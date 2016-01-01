Functions for Working with Strings

Functions for searching in strings and for replacing in strings are described separately.

Checks whether the input string is empty. A string is considered non-empty if it contains at least one byte, even if this byte is a space or the null byte.

The function is also available for arrays and UUIDs.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Input value. String.

Returned value

Returns 1 for an empty string or 0 for a non-empty string. UInt8.

Example

Result:

Checks whether the input string is non-empty. A string is considered non-empty if it contains at least one byte, even if this byte is a space or the null byte.

The function is also available for arrays and UUIDs.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Input value. String.

Returned value

Returns 1 for a non-empty string or 0 for an empty string string. UInt8.

Example

Result:

Returns the length of a string in bytes rather than in characters or Unicode code points. The function also works for arrays.

Alias: OCTET_LENGTH

Syntax

Parameters

s — An input string or array. String/Array.

Returned value

Length of the string or array s in bytes. UInt64.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the length of a string in Unicode code points rather than in bytes or characters. It assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Aliases:

CHAR_LENGTH

CHARACTER_LENGTH

Syntax

Parameters

s — String containing valid UTF-8 encoded text. String.

Returned value

Length of the string s in Unicode code points. UInt64.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns a substring of string s with a specified offset starting from the left.

Syntax

Parameters

s — The string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString.

— The string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString. offset — The number of bytes of the offset. (U)Int*.

Returned value

For positive offset : A substring of s with offset many bytes, starting from the left of the string.

: A substring of with many bytes, starting from the left of the string. For negative offset : A substring of s with length(s) - |offset| bytes, starting from the left of the string.

: A substring of with bytes, starting from the left of the string. An empty string if length is 0.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns a substring of a UTF-8 encoded string s with a specified offset starting from the left.

Syntax

Parameters

s — The UTF-8 encoded string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString.

— The UTF-8 encoded string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString. offset — The number of bytes of the offset. (U)Int*.

Returned value

For positive offset : A substring of s with offset many bytes, starting from the left of the string.

: A substring of with many bytes, starting from the left of the string. For negative offset : A substring of s with length(s) - |offset| bytes, starting from the left of the string.

: A substring of with bytes, starting from the left of the string. An empty string if length is 0.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Pads a string from the left with spaces or with a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the specified length .

Syntax

Alias: LPAD

Arguments

string — Input string that should be padded. String.

— Input string that should be padded. String. length — The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to length characters.

— The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to characters. pad_string — The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.

Returned value

A left-padded string of the given length. String.

Example

Result:

Pads the string from the left with spaces or a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the given length. Unlike leftPad which measures the string length in bytes, the string length is measured in code points.

Syntax

Arguments

string — Input string that should be padded. String.

— Input string that should be padded. String. length — The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to length characters.

— The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to characters. pad_string — The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.

Returned value

A left-padded string of the given length. String.

Example

Result:

Returns a substring of string s with a specified offset starting from the right.

Syntax

Parameters

s — The string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString.

— The string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString. offset — The number of bytes of the offset. (U)Int*.

Returned value

For positive offset : A substring of s with offset many bytes, starting from the right of the string.

: A substring of with many bytes, starting from the right of the string. For negative offset : A substring of s with length(s) - |offset| bytes, starting from the right of the string.

: A substring of with bytes, starting from the right of the string. An empty string if length is 0.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns a substring of UTF-8 encoded string s with a specified offset starting from the right.

Syntax

Parameters

s — The UTF-8 encoded string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString.

— The UTF-8 encoded string to calculate a substring from. String or FixedString. offset — The number of bytes of the offset. (U)Int*.

Returned value

For positive offset : A substring of s with offset many bytes, starting from the right of the string.

: A substring of with many bytes, starting from the right of the string. For negative offset : A substring of s with length(s) - |offset| bytes, starting from the right of the string.

: A substring of with bytes, starting from the right of the string. An empty string if length is 0.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Pads a string from the right with spaces or with a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the specified length .

Syntax

Alias: RPAD

Arguments

string — Input string that should be padded. String.

— Input string that should be padded. String. length — The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to length characters.

— The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to characters. pad_string — The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.

Returned value

A left-padded string of the given length. String.

Example

Result:

Pads the string from the right with spaces or a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the given length. Unlike rightPad which measures the string length in bytes, the string length is measured in code points.

Syntax

Arguments

string — Input string that should be padded. String.

— Input string that should be padded. String. length — The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to length characters.

— The length of the resulting string. UInt or Int. If the value is smaller than the input string length, then the input string is shortened to characters. pad_string — The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.

Returned value

A right-padded string of the given length. String.

Example

Result:

Converts the ASCII Latin symbols in a string to lowercase.

Syntax*

Alias: lcase

Parameters

input : A string type String.

Returned value

A String data type value.

Example

Query:

Converts the ASCII Latin symbols in a string to uppercase.

Syntax

Alias: ucase

Parameters

input — A string type String.

Returned value

A String data type value.

Examples

Query:

Converts a string to lowercase, assuming that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Note Does not detect the language, e.g. for Turkish the result might not be exactly correct (i/İ vs. i/I). If the length of the UTF-8 byte sequence is different for upper and lower case of a code point (such as ẞ and ß ), the result may be incorrect for this code point.

Syntax

Parameters

input — A string type String.

Returned value

A String data type value.

Example

Query:

Result:

Converts a string to uppercase, assuming that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Note Does not detect the language, e.g. for Turkish the result might not be exactly correct (i/İ vs. i/I). If the length of the UTF-8 byte sequence is different for upper and lower case of a code point (such as ẞ and ß ), the result may be incorrect for this code point.

Syntax

Parameters

input — A string type String.

Returned value

A String data type value.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns 1, if the set of bytes constitutes valid UTF-8-encoded text, otherwise 0.

Syntax

Parameters

input — A string type String.

Returned value

Returns 1 , if the set of bytes constitutes valid UTF-8-encoded text, otherwise 0 .

Query:

Result:

Replaces invalid UTF-8 characters by the � (U+FFFD) character. All running in a row invalid characters are collapsed into the one replacement character.

Syntax

Arguments

input_string — Any set of bytes represented as the String data type object.

Returned value

A valid UTF-8 string.

Example

Concatenates a string as many times with itself as specified.

Syntax

Alias: REPEAT

Arguments

s — The string to repeat. String.

— The string to repeat. String. n — The number of times to repeat the string. UInt* or Int*.

Returned value

A string containing string s repeated n times. If n <= 0, the function returns the empty string. String.

Example

Result:

Concatenates a space ( ) as many times with itself as specified.

Syntax

Alias: SPACE .

Arguments

n — The number of times to repeat the space. UInt* or Int*.

Returned value

The string containing string repeated n times. If n <= 0, the function returns the empty string. String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Reverses the sequence of bytes in a string.

Reverses a sequence of Unicode code points in a string. Assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Concatenates the given arguments.

Syntax

Arguments

Values of arbitrary type.

Arguments which are not of types String or FixedString are converted to strings using their default serialization. As this decreases performance, it is not recommended to use non-String/FixedString arguments.

Returned values

The String created by concatenating the arguments.

If any of arguments is NULL , the function returns NULL .

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Note || operator Use the || operator for string concatenation as a concise alternative to concat() . For example, 'Hello, ' || 'World!' is equivalent to concat('Hello, ', 'World!') .

Like concat but assumes that concat(s1, s2, ...) → sn is injective. Can be used for optimization of GROUP BY.

A function is called injective if it returns for different arguments different results. In other words: different arguments never produce identical result.

Syntax

Arguments

Values of type String or FixedString.

Returned values

The String created by concatenating the arguments.

If any of argument values is NULL , the function returns NULL .

Example

Input table:

Result:

Concatenates the given strings with a given separator.

Syntax

Alias: concat_ws

Arguments

sep — separator. Const String or FixedString.

exprN — expression to be concatenated. Arguments which are not of types String or FixedString are converted to strings using their default serialization. As this decreases performance, it is not recommended to use non-String/FixedString arguments.

Returned values

The String created by concatenating the arguments.

If any of the argument values is NULL , the function returns NULL .

Example

Result:

Like concatWithSeparator but assumes that concatWithSeparator(sep, expr1, expr2, expr3...) → result is injective. Can be used for optimization of GROUP BY.

A function is called injective if it returns for different arguments different results. In other words: different arguments never produce identical result.

Returns the substring of a string s which starts at the specified byte index offset . Byte counting starts from 1. If offset is 0, an empty string is returned. If offset is negative, the substring starts pos characters from the end of the string, rather than from the beginning. An optional argument length specifies the maximum number of bytes the returned substring may have.

Syntax

Aliases:

substr

mid

byteSlice

Arguments

s — The string to calculate a substring from. String, FixedString or Enum

— The string to calculate a substring from. String, FixedString or Enum offset — The starting position of the substring in s . (U)Int*.

— The starting position of the substring in . (U)Int*. length — The maximum length of the substring. (U)Int*. Optional.

Returned value

A substring of s with length many bytes, starting at index offset . String.

Example

Result:

Returns the substring of a string s which starts at the specified byte index offset for Unicode code points. Byte counting starts from 1 . If offset is 0 , an empty string is returned. If offset is negative, the substring starts pos characters from the end of the string, rather than from the beginning. An optional argument length specifies the maximum number of bytes the returned substring may have.

Assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Syntax

Arguments

s — The string to calculate a substring from. String, FixedString or Enum

— The string to calculate a substring from. String, FixedString or Enum offset — The starting position of the substring in s . (U)Int*.

— The starting position of the substring in . (U)Int*. length — The maximum length of the substring. (U)Int*. Optional.

Returned value

A substring of s with length many bytes, starting at index offset .

Implementation details

Assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Example

Returns the substring of s before count occurrences of the delimiter delim , as in Spark or MySQL.

Syntax

Alias: SUBSTRING_INDEX

Arguments

s — The string to extract substring from. String.

delim — The character to split. String.

count — The number of occurrences of the delimiter to count before extracting the substring. If count is positive, everything to the left of the final delimiter (counting from the left) is returned. If count is negative, everything to the right of the final delimiter (counting from the right) is returned. UInt or Int

Example

Result:

Returns the substring of s before count occurrences of the delimiter delim , specifically for Unicode code points.

Assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Syntax

Arguments

s — The string to extract substring from. String.

— The string to extract substring from. String. delim — The character to split. String.

— The character to split. String. count — The number of occurrences of the delimiter to count before extracting the substring. If count is positive, everything to the left of the final delimiter (counting from the left) is returned. If count is negative, everything to the right of the final delimiter (counting from the right) is returned. UInt or Int

Returned value

A substring String of s before count occurrences of delim .

Implementation details

Assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Example

Appends character c to string s if s is non-empty and does not end with character c .

Syntax

Returns string s converted from the encoding from to encoding to .

Syntax

Encodes a string using Base58 in the "Bitcoin" alphabet.

Syntax

Arguments

plaintext — String column or constant.

Returned value

A string containing the encoded value of the argument. String or FixedString.

Example

Result:

Accepts a string and decodes it using Base58 encoding scheme using "Bitcoin" alphabet.

Syntax

Arguments

encoded — String or FixedString. If the string is not a valid Base58-encoded value, an exception is thrown.

Returned value

A string containing the decoded value of the argument. String.

Example

Result:

Like base58Decode but returns an empty string in case of error.

Syntax

Parameters

encoded : String or FixedString. If the string is not a valid Base58-encoded value, returns an empty string in case of error.

Returned value

A string containing the decoded value of the argument.

Examples

Query:

Encodes a String or FixedString as base64, according to RFC 4648.

Alias: TO_BASE64 .

Syntax

Arguments

plaintext — String column or constant.

Returned value

A string containing the encoded value of the argument.

Example

Result:

Encodes an URL (String or FixedString) as base64 with URL-specific modifications, according to RFC 4648.

Syntax

Arguments

url — String column or constant.

Returned value

A string containing the encoded value of the argument.

Example

Result:

Accepts a String and decodes it from base64, according to RFC 4648. Throws an exception in case of an error.

Alias: FROM_BASE64 .

Syntax

Arguments

encoded — String column or constant. If the string is not a valid Base64-encoded value, an exception is thrown.

Returned value

A string containing the decoded value of the argument.

Example

Result:

Accepts a base64-encoded URL and decodes it from base64 with URL-specific modifications, according to RFC 4648. Throws an exception in case of an error.

Syntax

Arguments

encodedURL — String column or constant. If the string is not a valid Base64-encoded value with URL-specific modifications, an exception is thrown.

Returned value

A string containing the decoded value of the argument.

Example

Result:

Like base64Decode but returns an empty string in case of error.

Syntax

Arguments

encoded — String column or constant. If the string is not a valid Base64-encoded value, returns an empty string.

Returned value

A string containing the decoded value of the argument.

Examples

Query:

Like base64URLDecode but returns an empty string in case of error.

Syntax

Parameters

encodedURL — String column or constant. If the string is not a valid Base64-encoded value with URL-specific modifications, returns an empty string.

Returned value

A string containing the decoded value of the argument.

Examples

Query:

Returns whether string str ends with suffix .

Syntax

Returns whether string str ends with suffix , the difference between endsWithUTF8 and endsWith is that endsWithUTF8 match str and suffix by UTF-8 characters.

Syntax

Example

Result:

Returns whether string str starts with prefix .

Syntax

Example

Available in version 23.8 and later Available in version 23.8 and later

Returns whether string str starts with prefix , the difference between startsWithUTF8 and startsWith is that startsWithUTF8 match str and suffix by UTF-8 characters.

Example

Result:

Removes the specified characters from the start or end of a string. If not specified otherwise, the function removes whitespace (ASCII-character 32).

Syntax

Arguments

trim_character — The characters to trim. String.

— The characters to trim. String. input_string — String for trim. String.

Returned value

A string without leading and/or trailing specified characters. String.

Example

Result:

Removes the consecutive occurrences of whitespace (ASCII-character 32) from the start of a string.

Syntax

Alias: ltrim .

Arguments

input_string — The string to trim. String.

— The string to trim. String. trim_characters — The characters to trim. Optional. String. If not specified, ' ' ( single whitespace) is used as trim character.

Returned value

A string without leading common whitespaces. String.

Example

Result:

Removes the consecutive occurrences of whitespace (ASCII-character 32) from the end of a string.

Syntax

Alias: rtrim .

Arguments

input_string — The string to trim. String.

— The string to trim. String. trim_characters — The characters to trim. Optional. String. If not specified, ' ' ( single whitespace) is used as trim character.

Returned value

A string without trailing common whitespaces. String.

Example

Result:

Removes the consecutive occurrences of whitespace (ASCII-character 32) from both ends of a string.

Syntax

Alias: trim .

Arguments

input_string — The string to trim. String.

— The string to trim. String. trim_characters — The characters to trim. Optional. String. If not specified, ' ' ( single whitespace) is used as trim character.

Returned value

A string without leading and trailing common whitespaces. String.

Example

Result:

Returns the CRC32 checksum of a string using CRC-32-IEEE 802.3 polynomial and initial value 0xffffffff (zlib implementation).

The result type is UInt32.

Returns the CRC32 checksum of a string, using CRC-32-IEEE 802.3 polynomial.

The result type is UInt32.

Returns the CRC64 checksum of a string, using CRC-64-ECMA polynomial.

The result type is UInt64.

Converts a string to NFC normalized form, assuming the string is valid UTF8-encoded text.

Syntax

Arguments

words — UTF8-encoded input string. String.

Returned value

String transformed to NFC normalization form. String.

Example

Result:

Converts a string to NFD normalized form, assuming the string is valid UTF8-encoded text.

Syntax

Arguments

words — UTF8-encoded input string. String.

Returned value

String transformed to NFD normalization form. String.

Example

Result:

Converts a string to NFKC normalized form, assuming the string is valid UTF8-encoded text.

Syntax

Arguments

words — UTF8-encoded input string. String.

Returned value

String transformed to NFKC normalization form. String.

Example

Result:

Converts a string to NFKD normalized form, assuming the string is valid UTF8-encoded text.

Syntax

Arguments

words — UTF8-encoded input string. String.

Returned value

String transformed to NFKD normalization form. String.

Example

Result:

Escapes characters with special meaning in XML such that they can afterwards be place into a XML text node or attribute.

The following characters are replaced: < , & , > , " , ' . Also see the list of XML and HTML character entity references.

Syntax

Arguments

x — An input string. String.

Returned value

The escaped string. String.

Example

Result:

Un-escapes substrings with special meaning in XML. These substrings are: " & ' > <

This function also replaces numeric character references with Unicode characters. Both decimal (like ✓ ) and hexadecimal ( ✓ ) forms are supported.

Syntax

Arguments

x — An input string. String.

Returned value

The un-escaped string. String.

Example

Result:

Un-escapes substrings with special meaning in HTML. For example: ℏ > ♦ ♥ < etc.

This function also replaces numeric character references with Unicode characters. Both decimal (like ✓ ) and hexadecimal ( ✓ ) forms are supported.

Syntax

Arguments

x — An input string. String.

Returned value

The un-escaped string. String.

Example

Result:

This function extracts plain text from HTML or XHTML.

It does not conform 100% to the HTML, XML or XHTML specification but the implementation is reasonably accurate and fast. The rules are the following:

Comments are skipped. Example: <!-- test --> . Comment must end with --> . Nested comments are disallowed. Note: constructions like <!--> and <!---> are not valid comments in HTML but they are skipped by other rules. CDATA is pasted verbatim. Note: CDATA is XML/XHTML-specific and processed on a "best-effort" basis. script and style elements are removed with all their content. Note: it is assumed that closing tag cannot appear inside content. For example, in JS string literal has to be escaped like "<\/script>" . Note: comments and CDATA are possible inside script or style - then closing tags are not searched inside CDATA. Example: <script><![CDATA[</script>]]></script> . But they are still searched inside comments. Sometimes it becomes complicated: <script>var x = "<!--"; </script> var y = "-->"; alert(x + y);</script> Note: script and style can be the names of XML namespaces - then they are not treated like usual script or style elements. Example: <script:a>Hello</script:a> . Note: whitespaces are possible after closing tag name: </script > but not before: < / script> . Other tags or tag-like elements are skipped without inner content. Example: <a>.</a> Note: it is expected that this HTML is illegal: <a test=">"></a> Note: it also skips something like tags: <> , <!> , etc. Note: tag without end is skipped to the end of input: <hello HTML and XML entities are not decoded. They must be processed by separate function. Whitespaces in the text are collapsed or inserted by specific rules. Whitespaces at the beginning and at the end are removed.

Consecutive whitespaces are collapsed.

But if the text is separated by other elements and there is no whitespace, it is inserted.

It may cause unnatural examples: Hello<b>world</b> , Hello<!-- -->world - there is no whitespace in HTML, but the function inserts it. Also consider: Hello<p>world</p> , Hello<br>world . This behavior is reasonable for data analysis, e.g. to convert HTML to a bag of words. Also note that correct handling of whitespaces requires the support of <pre></pre> and CSS display and white-space properties.

Syntax

Arguments

x — input text. String.

Returned value

Extracted text. String.

Example

The first example contains several tags and a comment and also shows whitespace processing. The second example shows CDATA and script tag processing. In the third example text is extracted from the full HTML response received by the url function.

Result:

Returns the ASCII code point (as Int32) of the first character of string s .

If s is empty, the result is 0. If the first character is not an ASCII character or not part of the Latin-1 supplement range of UTF-16, the result is undefined.

Syntax

Returns the Soundex code of a string.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Input value. String

Returned value

The Soundex code of the input value. String

Example

Result:

Returns the Punycode representation of a string. The string must be UTF8-encoded, otherwise the behavior is undefined.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Input value. String

Returned value

A Punycode representation of the input value. String

Example

Result:

Returns the UTF8-encoded plaintext of a Punycode-encoded string. If no valid Punycode-encoded string is given, an exception is thrown.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Punycode-encoded string. String

Returned value

The plaintext of the input value. String

Example

Result:

Like punycodeDecode but returns an empty string if no valid Punycode-encoded string is given.

Returns the ASCII representation (ToASCII algorithm) of a domain name according to the Internationalized Domain Names in Applications (IDNA) mechanism. The input string must be UTF-encoded and translatable to an ASCII string, otherwise an exception is thrown. Note: No percent decoding or trimming of tabs, spaces or control characters is performed.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Input value. String

Returned value

A ASCII representation according to the IDNA mechanism of the input value. String

Example

Result:

Like idnaEncode but returns an empty string in case of an error instead of throwing an exception.

Returns the Unicode (UTF-8) representation (ToUnicode algorithm) of a domain name according to the Internationalized Domain Names in Applications (IDNA) mechanism. In case of an error (e.g. because the input is invalid), the input string is returned. Note that repeated application of idnaEncode() and idnaDecode() does not necessarily return the original string due to case normalization.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Input value. String

Returned value

A Unicode (UTF-8) representation according to the IDNA mechanism of the input value. String

Example

Result:

Calculates the hamming distance between two byte strings.

Syntax

Examples

Result:

Alias: mismatches

Calculates the Jaccard similarity index between two byte strings.

Syntax

Examples

Result:

Like stringJaccardIndex but for UTF8-encoded strings.

Calculates the edit distance between two byte strings.

Syntax

Examples

Result:

Alias: levenshteinDistance

Calculates the edit distance between two UTF8 strings.

Syntax

Examples

Result:

Alias: levenshteinDistanceUTF8

Calculates the Damerau-Levenshtein distance between two byte strings.

Syntax

Examples

Result:

Calculates the Jaro similarity between two byte strings.

Syntax

Examples

Result:

Calculates the Jaro-Winkler similarity between two byte strings.

Syntax

Examples

Result:

Convert the first letter of each word to upper case and the rest to lower case. Words are sequences of alphanumeric characters separated by non-alphanumeric characters.

Note Because initCap converts only the first letter of each word to upper case you may observe unexpected behaviour for words containing apostrophes or capital letters. For example: will return This is a known behaviour, with no plans currently to fix it.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Input value. String.

Returned value

val with the first letter of each word converted to upper case. String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Like initcap, initcapUTF8 converts the first letter of each word to upper case and the rest to lower case. Assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.

Note This function does not detect the language, e.g. for Turkish the result might not be exactly correct (i/İ vs. i/I). If the length of the UTF-8 byte sequence is different for upper and lower case of a code point, the result may be incorrect for this code point.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Input value. String.

Returned value

val with the first letter of each word converted to upper case. String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the first line from a multi-line string.

Syntax

Arguments

val — Input value. String

Returned value

The first line of the input value or the whole value if there is no line separators. String

Example

Result:

Compare two strings lexicographically.

Syntax

Arguments

string1 — The first string to compare. String

— The first string to compare. String string2 - The second string to compare.String

- The second string to compare.String string1_offset — The position (zero-based) in string1 from which the comparison starts. Optional, positive number.

— The position (zero-based) in from which the comparison starts. Optional, positive number. string2_offset — The position (zero-based index) in string2 from which the comparison starts. Optional, positive number.

— The position (zero-based index) in from which the comparison starts. Optional, positive number. num_bytes — The maximum number of bytes to compare in both strings. If string_offset + num_bytes exceeds the end of an input string, num_bytes will be reduced accordingly.

Returned value

-1 — If string1 [ string1_offset : string1_offset + num_bytes ] < string2 [ string2_offset : string2_offset + num_bytes ] and string1_offset < len( string1 ) and string2_offset < len( string2 ). If string1_offset >= len( string1 ) and string2_offset < len( string2 ).

[ : + ] < [ : + ] and < len( ) and < len( ). If >= len( ) and < len( ). 0 — If string1 [ string1_offset : string1_offset + num_bytes ] = string2 [ string2_offset : string2_offset + num_bytes ] and string1_offset < len( string1 ) and string2_offset < len( string2 ). If string1_offset >= len( string1 ) and string2_offset >= len( string2 ).

[ : + ] = [ : + ] and < len( ) and < len( ). If >= len( ) and >= len( ). 1 — If string1 [ string1_offset : string1_offset + num_bytes ] > string2 [ string2_offset : string2_offset + num_bytes ] and string1_offset < len( string1 ) and string2_offset < len( string2 ). If string1_offset < len( string1 ) and string2_offset >= len( string2 ).

Example

Result:

Result: