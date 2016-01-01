Functions for Searching in Strings

All functions in this section search case-sensitively by default. Case-insensitive search is usually provided by separate function variants.

Note Case-insensitive search follows the lowercase-uppercase rules of the English language. E.g. Uppercased i in the English language is I whereas in the Turkish language it is İ - results for languages other than English may be unexpected.

Functions in this section also assume that the searched string (referred to in this section as haystack ) and the search string (referred to in this section as needle ) are single-byte encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and results are undefined. Search with UTF-8 encoded strings is usually provided by separate function variants. Likewise, if a UTF-8 function variant is used and the input strings are not UTF-8 encoded text, no exception is thrown and the results are undefined. Note that no automatic Unicode normalization is performed, however you can use the normalizeUTF8*() functions for that.

General strings functions and functions for replacing in strings are described separately.

Returns the position (in bytes, starting at 1) of a substring needle in a string haystack .

Syntax

Alias:

position(needle IN haystack)

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

— String in which the search is performed. String or Enum. needle — Substring to be searched. String.

— Substring to be searched. String. start_pos – Position (1-based) in haystack at which the search starts. UInt. Optional.

Returned value

Starting position in bytes and counting from 1, if the substring was found. UInt64.

0, if the substring was not found. UInt64.

If substring needle is empty, these rules apply:

if no start_pos was specified: return 1

was specified: return if start_pos = 0 : return 1

: return if start_pos >= 1 and start_pos <= length(haystack) + 1 : return start_pos

and : return otherwise: return 0

The same rules also apply to functions locate , positionCaseInsensitive , positionUTF8 and positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8 .

Examples

Query:

Result:

Example with start_pos argument:

Query:

Result:

Example for needle IN haystack syntax:

Query:

Result:

Examples with empty needle substring:

Query:

Result:

Like position but with arguments haystack and locate switched.

The behavior of this function depends on the ClickHouse version:

in versions < v24.3, locate was an alias of function position and accepted arguments (haystack, needle[, start_pos]) .

was an alias of function and accepted arguments . in versions >= 24.3,, locate is an individual function (for better compatibility with MySQL) and accepts arguments (needle, haystack[, start_pos]) . The previous behavior can be restored using setting function_locate_has_mysql_compatible_argument_order = false;

Syntax

A case insensitive invariant of position.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like position but assumes haystack and needle are UTF-8 encoded strings.

Examples

Function positionUTF8 correctly counts character ö (represented by two points) as a single Unicode codepoint:

Query:

Result:

Like positionUTF8 but searches case-insensitively.

Like position but returns an array of positions (in bytes, starting at 1) for multiple needle substrings in a haystack string.

Note All multiSearch*() functions only support up to 28 needles.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

Array of the starting position in bytes and counting from 1, if the substring was found.

0, if the substring was not found.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchAllPositions but ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

Array of the starting position in bytes and counting from 1 (if the substring was found).

0 if the substring was not found.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchAllPositions but assumes haystack and the needle substrings are UTF-8 encoded strings.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 encoded string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 encoded string in which the search is performed. String. needle — UTF-8 encoded substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

Array of the starting position in bytes and counting from 1 (if the substring was found).

0 if the substring was not found.

Example

Given ClickHouse as a UTF-8 string, find the positions of C ( \x43 ) and H ( \x48 ).

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchAllPositionsUTF8 but ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 encoded string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 encoded string in which the search is performed. String. needle — UTF-8 encoded substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

Array of the starting position in bytes and counting from 1 (if the substring was found).

0 if the substring was not found.

Example

Given ClickHouse as a UTF-8 string, find the positions of c ( \x63 ) and h ( \x68 ).

Query:

Result:

Like position but returns the leftmost offset in a haystack string which matches any of multiple needle strings.

Functions multiSearchFirstPositionCaseInsensitive , multiSearchFirstPositionUTF8 and multiSearchFirstPositionCaseInsensitiveUTF8 provide case-insensitive and/or UTF-8 variants of this function.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

Leftmost offset in a haystack string which matches any of multiple needle strings.

string which matches any of multiple strings. 0, if there was no match.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchFirstPosition but ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Array of substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

Leftmost offset in a haystack string which matches any of multiple needle strings.

string which matches any of multiple strings. 0, if there was no match.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchFirstPosition but assumes haystack and needle to be UTF-8 strings.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String. needle — Array of UTF-8 substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

Leftmost offset in a haystack string which matches any of multiple needle strings.

string which matches any of multiple strings. 0, if there was no match.

Example

Find the leftmost offset in UTF-8 string hello world which matches any of the given needles.

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchFirstPosition but assumes haystack and needle to be UTF-8 strings and ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String. needle — Array of UTF-8 substrings to be searched. Array

Returned value

Leftmost offset in a haystack string which matches any of multiple needle strings, ignoring case.

string which matches any of multiple strings, ignoring case. 0, if there was no match.

Example

Find the leftmost offset in UTF-8 string HELLO WORLD which matches any of the given needles.

Query:

Result:

Returns the index i (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle i in the string haystack and 0 otherwise.

Functions multiSearchFirstIndexCaseInsensitive , multiSearchFirstIndexUTF8 and multiSearchFirstIndexCaseInsensitiveUTF8 provide case-insensitive and/or UTF-8 variants of this function.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

index (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle. Otherwise 0, if there was no match. UInt8.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the index i (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle i in the string haystack and 0 otherwise. Ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

index (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle. Otherwise 0, if there was no match. UInt8.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the index i (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle i in the string haystack and 0 otherwise. Assumes haystack and needle are UTF-8 encoded strings.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String. needle — Array of UTF-8 substrings to be searched. Array

Returned value

index (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle, Otherwise 0, if there was no match. UInt8.

Example

Given Hello World as a UTF-8 string, find the first index of UTF-8 strings Hello and World .

Query:

Result:

Returns the index i (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle i in the string haystack and 0 otherwise. Assumes haystack and needle are UTF-8 encoded strings. Ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String. needle — Array of UTF-8 substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

index (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needle. Otherwise 0, if there was no match. UInt8.

Example

Given HELLO WORLD as a UTF-8 string, find the first index of UTF-8 strings hello and world .

Query:

Result:

Returns 1, if at least one string needle i matches the string haystack and 0 otherwise.

Functions multiSearchAnyCaseInsensitive , multiSearchAnyUTF8 and multiSearchAnyCaseInsensitiveUTF8 provide case-insensitive and/or UTF-8 variants of this function.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

1, if there was at least one match.

0, if there was not at least one match.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchAny but ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Substrings to be searched. Array

Returned value

1, if there was at least one case-insensitive match.

0, if there was not at least one case-insensitive match.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchAny but assumes haystack and the needle substrings are UTF-8 encoded strings.

Syntax*

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String. needle — UTF-8 substrings to be searched. Array.

Returned value

1, if there was at least one match.

0, if there was not at least one match.

Example

Given ClickHouse as a UTF-8 string, check if there are any C ('\x43') or H ('\x48') letters in the word.

Query:

Result:

Like multiSearchAnyUTF8 but ignores case.

Syntax*

Parameters

haystack — UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String.

— UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String. needle — UTF-8 substrings to be searched. Array

Returned value

1, if there was at least one case-insensitive match.

0, if there was not at least one case-insensitive match.

Example

Given ClickHouse as a UTF-8 string, check if there is any letter h ( \x68 ) in the word, ignoring case.

Query:

Result:

Returns whether string haystack matches the regular expression pattern in re2 regular expression syntax.

Matching is based on UTF-8, e.g. . matches the Unicode code point ¥ which is represented in UTF-8 using two bytes. The regular expression must not contain null bytes. If the haystack or the pattern are not valid UTF-8, then the behavior is undefined.

Unlike re2's default behavior, . matches line breaks. To disable this, prepend the pattern with (?-s) .

If you only want to search substrings in a string, you can use functions like or position instead - they work much faster than this function.

Syntax

Alias: haystack REGEXP pattern operator

Like match but returns 1 if at least one of the patterns match and 0 otherwise.

Note Functions in the multi[Fuzzy]Match*() family use the the (Vectorscan)[https://github.com/VectorCamp/vectorscan] library. As such, they are only enabled if ClickHouse is compiled with support for vectorscan. To turn off all functions that use hyperscan, use setting SET allow_hyperscan = 0; . Due to restrictions of vectorscan, the length of the haystack string must be less than 232 bytes. Hyperscan is generally vulnerable to regular expression denial of service (ReDoS) attacks (e.g. see (here)[https://www.usenix.org/conference/usenixsecurity22/presentation/turonova], (here)[https://doi.org/10.1007/s10664-021-10033-1] and (here)[https://doi.org/10.1145/3236024.3236027]. Users are adviced to check the provided patterns carefully.

If you only want to search multiple substrings in a string, you can use function multiSearchAny instead - it works much faster than this function.

Syntax

Like multiMatchAny but returns any index that matches the haystack.

Syntax

Like multiMatchAny but returns the array of all indices that match the haystack in any order.

Syntax

Like multiMatchAny but returns 1 if any pattern matches the haystack within a constant edit distance. This function relies on the experimental feature of hyperscan library, and can be slow for some corner cases. The performance depends on the edit distance value and patterns used, but it's always more expensive compared to a non-fuzzy variants.

Note multiFuzzyMatch*() function family do not support UTF-8 regular expressions (it threats them as a sequence of bytes) due to restrictions of hyperscan.

Syntax

Like multiFuzzyMatchAny but returns any index that matches the haystack within a constant edit distance.

Syntax

Like multiFuzzyMatchAny but returns the array of all indices in any order that match the haystack within a constant edit distance.

Syntax

Returns the first match of a regular expression in a string. If haystack does not match the pattern regex, an empty string is returned.

If the regular expression has capturing groups, the function matches the input string against the first capturing group.

Syntax

Arguments*

haystack — Input string. String.

— Input string. String. pattern — Regular expression with re2 regular expression syntax.

Returned value

The first match of the regular expression in the haystack string. String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns an array of all matches of a regular expression in a string. If haystack does not match the pattern regex, an empty string is returned.

The behavior with respect to sub-patterns is the same as in function extract .

Syntax

Arguments*

haystack — Input string. String.

— Input string. String. pattern — Regular expression with re2 regular expression syntax.

Returned value

Array of matches of the regular expression in the haystack string. Array(String).

Example

Query:

Result:

Matches all groups of the haystack string using the pattern regular expression. Returns an array of arrays, where the first array includes all fragments matching the first group, the second array - matching the second group, etc.

This function is slower than extractAllGroupsVertical.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — Input string. String.

— Input string. String. pattern — Regular expression with re2 regular expression syntax. Must contain groups, each group enclosed in parentheses. If pattern contains no groups, an exception is thrown. String.

Returned value

Array of arrays of matches. Array.

Note If haystack does not match the pattern regex, an array of empty arrays is returned.

Example

Result:

Match all groups of given input string with a given regular expression, returns an array of arrays of matches.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — Input string. String.

— Input string. String. pattern — Regular expression with re2 regular expression syntax. Must contain groups, each group enclosed in parentheses. If pattern contains no groups, an exception is thrown. String.

Returned value

Array of arrays of matches. Array.

Example

Result:

Matches all groups of the haystack string using the pattern regular expression. Returns an array of arrays, where each array includes matching fragments from every group. Fragments are grouped in order of appearance in the haystack .

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — Input string. String.

— Input string. String. pattern — Regular expression with re2 regular expression syntax. Must contain groups, each group enclosed in parentheses. If pattern contains no groups, an exception is thrown. String.

Returned value

Array of arrays of matches. Array.

Note If haystack does not match the pattern regex, an empty array is returned.

Example

Result:

Returns whether string haystack matches the LIKE expression pattern .

A LIKE expression can contain normal characters and the following metasymbols:

% indicates an arbitrary number of arbitrary characters (including zero characters).

indicates an arbitrary number of arbitrary characters (including zero characters). _ indicates a single arbitrary character.

indicates a single arbitrary character. \ is for escaping literals % , _ and \ .

Matching is based on UTF-8, e.g. _ matches the Unicode code point ¥ which is represented in UTF-8 using two bytes.

If the haystack or the LIKE expression are not valid UTF-8, the behavior is undefined.

No automatic Unicode normalization is performed, you can use the normalizeUTF8*() functions for that.

To match against literal % , _ and \ (which are LIKE metacharacters), prepend them with a backslash: \% , \_ and \\ . The backslash loses its special meaning (i.e. is interpreted literally) if it prepends a character different than % , _ or \ . Note that ClickHouse requires backslashes in strings to be quoted as well, so you would actually need to write \\% , \\_ and \\\\ .

For LIKE expressions of the form %needle% , the function is as fast as the position function. All other LIKE expressions are internally converted to a regular expression and executed with a performance similar to function match .

Syntax

Alias: haystack LIKE pattern (operator)

Like like but negates the result.

Alias: haystack NOT LIKE pattern (operator)

Like like but searches case-insensitively.

Alias: haystack ILIKE pattern (operator)

Like ilike but negates the result.

Alias: haystack NOT ILIKE pattern (operator)

Calculates the 4-gram distance between a haystack string and a needle string. For this, it counts the symmetric difference between two multisets of 4-grams and normalizes it by the sum of their cardinalities. Returns a Float32 between 0 and 1. The smaller the result is, the more similar the strings are to each other.

Functions ngramDistanceCaseInsensitive , ngramDistanceUTF8 , ngramDistanceCaseInsensitiveUTF8 provide case-insensitive and/or UTF-8 variants of this function.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First comparison string. String literal

: First comparison string. String literal needle : Second comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the similarity between the two strings. Float32

Implementation details

This function will throw an exception if constant needle or haystack arguments are more than 32Kb in size. If any non-constant haystack or needle arguments are more than 32Kb in size, then the distance is always 1.

Examples

The more similar two strings are to each other, the closer the result will be to 0 (identical).

Query:

Result:

The less similar two strings are to each, the larger the result will be.

Query:

Result:

Provides a case-insensitive variant of ngramDistance.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First comparison string. String literal

: First comparison string. String literal needle : Second comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the similarity between the two strings. Float32

Examples

With ngramDistance differences in case will affect the similarity value:

Query:

Result:

With ngramDistanceCaseInsensitive case is ignored so two identical strings differing only in case will now return a low similarity value:

Query:

Result:

Provides a UTF-8 variant of ngramDistance. Assumes that needle and haystack strings are UTF-8 encoded strings.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

: First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal needle : Second UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the similarity between the two strings. Float32

Example

Query:

Result:

Provides a case-insensitive variant of ngramDistanceUTF8.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

: First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal needle : Second UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the similarity between the two strings. Float32

Example

Query:

Result:

Like ngramDistance but calculates the non-symmetric difference between a needle string and a haystack string, i.e. the number of n-grams from the needle minus the common number of n-grams normalized by the number of needle n-grams. Returns a Float32 between 0 and 1. The bigger the result is, the more likely needle is in the haystack . This function is useful for fuzzy string search. Also see function soundex .

Functions ngramSearchCaseInsensitive , ngramSearchUTF8 , ngramSearchCaseInsensitiveUTF8 provide case-insensitive and/or UTF-8 variants of this function.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First comparison string. String literal

: First comparison string. String literal needle : Second comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the likelihood of the needle being in the haystack . Float32

Implementation details

Note The UTF-8 variants use the 3-gram distance. These are not perfectly fair n-gram distances. We use 2-byte hashes to hash n-grams and then calculate the (non-)symmetric difference between these hash tables – collisions may occur. With UTF-8 case-insensitive format we do not use fair tolower function – we zero the 5-th bit (starting from zero) of each codepoint byte and first bit of zeroth byte if bytes more than one – this works for Latin and mostly for all Cyrillic letters.

Example

Query:

Result:

Provides a case-insensitive variant of ngramSearch.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First comparison string. String literal

: First comparison string. String literal needle : Second comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the likelihood of the needle being in the haystack . Float32

The bigger the result is, the more likely needle is in the haystack .

Example

Query:

Result:

Provides a UTF-8 variant of ngramSearch in which needle and haystack are assumed to be UTF-8 encoded strings.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

: First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal needle : Second UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the likelihood of the needle being in the haystack . Float32

The bigger the result is, the more likely needle is in the haystack .

Example

Query:

Result:

Provides a case-insensitive variant of ngramSearchUTF8 in which needle and haystack .

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

: First UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal needle : Second UTF-8 encoded comparison string. String literal

Returned value

Value between 0 and 1 representing the likelihood of the needle being in the haystack . Float32

The bigger the result is, the more likely needle is in the haystack .

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns how often a substring needle occurs in a string haystack .

Functions countSubstringsCaseInsensitive and countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8 provide case-insensitive and case-insensitive + UTF-8 variants of this function respectively.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

— String in which the search is performed. String or Enum. needle — Substring to be searched. String.

— Substring to be searched. String. start_pos – Position (1-based) in haystack at which the search starts. UInt. Optional.

Returned value

The number of occurrences. UInt64.

Examples

Result:

Example with start_pos argument:

Result:

Returns how often a substring needle occurs in a string haystack . Ignores case.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

— String in which the search is performed. String or Enum. needle — Substring to be searched. String.

— Substring to be searched. String. start_pos – Position (1-based) in haystack at which the search starts. UInt. Optional.

Returned value

The number of occurrences. UInt64.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Example with start_pos argument:

Query:

Result:

Returns how often a substring needle occurs in a string haystack . Ignores case and assumes that haystack is a UTF8 string.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

— UTF-8 string in which the search is performed. String or Enum. needle — Substring to be searched. String.

— Substring to be searched. String. start_pos – Position (1-based) in haystack at which the search starts. UInt. Optional.

Returned value

The number of occurrences. UInt64.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Example with start_pos argument:

Query:

Result:

Returns the number of regular expression matches for a pattern in a haystack .

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — The string to search in. String.

— The string to search in. String. pattern — The regular expression with re2 regular expression syntax. String.

Returned value

The number of matches. UInt64.

Examples

Result:

Result:

Returns the number of regular expression matches for a pattern in a haystack like countMatches but matching ignores the case.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — The string to search in. String.

— The string to search in. String. pattern — The regular expression with re2 regular expression syntax. String.

Returned value

The number of matches. UInt64.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Extracts the first string in haystack that matches the regexp pattern and corresponds to the regex group index.

Syntax

Alias: REGEXP_EXTRACT(haystack, pattern[, index]) .

Arguments

haystack — String, in which regexp pattern will to be matched. String.

— String, in which regexp pattern will to be matched. String. pattern — String, regexp expression, must be constant. String.

— String, regexp expression, must be constant. String. index – An integer number greater or equal 0 with default 1. It represents which regex group to extract. UInt or Int. Optional.

Returned value

pattern may contain multiple regexp groups, index indicates which regex group to extract. An index of 0 means matching the entire regular expression. String.

Examples

Result:

Returns 1 if needle is a subsequence of haystack , or 0 otherwise. A subsequence of a string is a sequence that can be derived from the given string by deleting zero or more elements without changing the order of the remaining elements.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Subsequence to be searched. String.

Returned value

1, if needle is a subsequence of haystack, 0 otherwise. UInt8.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Like hasSubsequence but searches case-insensitively.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. String.

— String in which the search is performed. String. needle — Subsequence to be searched. String.

Returned value

1, if needle is a subsequence of haystack, 0 otherwise UInt8.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Like hasSubsequence but assumes haystack and needle are UTF-8 encoded strings.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. UTF-8 encoded String.

— String in which the search is performed. UTF-8 encoded String. needle — Subsequence to be searched. UTF-8 encoded String.

Returned value

1, if needle is a subsequence of haystack, 0, otherwise. UInt8.

Query:

Examples

Result:

Like hasSubsequenceUTF8 but searches case-insensitively.

Syntax

Arguments

haystack — String in which the search is performed. UTF-8 encoded String.

— String in which the search is performed. UTF-8 encoded String. needle — Subsequence to be searched. UTF-8 encoded String.

Returned value

1, if needle is a subsequence of haystack, 0 otherwise. UInt8.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns 1 if a given token is present in a haystack, or 0 otherwise.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : String in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

: String in which the search is performed. String or Enum. token : Maximal length substring between two non alphanumeric ASCII characters (or boundaries of haystack).

Returned value

1, if the token is present in the haystack, 0 otherwise. UInt8.

Implementation details

Token must be a constant string. Supported by tokenbf_v1 index specialization.

Example

Query:

Returns 1 if a given token is present, 0 if not present, and null if the token is ill-formed.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : String in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

: String in which the search is performed. String or Enum. token : Maximal length substring between two non alphanumeric ASCII characters (or boundaries of haystack).

Returned value

1, if the token is present in the haystack, 0 if it is not present, and null if the token is ill formed.

Implementation details

Token must be a constant string. Supported by tokenbf_v1 index specialization.

Example

Where hasToken would throw an error for an ill-formed token, hasTokenOrNull returns null for an ill-formed token.

Query:

Returns 1 if a given token is present in a haystack, 0 otherwise. Ignores case.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : String in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

: String in which the search is performed. String or Enum. token : Maximal length substring between two non alphanumeric ASCII characters (or boundaries of haystack).

Returned value

1, if the token is present in the haystack, 0 otherwise. UInt8.

Implementation details

Token must be a constant string. Supported by tokenbf_v1 index specialization.

Example

Query:

Returns 1 if a given token is present in a haystack, 0 otherwise. Ignores case and returns null if the token is ill-formed.

Syntax

Parameters

haystack : String in which the search is performed. String or Enum.

: String in which the search is performed. String or Enum. token : Maximal length substring between two non alphanumeric ASCII characters (or boundaries of haystack).

Returned value

1, if the token is present in the haystack, 0 if the token is not present, otherwise null if the token is ill-formed. UInt8.

Implementation details

Token must be a constant string. Supported by tokenbf_v1 index specialization.

Example

Where hasTokenCaseInsensitive would throw an error for an ill-formed token, hasTokenCaseInsensitiveOrNull returns null for an ill-formed token.

Query: