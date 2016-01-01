Skip to main content
Time Window Functions

Experimental feature. Learn more.
Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Time window functions return the inclusive lower and exclusive upper bound of the corresponding window. The functions for working with WindowView are listed below:

tumble

A tumbling time window assigns records to non-overlapping, continuous windows with a fixed duration (interval).

Syntax

Arguments

Returned values

  • The inclusive lower and exclusive upper bound of the corresponding tumbling window. Tuple(DateTime, DateTime).

Example

Query:

Result:

tumbleStart

Returns the inclusive lower bound of the corresponding tumbling window.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned values

Example

Query:

Result:

tumbleEnd

Returns the exclusive upper bound of the corresponding tumbling window.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned values

Example

Query:

Result:

hop

A hopping time window has a fixed duration (window_interval) and hops by a specified hop interval (hop_interval). If the hop_interval is smaller than the window_interval, hopping windows are overlapping. Thus, records can be assigned to multiple windows.

Arguments

  • time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.
  • hop_interval — Positive Hop interval. Interval.
  • window_interval — Positive Window interval. Interval.
  • timezoneTimezone name (optional).

Returned values

  • The inclusive lower and exclusive upper bound of the corresponding hopping window. Tuple(DateTime, DateTime)`.
Note

Since one record can be assigned to multiple hop windows, the function only returns the bound of the first window when hop function is used without WINDOW VIEW.

Example

Query:

Result:

hopStart

Returns the inclusive lower bound of the corresponding hopping window.

Syntax

Arguments

  • time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.
  • hop_interval — Positive Hop interval. Interval.
  • window_interval — Positive Window interval. Interval.
  • timezoneTimezone name (optional).

Returned values

Note

Since one record can be assigned to multiple hop windows, the function only returns the bound of the first window when hop function is used without WINDOW VIEW.

Example

Query:

Result:

hopEnd

Returns the exclusive upper bound of the corresponding hopping window.

Syntax

Arguments

  • time_attr — Date and time. DateTime.
  • hop_interval — Positive Hop interval. Interval.
  • window_interval — Positive Window interval. Interval.
  • timezoneTimezone name (optional).

Returned values

Note

Since one record can be assigned to multiple hop windows, the function only returns the bound of the first window when hop function is used without WINDOW VIEW.

Example

Query:

Result:

