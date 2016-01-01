Time Series Functions
Below functions are used for series data analysis.
seriesOutliersDetectTukey
Detects outliers in series data using Tukey Fences.
Syntax
Arguments
series- An array of numeric values.
min_percentile- The minimum percentile to be used to calculate inter-quantile range (IQR). The value must be in range [0.02,0.98]. The default is 0.25.
max_percentile- The maximum percentile to be used to calculate inter-quantile range (IQR). The value must be in range [0.02,0.98]. The default is 0.75.
K- Non-negative constant value to detect mild or stronger outliers. The default value is 1.5.
At least four data points are required in
series to detect outliers.
Returned value
- Returns an array of the same length as the input array where each value represents score of possible anomaly of corresponding element in the series. A non-zero score indicates a possible anomaly. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
seriesPeriodDetectFFT
Finds the period of the given series data data using FFT FFT - Fast Fourier transform
Syntax
Arguments
series- An array of numeric values
Returned value
- A real value equal to the period of series data. NaN when number of data points are less than four. Float64.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Result:
seriesDecomposeSTL
Decomposes a series data using STL (Seasonal-Trend Decomposition Procedure Based on Loess) into a season, a trend and a residual component.
Syntax
Arguments
series- An array of numeric values
period- A positive integer
The number of data points in
series should be at least twice the value of
period.
Returned value
- An array of four arrays where the first array include seasonal components, the second array - trend, the third array - residue component, and the fourth array - baseline(seasonal + trend) component. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result: