Time Window Functions

Time window functions return the inclusive lower and exclusive upper bound of the corresponding window. The functions for working with WindowView are listed below:

A tumbling time window assigns records to non-overlapping, continuous windows with a fixed duration ( interval ).

Syntax

Arguments

time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.

— Date and time. DateTime. interval — Window interval in Interval.

— Window interval in Interval. timezone — Timezone name (optional).

Returned values

The inclusive lower and exclusive upper bound of the corresponding tumbling window. Tuple(DateTime, DateTime).

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the inclusive lower bound of the corresponding tumbling window.

Syntax

Arguments

time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.

— Date and time. DateTime. interval — Window interval in Interval.

— Window interval in Interval. timezone — Timezone name (optional).

Returned values

The inclusive lower bound of the corresponding tumbling window. DateTime, Tuple or UInt32.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the exclusive upper bound of the corresponding tumbling window.

Syntax

Arguments

time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.

— Date and time. DateTime. interval — Window interval in Interval.

— Window interval in Interval. timezone — Timezone name (optional).

Returned values

The inclusive lower bound of the corresponding tumbling window. DateTime, Tuple or UInt32.

Example

Query:

Result:

A hopping time window has a fixed duration ( window_interval ) and hops by a specified hop interval ( hop_interval ). If the hop_interval is smaller than the window_interval , hopping windows are overlapping. Thus, records can be assigned to multiple windows.

Arguments

time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.

— Date and time. DateTime. hop_interval — Positive Hop interval. Interval.

— Positive Hop interval. Interval. window_interval — Positive Window interval. Interval.

— Positive Window interval. Interval. timezone — Timezone name (optional).

Returned values

The inclusive lower and exclusive upper bound of the corresponding hopping window. Tuple(DateTime, DateTime)`.

Note Since one record can be assigned to multiple hop windows, the function only returns the bound of the first window when hop function is used without WINDOW VIEW .

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the inclusive lower bound of the corresponding hopping window.

Syntax

Arguments

time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.

— Date and time. DateTime. hop_interval — Positive Hop interval. Interval.

— Positive Hop interval. Interval. window_interval — Positive Window interval. Interval.

— Positive Window interval. Interval. timezone — Timezone name (optional).

Returned values

The inclusive lower bound of the corresponding hopping window. DateTime, Tuple or UInt32.

Note Since one record can be assigned to multiple hop windows, the function only returns the bound of the first window when hop function is used without WINDOW VIEW .

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the exclusive upper bound of the corresponding hopping window.

Syntax

Arguments

time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.

— Date and time. DateTime. hop_interval — Positive Hop interval. Interval.

— Positive Hop interval. Interval. window_interval — Positive Window interval. Interval.

— Positive Window interval. Interval. timezone — Timezone name (optional).

Returned values

The exclusive upper bound of the corresponding hopping window. DateTime, Tuple or UInt32.

Note Since one record can be assigned to multiple hop windows, the function only returns the bound of the first window when hop function is used without WINDOW VIEW .

Example

Query:

Result: