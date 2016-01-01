tuple-functions
tuple
A function that allows grouping multiple columns. For columns C1, C2, ... with the types T1, T2, ..., it returns a named Tuple(C1 T1, C2 T2, ...) type tuple containing these columns if their names are unique and can be treated as unquoted identifiers, otherwise a Tuple(T1, T2, ...) is returned. There is no cost to execute the function. Tuples are normally used as intermediate values for an argument of IN operators, or for creating a list of formal parameters of lambda functions. Tuples can't be written to a table.
The function implements the operator
(x, y, ...).
Syntax
tupleElement
A function that allows getting a column from a tuple.
If the second argument is a number
index, it is the column index, starting from 1. If the second argument is a string
name, it represents the name of the element. Besides, we can provide the third optional argument, such that when index out of bounds or no element exist for the name, the default value returned instead of throwing an exception. The second and third arguments, if provided, must be constants. There is no cost to execute the function.
The function implements operators
x.index and
x.name.
Syntax
untuple
Performs syntactic substitution of tuple elements in the call location.
The names of the result columns are implementation-specific and subject to change. Do not assume specific column names after
untuple.
Syntax
You can use the
EXCEPT expression to skip columns as a result of the query.
Arguments
x— A
tuplefunction, column, or tuple of elements. Tuple.
Returned value
- None.
Examples
Input table:
Example of using a
Tuple-type column as the
untuple function parameter:
Query:
Result:
Example of using an
EXCEPT expression:
Query:
Result:
See Also
tupleHammingDistance
Returns the Hamming Distance between two tuples of the same size.
Syntax
Arguments
Tuples should have the same type of the elements.
Returned value
- The Hamming distance.
The result type is calculated the same way it is for Arithmetic functions, based on the number of elements in the input tuples.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Can be used with MinHash functions for detection of semi-duplicate strings:
Result:
tupleToNameValuePairs
Turns a named tuple into an array of (name, value) pairs. For a
Tuple(a T, b T, ..., c T) returns
Array(Tuple(String, T), ...)
in which the
Strings represents the named fields of the tuple and
T are the values associated with those names. All values in the tuple should be of the same type.
Syntax
Arguments
tuple— Named tuple. Tuple with any types of values.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
It is possible to transform columns to rows using this function:
Result:
If you pass a simple tuple to the function, ClickHouse uses the indexes of the values as their names:
Result:
tupleNames
Converts a tuple into an array of column names. For a tuple in the form
Tuple(a T, b T, ...), it returns an array of strings representing the named columns of the tuple. If the tuple elements do not have explicit names, their indices will be used as the column names instead.
Syntax
Arguments
tuple— Named tuple. Tuple with any types of values.
Returned value
- An array with strings.
Type: Array(Tuple(String, ...)).
Example
Query:
Result:
If you pass a simple tuple to the function, ClickHouse uses the indexes of the columns as their names:
Result:
tuplePlus
Calculates the sum of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size.
Syntax
Alias:
vectorSum.
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple with the sum. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
tupleMinus
Calculates the subtraction of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size.
Syntax
Alias:
vectorDifference.
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple with the result of subtraction. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
tupleMultiply
Calculates the multiplication of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple with the multiplication. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
tupleDivide
Calculates the division of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size. Note that division by zero will return
inf.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple with the result of division. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
tupleNegate
Calculates the negation of the tuple values.
Syntax
Arguments
tuple— Tuple.
Returned value
- Tuple with the result of negation. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
tupleMultiplyByNumber
Returns a tuple with all values multiplied by a number.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple with multiplied values. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
tupleDivideByNumber
Returns a tuple with all values divided by a number. Note that division by zero will return
inf.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple with divided values. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
tupleConcat
Combines tuples passed as arguments.
Arguments
tuples– Arbitrary number of arguments of Tuple type.
Example
tupleIntDiv
Does integer division of a tuple of numerators and a tuple of denominators, and returns a tuple of the quotients.
Syntax
Parameters
tuple_num: Tuple of numerator values. Tuple of numeric type.
tuple_div: Tuple of divisor values. Tuple of numeric type.
Returned value
- Tuple of the quotients of
tuple_numand
tuple_div. Tuple of integer values.
Implementation details
- If either
tuple_numor
tuple_divcontain non-integer values then the result is calculated by rounding to the nearest integer for each non-integer numerator or divisor.
- An error will be thrown for division by 0.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
tupleIntDivOrZero
Like tupleIntDiv it does integer division of a tuple of numerators and a tuple of denominators, and returns a tuple of the quotients. It does not throw an error for 0 divisors, but rather returns the quotient as 0.
Syntax
tuple_num: Tuple of numerator values. Tuple of numeric type.
tuple_div: Tuple of divisor values. Tuple of numeric type.
Returned value
- Tuple of the quotients of
tuple_numand
tuple_div. Tuple of integer values.
- Returns 0 for quotients where the divisor is 0.
Implementation details
- If either
tuple_numor
tuple_divcontain non-integer values then the result is calculated by rounding to the nearest integer for each non-integer numerator or divisor as in tupleIntDiv.
Examples
Query:
Result:
tupleIntDivByNumber
Does integer division of a tuple of numerators by a given denominator, and returns a tuple of the quotients.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Tuple of the quotients of
tuple_numand
div. Tuple of integer values.
Implementation details
- If either
tuple_numor
divcontain non-integer values then the result is calculated by rounding to the nearest integer for each non-integer numerator or divisor.
- An error will be thrown for division by 0.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
tupleIntDivOrZeroByNumber
Like tupleIntDivByNumber it does integer division of a tuple of numerators by a given denominator, and returns a tuple of the quotients. It does not throw an error for 0 divisors, but rather returns the quotient as 0.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Tuple of the quotients of
tuple_numand
div. Tuple of integer values.
- Returns 0 for quotients where the divisor is 0.
Implementation details
- If either
tuple_numor
divcontain non-integer values then the result is calculated by rounding to the nearest integer for each non-integer numerator or divisor as in tupleIntDivByNumber.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
tupleModulo
Returns a tuple of the moduli (remainders) of division operations of two tuples.
Syntax
Parameters
tuple_num: Tuple of numerator values. Tuple of numeric type.
tuple_div: Tuple of modulus values. Tuple of numeric type.
Returned value
- Tuple of the remainders of division of
tuple_numand
tuple_div. Tuple of non-zero integer values.
- An error is thrown for division by zero.
Examples
Query:
Result:
tupleModuloByNumber
Returns a tuple of the moduli (remainders) of division operations of a tuple and a given divisor.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Tuple of the remainders of division of
tuple_numand
div. Tuple of non-zero integer values.
- An error is thrown for division by zero.
Examples
Query:
Result:
flattenTuple
Returns a flattened
output tuple from a nested named
input tuple. Elements of the
output tuple are the paths from the original
input tuple. For instance:
Tuple(a Int, Tuple(b Int, c Int)) -> Tuple(a Int, b Int, c Int).
flattenTuple can be used to select all paths from type
Object as separate columns.
Syntax
Parameters
input: Nested named tuple to flatten. Tuple.
Returned value
outputtuple whose elements are paths from the original
input. Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
Distance functions
All supported functions are described in distance functions documentation.