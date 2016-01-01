tuple-map-functions
map
Creates a value of type Map(key, value) from key-value pairs.
Syntax
Arguments
key_n— The keys of the map entries. Any type supported as key type of Map.
value_n— The values of the map entries. Any type supported as value type of Map.
Returned value
- A map containing
key:valuepairs. Map(key, value).
Examples
Query:
Result:
mapFromArrays
Creates a map from an array or map of keys and an array or map of values.
The function is a convenient alternative to syntax
CAST([...], 'Map(key_type, value_type)').
For example, instead of writing
CAST((['aa', 'bb'], [4, 5]), 'Map(String, UInt32)'), or
CAST([('aa',4), ('bb',5)], 'Map(String, UInt32)')
you can write
mapFromArrays(['aa', 'bb'], [4, 5]).
Syntax
Alias:
MAP_FROM_ARRAYS(keys, values)
Arguments
keys— Array or map of keys to create the map from Array or Map. If
keysis an array, we accept
Array(Nullable(T))or
Array(LowCardinality(Nullable(T)))as its type as long as it doesn't contain NULL value.
values- Array or map of values to create the map from Array or Map.
Returned value
- A map with keys and values constructed from the key array and value array/map.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapFromArrays also accepts arguments of type Map. These are cast to array of tuples during execution.
Result:
Result:
extractKeyValuePairs
Converts a string of key-value pairs to a Map(String, String). Parsing is tolerant towards noise (e.g. log files). Key-value pairs in the input string consist of a key, followed by a key-value delimiter, and a value. Key value pairs are separated by a pair delimiter. Keys and values can be quoted.
Syntax
Alias:
str_to_map
mapFromString
Arguments
data- String to extract key-value pairs from. String or FixedString.
key_value_delimiter- Single character delimiting keys and values. Defaults to
:. String or FixedString.
pair_delimiters- Set of character delimiting pairs. Defaults to
,and
;. String or FixedString.
quoting_character- Single character used as quoting character. Defaults to
". String or FixedString.
Returned values
- A of key-value pairs. Type: Map(String, String)
Examples
Query
Result:
With a single quote
' as quoting character:
Result:
Escape sequences without escape sequences support:
Result:
To restore a map string key-value pairs serialized with
toString:
Result:
extractKeyValuePairsWithEscaping
Same as
extractKeyValuePairs but supports escaping.
Supported escape sequences:
\x,
\N,
\a,
\b,
\e,
\f,
\n,
\r,
\t,
\v and
\0.
Non standard escape sequences are returned as it is (including the backslash) unless they are one of the following:
\\,
',
",
backtick,
/,
= or ASCII control characters (c <= 31).
This function will satisfy the use case where pre-escaping and post-escaping are not suitable. For instance, consider the following
input string:
a: "aaaa\"bbb". The expected output is:
a: aaaa\"bbbb.
- Pre-escaping: Pre-escaping it will output:
a: "aaaa"bbb"and
extractKeyValuePairswill then output:
a: aaaa
- Post-escaping:
extractKeyValuePairswill output
a: aaaa\and post-escaping will keep it as it is.
Leading escape sequences will be skipped in keys and will be considered invalid for values.
Examples
Escape sequences with escape sequence support turned on:
Result:
mapAdd
Collect all the keys and sum corresponding values.
Syntax
Arguments
Arguments are maps or tuples of two arrays, where items in the first array represent keys, and the second array contains values for the each key. All key arrays should have same type, and all value arrays should contain items which are promoted to the one type (Int64, UInt64 or Float64). The common promoted type is used as a type for the result array.
Returned value
- Depending on the arguments returns one map or tuple, where the first array contains the sorted keys and the second array contains values.
Example
Query with
Map type:
Result:
Query with a tuple:
Result:
mapSubtract
Collect all the keys and subtract corresponding values.
Syntax
Arguments
Arguments are maps or tuples of two arrays, where items in the first array represent keys, and the second array contains values for the each key. All key arrays should have same type, and all value arrays should contain items which are promote to the one type (Int64, UInt64 or Float64). The common promoted type is used as a type for the result array.
Returned value
- Depending on the arguments returns one map or tuple, where the first array contains the sorted keys and the second array contains values.
Example
Query with
Map type:
Result:
Query with a tuple map:
Result:
mapPopulateSeries
Fills missing key-value pairs in a map with integer keys.
To support extending the keys beyond the largest value, a maximum key can be specified.
More specifically, the function returns a map in which the the keys form a series from the smallest to the largest key (or
max argument if it specified) with step size of 1, and corresponding values.
If no value is specified for a key, a default value is used as value.
In case keys repeat, only the first value (in order of appearance) is associated with the key.
Syntax
For array arguments the number of elements in
keys and
values must be the same for each row.
Arguments
Arguments are Maps or two Arrays, where the first and second array contains keys and values for the each key.
Mapped arrays:
map— Map with integer keys. Map.
or
keys— Array of keys. Array(Int).
values— Array of values. Array(Int).
max— Maximum key value. Optional. Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64, Int128, Int256.
Returned value
- Depending on the arguments a Map or a Tuple of two Arrays: keys in sorted order, and values the corresponding keys.
Example
Query with
Map type:
Result:
Query with mapped arrays:
Result:
mapContains
Returns if a given key is contained in a given map.
Syntax
Arguments
map— Map. Map.
key— Key. Type must match the key type of
map.
Returned value
1if
mapcontains
key,
0if not. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapKeys
Returns the keys of a given map.
This function can be optimized by enabling setting optimize_functions_to_subcolumns.
With enabled setting, the function only reads the keys subcolumn instead the whole map.
The query
SELECT mapKeys(m) FROM table is transformed to
SELECT m.keys FROM table.
Syntax
Arguments
map— Map. Map.
Returned value
- Array containing all keys from the
map. Array.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapValues
Returns the values of a given map.
This function can be optimized by enabling setting optimize_functions_to_subcolumns.
With enabled setting, the function only reads the values subcolumn instead the whole map.
The query
SELECT mapValues(m) FROM table is transformed to
SELECT m.values FROM table.
Syntax
Arguments
map— Map. Map.
Returned value
- Array containing all the values from
map. Array.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapContainsKeyLike
Syntax
Arguments
map— Map. Map.
pattern- String pattern to match.
Returned value
1if
mapcontains
keylike specified pattern,
0if not.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapExtractKeyLike
Give a map with string keys and a LIKE pattern, this function returns a map with elements where the key matches the pattern.
Syntax
Arguments
map— Map. Map.
pattern- String pattern to match.
Returned value
- A map containing elements the key matching the specified pattern. If no elements match the pattern, an empty map is returned.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapApply
Applies a function to each element of a map.
Syntax
Arguments
func— Lambda function.
map— Map.
Returned value
- Returns a map obtained from the original map by application of
func(map1[i], ..., mapN[i])for each element.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapFilter
Filters a map by applying a function to each map element.
Syntax
Arguments
func- Lambda function.
map— Map.
Returned value
- Returns a map containing only the elements in
mapfor which
func(map1[i], ..., mapN[i])returns something other than 0.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapUpdate
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Returns a map1 with values updated of values for the corresponding keys in map2.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapConcat
Concatenates multiple maps based on the equality of their keys.
If elements with the same key exist in more than one input map, all elements are added to the result map, but only the first one is accessible via operator
[]
Syntax
Arguments
maps– Arbitrarily many Maps.
Returned value
- Returns a map with concatenated maps passed as arguments.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
mapExists([func,], map)
Returns 1 if at least one key-value pair in
map exists for which
func(key, value) returns something other than 0. Otherwise, it returns 0.
mapExists is a higher-order function.
You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapAll([func,] map)
Returns 1 if
func(key, value) returns something other than 0 for all key-value pairs in
map. Otherwise, it returns 0.
Note that the
mapAll is a higher-order function.
You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Example
Query:
Result:
mapSort([func,], map)
Sorts the elements of a map in ascending order.
If the
func function is specified, the sorting order is determined by the result of the
func function applied to the keys and values of the map.
Examples
For more details see the reference for
arraySort function.
mapPartialSort
Sorts the elements of a map in ascending order with additional
limit argument allowing partial sorting.
If the
func function is specified, the sorting order is determined by the result of the
func function applied to the keys and values of the map.
Syntax
Arguments
func– Optional function to apply to the keys and values of the map. Lambda function.
limit– Elements in range [1..limit] are sorted. (U)Int.
map– Map to sort. Map.
Returned value
- Partially sorted map. Map.
Example
mapReverseSort([func,], map)
Sorts the elements of a map in descending order.
If the
func function is specified, the sorting order is determined by the result of the
func function applied to the keys and values of the map.
Examples
For more details see function arrayReverseSort.
mapPartialReverseSort
Sorts the elements of a map in descending order with additional
limit argument allowing partial sorting.
If the
func function is specified, the sorting order is determined by the result of the
func function applied to the keys and values of the map.
Syntax
Arguments
func– Optional function to apply to the keys and values of the map. Lambda function.
limit– Elements in range [1..limit] are sorted. (U)Int.
map– Map to sort. Map.
Returned value
- Partially sorted map. Map.
Example