsuccessful. Int32.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt32OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('-1', 'Int32'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int32, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 32-bit integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Int32.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt64
Converts an input value to a value of type
Int64. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported types:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt64('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int64, the result over or under flows.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toInt64(9223372036854775808) == -9223372036854775808;
Returned value
- 64-bit integer value. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt64OrZero
Like
toInt64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int64 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt64OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int64, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 64-bit integer value if successful, otherwise
0. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt64OrNull
Like
toInt64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int64 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. Expression / String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt64OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int64, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt64OrDefault
Like
toInt64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int64 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Int64is unsuccessful. Int64.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt64OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('-1', 'Int64'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int64, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 64-bit integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Int64.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt128
Converts an input value to a value of type
Int128. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt128('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int128, the result over or under flows. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 128-bit integer value. Int128.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt128OrZero
Like
toInt128, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int128 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt128OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int128, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 128-bit integer value if successful, otherwise
0. Int128.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt128OrNull
Like
toInt128, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int128 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. Expression / String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt128OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int128, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt128OrDefault
Like
toInt128, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int128 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Int128is unsuccessful. Int128.
Supported arguments:
- (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Float32/64.
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt128OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('-1', 'Int128'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int128, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 128-bit integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Int128.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt256
Converts an input value to a value of type
Int256. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt256('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int256, the result over or under flows. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 256-bit integer value. Int256.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt256OrZero
Like
toInt256, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int256 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt256OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int256, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 256-bit integer value if successful, otherwise
0. Int256.
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt256OrNull
Like
toInt256, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int256 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt256OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int256, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toInt256OrDefault
Like
toInt256, this function converts an input value to a value of type Int256 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Int256is unsuccessful. Int256.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toInt256OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('-1', 'Int256'));
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of Int256, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 256-bit integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Int256.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt8
Converts an input value to a value of type
UInt8. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt8('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toUInt8(256) == 0;.
Returned value
- 8-bit unsigned integer value. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt8OrZero
Like
toUInt8, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt8 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of ordinary Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt8OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 8-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise
0. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt8OrNull
Like
toUInt8, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt8 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt8OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt8OrDefault
Like
toUInt8, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt8 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
UInt8is unsuccessful. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt8OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'UInt8'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt8, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 8-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. UInt8.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt16
Converts an input value to a value of type
UInt16. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt16('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toUInt16(65536) == 0;.
Returned value
- 16-bit unsigned integer value. UInt16.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt16OrZero
Like
toUInt16, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt16 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt16OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered as an error.
Returned value
- 16-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise
0. UInt16.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt16OrNull
Like
toUInt16, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt16 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt16OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt16OrDefault
Like
toUInt16, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt16 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
UInt16is unsuccessful. UInt16.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt16OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'UInt16'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt16, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 16-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. UInt16.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt32
Converts an input value to a value of type
UInt32. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt32('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt32, the result over or under flows.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toUInt32(4294967296) == 0;
Returned value
- 32-bit unsigned integer value. UInt32.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt32OrZero
Like
toUInt32, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt32 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt32OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt32, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 32-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise
0. UInt32
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt32OrNull
Like
toUInt32, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt32 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt32OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt32, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt32OrDefault
Like
toUInt32, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt32 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
UInt32is unsuccessful. UInt32.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt32OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'UInt32'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt32, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 32-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. UInt32.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt64
Converts an input value to a value of type
UInt64. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported types:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt64('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt64, the result over or under flows.
This is not considered an error.
For example:
SELECT toUInt64(18446744073709551616) == 0;
Returned value
- 64-bit unsigned integer value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt64OrZero
Like
toUInt64, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt64 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt64OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt64, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 64-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise
0. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt64OrNull
Like
toUInt64, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt64 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. Expression / String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt64OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt64, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt64OrDefault
Like
toUInt64, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt64 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
defauult(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
UInt64is unsuccessful. UInt64.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt64OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'UInt64'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt64, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 64-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. UInt64.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt128
Converts an input value to a value of type
UInt128. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt128('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt128, the result over or under flows. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 128-bit unsigned integer value. UInt128.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt128OrZero
Like
toUInt128, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt128 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt128OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt128, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 128-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise
0. UInt128.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt128OrNull
Like
toUInt128, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt128 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. Expression / String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt128OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt128, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt128OrDefault
Like
toUInt128, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt128 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
UInt128is unsuccessful. UInt128.
Supported arguments:
- (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Float32/64.
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt128OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'UInt128'));.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt128, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 128-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. UInt128.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt256
Converts an input value to a value of type
UInt256. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt256('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt256, the result over or under flows. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 256-bit unsigned integer value. Int256.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt256OrZero
Like
toUInt256, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt256 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt256OrZero('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt256, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 256-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise
0. UInt256.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt256OrNull
Like
toUInt256, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt256 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N)
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt256OrNull('0xc0fe');.
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt256, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
toUInt256OrDefault
Like
toUInt256, this function converts an input value to a value of type UInt256 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
UInt256is unsuccessful. UInt256.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64.
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of Float32/64 values, including
NaNand
Inf
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toUInt256OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'UInt256'));
If the input value cannot be represented within the bounds of UInt256, overflow or underflow of the result occurs. This is not considered an error.
Returned value
- 256-bit unsigned integer value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. UInt256.
- The function uses rounding towards zero, meaning it truncates fractional digits of numbers.
- The default value type should be the same as the cast type.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat32
Converts an input value to a value of type
Float32. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat32('0xc0fe');.
Returned value
- 32-bit floating point value. Float32.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat32OrZero
Like
toFloat32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Float32 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256, Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat32OrZero('0xc0fe');.
Returned value
- 32-bit Float value if successful, otherwise
0. Float32.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat32OrNull
Like
toFloat32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Float32 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256, Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N):
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat32OrNull('0xc0fe');.
Returned value
- 32-bit Float value if successful, otherwise
\N. Float32.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat32OrDefault
Like
toFloat32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Float32 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Float32is unsuccessful. Float32.
Supported arguments:
- Values of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat32OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'Float32'));.
Returned value
- 32-bit Float value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Float32.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat64
Converts an input value to a value of type
Float64. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of type Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat64('0xc0fe');.
Returned value
- 64-bit floating point value. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat64OrZero
Like
toFloat64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Float64 but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256, Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat64OrZero('0xc0fe');.
Returned value
- 64-bit Float value if successful, otherwise
0. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat64OrNull
Like
toFloat64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Float64 but returns
NULL in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256, Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments (return
\N):
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat64OrNull('0xc0fe');.
Returned value
- 64-bit Float value if successful, otherwise
\N. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toFloat64OrDefault
Like
toFloat64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Float64 but returns the default value in case of an error.
If no
default value is passed then
0 is returned in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression / String.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Float64is unsuccessful. Float64.
Supported arguments:
- Values of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
Arguments for which the default value is returned:
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toFloat64OrDefault('0xc0fe', CAST('0', 'Float64'));.
Returned value
- 64-bit Float value if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toBFloat16
Converts an input value to a value of type
BFloat16.
Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
Supported arguments:
- Values of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of (U)Int8/16/32/128/256.
- Values of type Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of Float32/64, including
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
Returned value
- 16-bit brain-float value. BFloat16.
Example
toBFloat16OrZero
Converts a String input value to a value of type
BFloat16.
If the string does not represent a floating point value, the function returns zero.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of numeric values.
Unsupported arguments (return
0):
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values.
- Numeric values.
Returned value
- 16-bit brain-float value, otherwise
0. BFloat16.
The function allows a silent loss of precision while converting from the string representation.
Example
toBFloat16OrNull
Converts a String input value to a value of type
BFloat16
but if the string does not represent a floating point value, the function returns
NULL.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A String representation of a number. String.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of numeric values.
Unsupported arguments (return
NULL):
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values.
- Numeric values.
Returned value
- 16-bit brain-float value, otherwise
NULL(
\N). BFloat16.
The function allows a silent loss of precision while converting from the string representation.
Example
toDate
Converts the argument to Date data type.
If the argument is DateTime or DateTime64, it truncates it and leaves the date component of the DateTime:
If the argument is a String, it is parsed as Date or DateTime. If it was parsed as DateTime, the date component is being used:
If the argument is a number and looks like a UNIX timestamp (is greater than 65535), it is interpreted as a DateTime, then truncated to Date in the current timezone. The timezone argument can be specified as a second argument of the function. The truncation to Date depends on the timezone:
The example above demonstrates how the same UNIX timestamp can be interpreted as different dates in different time zones.
If the argument is a number and it is smaller than 65536, it is interpreted as the number of days since 1970-01-01 (the first UNIX day) and converted to Date. It corresponds to the internal numeric representation of the
Date data type. Example:
This conversion does not depend on timezones.
If the argument does not fit in the range of the Date type, it results in an implementation-defined behavior, that can saturate to the maximum supported date or overflow:
The function
toDate can be also written in alternative forms:
toDateOrZero
The same as toDate but returns lower boundary of Date if an invalid argument is received. Only String argument is supported.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateOrNull
The same as toDate but returns
NULL if an invalid argument is received. Only String argument is supported.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateOrDefault
Like toDate but if unsuccessful, returns a default value which is either the second argument (if specified), or otherwise the lower boundary of Date.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateTime
Converts an input value to DateTime.
Syntax
Arguments
If
expr is a number, it is interpreted as the number of seconds since the beginning of the Unix Epoch (as Unix timestamp).
If
expr is a String, it may be interpreted as a Unix timestamp or as a string representation of date / date with time.
Thus, parsing of short numbers' string representations (up to 4 digits) is explicitly disabled due to ambiguity, e.g. a string
'1999' may be both a year (an incomplete string representation of Date / DateTime) or a unix timestamp. Longer numeric strings are allowed.
Returned value
- A date time. DateTime
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateTimeOrZero
The same as toDateTime but returns lower boundary of DateTime if an invalid argument is received. Only String argument is supported.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateTimeOrNull
The same as toDateTime but returns
NULL if an invalid argument is received. Only String argument is supported.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateTimeOrDefault
Like toDateTime but if unsuccessful, returns a default value which is either the third argument (if specified), or otherwise the lower boundary of DateTime.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
toDate32
Converts the argument to the Date32 data type. If the value is outside the range,
toDate32 returns the border values supported by Date32. If the argument has Date type, it's borders are taken into account.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- A calendar date. Type Date32.
Example
- The value is within the range:
- The value is outside the range:
- With Date argument:
toDate32OrZero
The same as toDate32 but returns the min value of Date32 if an invalid argument is received.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDate32OrNull
The same as toDate32 but returns
NULL if an invalid argument is received.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDate32OrDefault
Converts the argument to the Date32 data type. If the value is outside the range,
toDate32OrDefault returns the lower border value supported by Date32. If the argument has Date type, it's borders are taken into account. Returns default value if an invalid argument is received.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateTime64
Converts an input value to a value of type DateTime64.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— The value. String, UInt32, Float or DateTime.
scale- Tick size (precision): 10-precision seconds. Valid range: [ 0 : 9 ].
timezone(optional) - Time zone of the specified datetime64 object.
Returned value
- A calendar date and time of day, with sub-second precision. DateTime64.
Example
- The value is within the range:
- As decimal with precision:
Without the decimal point the value is still treated as Unix Timestamp in seconds:
- With
timezone:
toDateTime64OrZero
Like toDateTime64, this function converts an input value to a value of type DateTime64 but returns the min value of DateTime64 if an invalid argument is received.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— The value. String, UInt32, Float or DateTime.
scale- Tick size (precision): 10-precision seconds. Valid range: [ 0 : 9 ].
timezone(optional) - Time zone of the specified DateTime64 object.
Returned value
- A calendar date and time of day, with sub-second precision, otherwise the minimum value of
DateTime64:
1970-01-01 01:00:00.000. DateTime64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateTime64OrNull
Like toDateTime64, this function converts an input value to a value of type DateTime64 but returns
NULL if an invalid argument is received.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— The value. String, UInt32, Float or DateTime.
scale- Tick size (precision): 10-precision seconds. Valid range: [ 0 : 9 ].
timezone(optional) - Time zone of the specified DateTime64 object.
Returned value
- A calendar date and time of day, with sub-second precision, otherwise
NULL. DateTime64/NULL.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDateTime64OrDefault
Like toDateTime64, this function converts an input value to a value of type DateTime64, but returns either the default value of DateTime64 or the provided default if an invalid argument is received.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— The value. String, UInt32, Float or DateTime.
scale- Tick size (precision): 10-precision seconds. Valid range: [ 0 : 9 ].
timezone(optional) - Time zone of the specified DateTime64 object.
default(optional) - Default value to return if an invalid argument is received. DateTime64.
Returned value
- A calendar date and time of day, with sub-second precision, otherwise the minimum value of
DateTime64or the
defaultvalue if provided. DateTime64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal32
Converts an input value to a value of type
Decimal(9, S) with scale of
S. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 9, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values or string representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- Values or string representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal32('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal32:
( -1 * 10^(9 - S), 1 * 10^(9 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an exception.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal32(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal32('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(9, S). Decimal32(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal32OrZero
Like
toDecimal32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(9, S) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 9, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal32OrZero('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal32:
( -1 * 10^(9 - S), 1 * 10^(9 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(9, S)if successful, otherwise
0with
Sdecimal places. Decimal32(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal32OrNull
Like
toDecimal32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Nullable(Decimal(9, S)) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 9, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal32OrNull('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal32:
( -1 * 10^(9 - S), 1 * 10^(9 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Nullable(Decimal(9, S))if successful, otherwise value
NULLof the same type. Decimal32(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toDecimal32OrDefault
Like
toDecimal32, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(9, S) but returns the default value in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 9, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Decimal32(S)is unsuccessful. Decimal32(S).
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal32OrDefault('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal32:
( -1 * 10^(9 - S), 1 * 10^(9 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal32OrDefault(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal32OrDefault('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(9, S)if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Decimal32(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toDecimal64
Converts an input value to a value of type
Decimal(18, S) with scale of
S. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 18, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values or string representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- Values or string representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal64('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal64:
( -1 * 10^(18 - S), 1 * 10^(18 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an exception.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal64(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal64('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(18, S). Decimal64(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal64OrZero
Like
toDecimal64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(18, S) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 18, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal64OrZero('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal64:
( -1 * 10^(18 - S), 1 * 10^(18 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(18, S)if successful, otherwise
0with
Sdecimal places. Decimal64(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal64OrNull
Like
toDecimal64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Nullable(Decimal(18, S)) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 18, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal64OrNull('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal64:
( -1 * 10^(18 - S), 1 * 10^(18 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Nullable(Decimal(18, S))if successful, otherwise value
NULLof the same type. Decimal64(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toDecimal64OrDefault
Like
toDecimal64, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(18, S) but returns the default value in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 18, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Decimal64(S)is unsuccessful. Decimal64(S).
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal64OrDefault('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal64:
( -1 * 10^(18 - S), 1 * 10^(18 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal64OrDefault(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal64OrDefault('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(18, S)if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Decimal64(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toDecimal128
Converts an input value to a value of type
Decimal(38, S) with scale of
S. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 38, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values or string representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- Values or string representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal128('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal128:
( -1 * 10^(38 - S), 1 * 10^(38 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an exception.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal128(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal128('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(38, S). Decimal128(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal128OrZero
Like
toDecimal128, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(38, S) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 38, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal128OrZero('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal128:
( -1 * 10^(38 - S), 1 * 10^(38 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(38, S)if successful, otherwise
0with
Sdecimal places. Decimal128(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal128OrNull
Like
toDecimal128, this function converts an input value to a value of type Nullable(Decimal(38, S)) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 38, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal128OrNull('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal128:
( -1 * 10^(38 - S), 1 * 10^(38 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Nullable(Decimal(38, S))if successful, otherwise value
NULLof the same type. Decimal128(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toDecimal128OrDefault
Like
toDecimal128, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(38, S) but returns the default value in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 38, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Decimal128(S)is unsuccessful. Decimal128(S).
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal128OrDefault('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal128:
( -1 * 10^(38 - S), 1 * 10^(38 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal128OrDefault(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal128OrDefault('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(38, S)if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Decimal128(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toDecimal256
Converts an input value to a value of type
Decimal(76, S) with scale of
S. Throws an exception in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string representation of a number. Expression.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 76, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- Values or string representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- Values or string representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- Values or string representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf(case-insensitive).
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal256('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal256:
( -1 * 10^(76 - S), 1 * 10^(76 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an exception.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal256(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal256('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(76, S). Decimal256(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal256OrZero
Like
toDecimal256, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(76, S) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 76, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal256OrZero('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal256:
( -1 * 10^(76 - S), 1 * 10^(76 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(76, S)if successful, otherwise
0with
Sdecimal places. Decimal256(S).
Example
Query:
Result:
toDecimal256OrNull
Like
toDecimal256, this function converts an input value to a value of type Nullable(Decimal(76, S)) but returns
0 in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 76, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal256OrNull('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal256:
( -1 * 10^(76 - S), 1 * 10^(76 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Returned value
- Value of type
Nullable(Decimal(76, S))if successful, otherwise value
NULLof the same type. Decimal256(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toDecimal256OrDefault
Like
toDecimal256, this function converts an input value to a value of type Decimal(76, S) but returns the default value in case of an error.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A String representation of a number. String.
S— Scale parameter between 0 and 76, specifying how many digits the fractional part of a number can have. UInt8.
default(optional) — The default value to return if parsing to type
Decimal256(S)is unsuccessful. Decimal256(S).
Supported arguments:
- String representations of type (U)Int8/16/32/64/128/256.
- String representations of type Float32/64.
Unsupported arguments:
- String representations of Float32/64 values
NaNand
Inf.
- String representations of binary and hexadecimal values, e.g.
SELECT toDecimal256OrDefault('0xc0fe', 1);.
An overflow can occur if the value of
expr exceeds the bounds of
Decimal256:
( -1 * 10^(76 - S), 1 * 10^(76 - S) ).
Excessive digits in a fraction are discarded (not rounded).
Excessive digits in the integer part will lead to an error.
Conversions drop extra digits and could operate in an unexpected way when working with Float32/Float64 inputs as the operations are performed using floating point instructions.
For example:
toDecimal256OrDefault(1.15, 2) is equal to
1.14 because 1.15 * 100 in floating point is 114.99.
You can use a String input so the operations use the underlying integer type:
toDecimal256OrDefault('1.15', 2) = 1.15
Returned value
- Value of type
Decimal(76, S)if successful, otherwise returns the default value if passed or
0if not. Decimal256(S).
Examples
Query:
Result:
toString
Functions for converting between numbers, strings (but not fixed strings), dates, and dates with times. All these functions accept one argument.
When converting to or from a string, the value is formatted or parsed using the same rules as for the TabSeparated format (and almost all other text formats). If the string can't be parsed, an exception is thrown and the request is canceled.
When converting dates to numbers or vice versa, the date corresponds to the number of days since the beginning of the Unix epoch. When converting dates with times to numbers or vice versa, the date with time corresponds to the number of seconds since the beginning of the Unix epoch.
The date and date-with-time formats for the toDate/toDateTime functions are defined as follows:
As an exception, if converting from UInt32, Int32, UInt64, or Int64 numeric types to Date, and if the number is greater than or equal to 65536, the number is interpreted as a Unix timestamp (and not as the number of days) and is rounded to the date. This allows support for the common occurrence of writing
toDate(unix_timestamp), which otherwise would be an error and would require writing the more cumbersome
toDate(toDateTime(unix_timestamp)).
Conversion between a date and a date with time is performed the natural way: by adding a null time or dropping the time.
Conversion between numeric types uses the same rules as assignments between different numeric types in C++.
Additionally, the toString function of the DateTime argument can take a second String argument containing the name of the time zone. Example:
Asia/Yekaterinburg In this case, the time is formatted according to the specified time zone.
Example
Query:
Result:
Also see the
toUnixTimestamp function.
toFixedString
Converts a String type argument to a FixedString(N) type (a string of fixed length N). If the string has fewer bytes than N, it is padded with null bytes to the right. If the string has more bytes than N, an exception is thrown.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- An N length fixed string of
s. FixedString.
Example
Query:
Result:
toStringCutToZero
Accepts a String or FixedString argument. Returns the String with the content truncated at the first zero byte found.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
toDecimalString
Converts a numeric value to String with the number of fractional digits in the output specified by the user.
Syntax
Arguments
number— Value to be represented as String, Int, UInt, Float, Decimal,
scale— Number of fractional digits, UInt8.
Returned value
- Input value represented as String with given number of fractional digits (scale). The number is rounded up or down according to common arithmetic in case requested scale is smaller than original number's scale.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsUInt8
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type UInt8. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas UInt8. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsUInt16
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type UInt16. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
x: value to byte reinterpret as UInt16. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas UInt16. UInt16.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsUInt32
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type UInt32. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
x: value to byte reinterpret as UInt32. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas UInt32. UInt32.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsUInt64
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type UInt64. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
x: value to byte reinterpret as UInt64. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas UInt64. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsUInt128
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type UInt128. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
x: value to byte reinterpret as UInt128. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas UInt128. UInt128.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsUInt256
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type UInt256. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
x: value to byte reinterpret as UInt256. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas UInt256. UInt256.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsInt8
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Int8. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Int8. Int8.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsInt16
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Int16. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Int16. Int16.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsInt32
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Int32. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Int32. Int32.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsInt64
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Int64. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Int64. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsInt128
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Int128. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
x: value to byte reinterpret as Int128. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Int128. Int128.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsInt256
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Int256. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
x: value to byte reinterpret as Int256. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Int256. Int256.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsFloat32
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Float32. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Float32. Float32.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsFloat64
Performs byte reinterpretation by treating the input value as a value of type Float64. Unlike
CAST, the function does not attempt to preserve the original value - if the target type is not able to represent the input type, the output is meaningless.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Reinterpreted value
xas Float64. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsDate
Accepts a string, fixed string or numeric value and interprets the bytes as a number in host order (little endian). It returns a date from the interpreted number as the number of days since the beginning of the Unix Epoch.
Syntax
Parameters
x: number of days since the beginning of the Unix Epoch. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Date. Date.
Implementation details
If the provided string isn't long enough, the function works as if the string is padded with the necessary number of null bytes. If the string is longer than needed, the extra bytes are ignored.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsDateTime
These functions accept a string and interpret the bytes placed at the beginning of the string as a number in host order (little endian). Returns a date with time interpreted as the number of seconds since the beginning of the Unix Epoch.
Syntax
Parameters
x: number of seconds since the beginning of the Unix Epoch. (U)Int*, Float, Date, DateTime, UUID, String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Date and Time. DateTime.
Implementation details
If the provided string isn't long enough, the function works as if the string is padded with the necessary number of null bytes. If the string is longer than needed, the extra bytes are ignored.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsString
This function accepts a number, date or date with time and returns a string containing bytes representing the corresponding value in host order (little endian). Null bytes are dropped from the end. For example, a UInt32 type value of 255 is a string that is one byte long.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- String containing bytes representing
x. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsFixedString
This function accepts a number, date or date with time and returns a FixedString containing bytes representing the corresponding value in host order (little endian). Null bytes are dropped from the end. For example, a UInt32 type value of 255 is a FixedString that is one byte long.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Fixed string containing bytes representing
x. FixedString.
Example
Query:
Result:
reinterpretAsUUID
In addition to the UUID functions listed here, there is dedicated UUID function documentation.
Accepts a 16 byte string and returns a UUID by interpreting each 8-byte half in little-endian byte order. If the string isn't long enough, the function works as if the string is padded with the necessary number of null bytes to the end. If the string is longer than 16 bytes, the extra bytes at the end are ignored.
Syntax
Arguments
fixed_string— Big-endian byte string. FixedString.
Returned value
- The UUID type value. UUID.
Examples
String to UUID.
Query:
Result:
Going back and forth from String to UUID.
Query:
Result:
reinterpret
Uses the same source in-memory bytes sequence for
x value and reinterprets it to destination type.
Syntax
Arguments
x— Any type.
type— Destination type. String.
Returned value
- Destination type value.
Examples
Query:
Result:
CAST
Converts an input value to the specified data type. Unlike the reinterpret function,
CAST tries to present the same value using the new data type. If the conversion can not be done then an exception is raised.
Several syntax variants are supported.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A value to convert. May be of any type.
T— The name of the target data type. String.
t— The target data type.
Returned value
- Converted value.
If the input value does not fit the bounds of the target type, the result overflows. For example,
CAST(-1, 'UInt8') returns
255.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Conversion to FixedString (N) only works for arguments of type String or FixedString.
Type conversion to Nullable and back is supported.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
- cast_keep_nullable setting
accurateCast(x, T)
Converts
x to the
T data type.
The difference from cast is that
accurateCast does not allow overflow of numeric types during cast if type value
x does not fit the bounds of type
T. For example,
accurateCast(-1, 'UInt8') throws an exception.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
accurateCastOrNull(x, T)
Converts input value
x to the specified data type
T. Always returns Nullable type and returns NULL if the cast value is not representable in the target type.
Syntax
Arguments
x— Input value.
T— The name of the returned data type.
Returned value
- The value, converted to the specified data type
T.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
accurateCastOrDefault(x, T[, default_value])
Converts input value
x to the specified data type
T. Returns default type value or
default_value if specified if the cast value is not representable in the target type.
Syntax
Arguments
x— Input value.
T— The name of the returned data type.
default_value— Default value of returned data type.
Returned value
- The value converted to the specified data type
T.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
toIntervalYear
Returns an interval of
n years of data type IntervalYear.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of years. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nyears. IntervalYear.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalQuarter
Returns an interval of
n quarters of data type IntervalQuarter.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of quarters. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nquarters. IntervalQuarter.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalMonth
Returns an interval of
n months of data type IntervalMonth.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of months. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nmonths. IntervalMonth.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalWeek
Returns an interval of
n weeks of data type IntervalWeek.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of weeks. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nweeks. IntervalWeek.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalDay
Returns an interval of
n days of data type IntervalDay.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of days. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
ndays. IntervalDay.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalHour
Returns an interval of
n hours of data type IntervalHour.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of hours. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nhours. IntervalHour.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalMinute
Returns an interval of
n minutes of data type IntervalMinute.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of minutes. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nminutes. IntervalMinute.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalSecond
Returns an interval of
n seconds of data type IntervalSecond.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of seconds. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nseconds. IntervalSecond.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalMillisecond
Returns an interval of
n milliseconds of data type IntervalMillisecond.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of milliseconds. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nmilliseconds. IntervalMilliseconds.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalMicrosecond
Returns an interval of
n microseconds of data type IntervalMicrosecond.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of microseconds. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nmicroseconds. IntervalMicrosecond.
Example
Query:
Result:
toIntervalNanosecond
Returns an interval of
n nanoseconds of data type IntervalNanosecond.
Syntax
Arguments
n— Number of nanoseconds. Integer numbers or string representations thereof, and float numbers. (U)Int*/Float*/String.
Returned values
- Interval of
nnanoseconds. IntervalNanosecond.
Example
Query:
Result:
parseDateTime
Converts a String to DateTime according to a MySQL format string.
This function is the opposite operation of function formatDateTime.
Syntax
Arguments
str— The String to be parsed
format— The format string. Optional.
%Y-%m-%d %H:%i:%sif not specified.
timezone— Timezone. Optional.
Returned value(s)
Return a DateTime value parsed from the input string according to a MySQL-style format string.
Supported format specifiers
All format specifiers listed in formatDateTime except:
- %Q: Quarter (1-4)
Example
Alias:
TO_TIMESTAMP.
parseDateTimeOrZero
Same as for parseDateTime except that it returns zero date when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeOrNull
Same as for parseDateTime except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
Alias:
str_to_date.
parseDateTimeInJodaSyntax
Similar to parseDateTime, except that the format string is in Joda instead of MySQL syntax.
This function is the opposite operation of function formatDateTimeInJodaSyntax.
Syntax
Arguments
str— The String to be parsed
format— The format string. Optional.
yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ssif not specified.
timezone— Timezone. Optional.
Returned value(s)
Return a DateTime value parsed from the input string according to a Joda-style format string.
Supported format specifiers
All format specifiers listed in formatDateTimeInJoda are supported, except:
- S: fraction of second
- z: time zone
- Z: time zone offset/id
Example
parseDateTimeInJodaSyntaxOrZero
Same as for parseDateTimeInJodaSyntax except that it returns zero date when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeInJodaSyntaxOrNull
Same as for parseDateTimeInJodaSyntax except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64
Converts a String to DateTime64 according to a MySQL format string.
Syntax
Arguments
str— The String to be parsed.
format— The format string. Optional.
%Y-%m-%d %H:%i:%s.%fif not specified.
timezone— Timezone. Optional.
Returned value(s)
Return a DateTime64 value parsed from the input string according to a MySQL-style format string. The precision of the returned value is 6.
parseDateTime64OrZero
Same as for parseDateTime64 except that it returns zero date when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64OrNull
Same as for parseDateTime64 except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64InJodaSyntax
Converts a String to DateTime64 according to a Joda format string.
Syntax
Arguments
str— The String to be parsed.
format— The format string. Optional.
yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ssif not specified.
timezone— Timezone. Optional.
Returned value(s)
Return a DateTime64 value parsed from the input string according to a Joda-style format string.
The precision of the returned value equal to the number of
S placeholders in the format string (but at most 6).
parseDateTime64InJodaSyntaxOrZero
Same as for parseDateTime64InJodaSyntax except that it returns zero date when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64InJodaSyntaxOrNull
Same as for parseDateTime64InJodaSyntax except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeBestEffort
parseDateTime32BestEffort
Converts a date and time in the String representation to DateTime data type.
The function parses ISO 8601, RFC 1123 - 5.2.14 RFC-822 Date and Time Specification, ClickHouse's and some other date and time formats.
Syntax
Arguments
time_string— String containing a date and time to convert. String.
time_zone— Time zone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the time zone. String.
Supported non-standard formats
- A string containing 9..10 digit unix timestamp.
- A string with a date and a time component:
YYYYMMDDhhmmss,
DD/MM/YYYY hh:mm:ss,
DD-MM-YY hh:mm,
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss, etc.
- A string with a date, but no time component:
YYYY,
YYYYMM,
YYYY*MM,
DD/MM/YYYY,
DD-MM-YYetc.
- A string with a day and time:
DD,
DD hh,
DD hh:mm. In this case
MMis substituted by
01.
- A string that includes the date and time along with time zone offset information:
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss ±h:mm, etc. For example,
2020-12-12 17:36:00 -5:00.
- A syslog timestamp:
Mmm dd hh:mm:ss. For example,
Jun 9 14:20:32.
For all of the formats with separator the function parses months names expressed by their full name or by the first three letters of a month name. Examples:
24/DEC/18,
24-Dec-18,
01-September-2018.
If the year is not specified, it is considered to be equal to the current year. If the resulting DateTime happen to be in the future (even by a second after the current moment), then the current year is substituted by the previous year.
Returned value
time_stringconverted to the DateTime data type.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
parseDateTimeBestEffortUS
This function behaves like parseDateTimeBestEffort for ISO date formats, e.g.
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss, and other date formats where the month and date components can be unambiguously extracted, e.g.
YYYYMMDDhhmmss,
YYYY-MM,
DD hh, or
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss ±h:mm. If the month and the date components cannot be unambiguously extracted, e.g.
MM/DD/YYYY,
MM-DD-YYYY, or
MM-DD-YY, it prefers the US date format instead of
DD/MM/YYYY,
DD-MM-YYYY, or
DD-MM-YY. As an exception from the latter, if the month is bigger than 12 and smaller or equal than 31, this function falls back to the behavior of parseDateTimeBestEffort, e.g.
15/08/2020 is parsed as
2020-08-15.
parseDateTimeBestEffortOrNull
parseDateTime32BestEffortOrNull
Same as for parseDateTimeBestEffort except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeBestEffortOrZero
parseDateTime32BestEffortOrZero
Same as for parseDateTimeBestEffort except that it returns zero date or zero date time when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull
Same as parseDateTimeBestEffortUS function except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero
Same as parseDateTimeBestEffortUS function except that it returns zero date (
1970-01-01) or zero date with time (
1970-01-01 00:00:00) when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64BestEffort
Same as parseDateTimeBestEffort function but also parse milliseconds and microseconds and returns DateTime data type.
Syntax
Arguments
time_string— String containing a date or date with time to convert. String.
precision— Required precision.
3— for milliseconds,
6— for microseconds. Default —
3. Optional. UInt8.
time_zone— Timezone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the timezone. Optional. String.
Returned value
time_stringconverted to the DateTime data type.
Examples
Query:
Result:
parseDateTime64BestEffortUS
Same as for parseDateTime64BestEffort, except that this function prefers US date format (
MM/DD/YYYY etc.) in case of ambiguity.
parseDateTime64BestEffortOrNull
Same as for parseDateTime64BestEffort except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64BestEffortOrZero
Same as for parseDateTime64BestEffort except that it returns zero date or zero date time when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64BestEffortUSOrNull
Same as for parseDateTime64BestEffort, except that this function prefers US date format (
MM/DD/YYYY etc.) in case of ambiguity and returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64BestEffortUSOrZero
Same as for parseDateTime64BestEffort, except that this function prefers US date format (
MM/DD/YYYY etc.) in case of ambiguity and returns zero date or zero date time when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
toLowCardinality
Converts input parameter to the LowCardinality version of same data type.
To convert data from the
LowCardinality data type use the CAST function. For example,
CAST(x as String).
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression resulting in one of the supported data types.
Returned values
- Result of
expr. LowCardinality of the type of
expr.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUnixTimestamp64Second
Converts a
DateTime64 to a
Int64 value with fixed second precision. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
The output value is a timestamp in UTC, not in the timezone of
DateTime64.
Syntax
Arguments
value— DateTime64 value with any precision. DateTime64.
Returned value
valueconverted to the
Int64data type. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUnixTimestamp64Milli
Converts a
DateTime64 to a
Int64 value with fixed millisecond precision. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
The output value is a timestamp in UTC, not in the timezone of
DateTime64.
Syntax
Arguments
value— DateTime64 value with any precision. DateTime64.
Returned value
valueconverted to the
Int64data type. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUnixTimestamp64Micro
Converts a
DateTime64 to a
Int64 value with fixed microsecond precision. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
The output value is a timestamp in UTC, not in the timezone of
DateTime64.
Syntax
Arguments
value— DateTime64 value with any precision. DateTime64.
Returned value
valueconverted to the
Int64data type. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
toUnixTimestamp64Nano
Converts a
DateTime64 to a
Int64 value with fixed nanosecond precision. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
The output value is a timestamp in UTC, not in the timezone of
DateTime64.
Syntax
Arguments
value— DateTime64 value with any precision. DateTime64.
Returned value
valueconverted to the
Int64data type. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
fromUnixTimestamp64Second
Converts an
Int64 to a
DateTime64 value with fixed second precision and optional timezone. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
Please note that input value is treated as a UTC timestamp, not timestamp at the given (or implicit) timezone.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
valueconverted to DateTime64 with precision
0. DateTime64.
Example
Query:
Result:
fromUnixTimestamp64Milli
Converts an
Int64 to a
DateTime64 value with fixed millisecond precision and optional timezone. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
Please note that input value is treated as a UTC timestamp, not timestamp at the given (or implicit) timezone.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
valueconverted to DateTime64 with precision
3. DateTime64.
Example
Query:
Result:
fromUnixTimestamp64Micro
Converts an
Int64 to a
DateTime64 value with fixed microsecond precision and optional timezone. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
Please note that input value is treated as a UTC timestamp, not timestamp at the given (or implicit) timezone.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
valueconverted to DateTime64 with precision
6. DateTime64.
Example
Query:
Result:
fromUnixTimestamp64Nano
Converts an
Int64 to a
DateTime64 value with fixed nanosecond precision and optional timezone. The input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on its precision.
Please note that input value is treated as a UTC timestamp, not timestamp at the given (or implicit) timezone.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
valueconverted to DateTime64 with precision
9. DateTime64.
Example
Query:
Result:
formatRow
Converts arbitrary expressions into a string via given format.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- A formatted string. (for text formats it's usually terminated with the new line character).
Example
Query:
Result:
Note: If format contains suffix/prefix, it will be written in each row.
Example
Query:
Result:
Note: Only row-based formats are supported in this function.
formatRowNoNewline
Converts arbitrary expressions into a string via given format. Differs from formatRow in that this function trims the last
\n if any.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- A formatted string.
Example
Query:
Result: