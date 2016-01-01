Rounding Functions
floor
Returns the largest rounded number less than or equal
x.
A rounded number is a multiple of 1 / 10 * N, or the nearest number of the appropriate data type if 1 / 10 * N isn't exact.
Integer arguments may be rounded with negative
N argument, with non-negative
N the function returns
x, i.e. does nothing.
If rounding causes an overflow (for example,
floor(-128, -1)), the result is undefined.
Syntax
Parameters
x- The value to round. Float*, Decimal*, or (U)Int*.
N. (U)Int*. The default is zero, which means rounding to an integer. Can be negative.
Returned value
A rounded number of the same type as
x.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
ceiling
Like
floor but returns the smallest rounded number greater than or equal
x.
Syntax
Alias:
ceil
truncate
Like
floor but returns the rounded number with largest absolute value that has an absolute value less than or equal to
x's.
Syntax
Alias:
trunc.
Example
Query:
round
Rounds a value to a specified number of decimal places.
The function returns the nearest number of the specified order. If the input value has equal distance to two neighboring numbers, the function uses banker's rounding for Float* inputs and rounds away from zero for the other number types (Decimal*.
Syntax
Arguments
x— A number to round. Float*, Decimal*, or (U)Int*.
N— The number of decimal places to round to. Integer. Defaults to
0.
- If
N > 0, the function rounds to the right of the decimal point.
- If
N < 0, the function rounds to the left of the decimal point.
- If
N = 0, the function rounds to the next integer.
- If
Returned value:
A rounded number of the same type as
x.
Examples
Example with
Float inputs:
Example with
Decimal inputs:
To retain trailing zeros, enable setting
output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros:
Examples of rounding to the nearest number:
Banker's rounding.
See Also
roundBankers
Rounds a number to a specified decimal position.
If the rounding number is halfway between two numbers, the function uses banker's rounding.
Banker's rounding is a method of rounding fractional numbers
When the rounding number is halfway between two numbers, it's rounded to the nearest even digit at the specified decimal position.
For example: 3.5 rounds up to 4, 2.5 rounds down to 2.
It's the default rounding method for floating point numbers defined in IEEE 754.
The round function performs the same rounding for floating point numbers.
The
roundBankers function also rounds integers the same way, for example,
roundBankers(45, -1) = 40.
In other cases, the function rounds numbers to the nearest integer.
Using banker's rounding, you can reduce the effect that rounding numbers has on the results of summing or subtracting these numbers.
For example, sum numbers 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, 4.5 with different rounding:
- No rounding: 1.5 + 2.5 + 3.5 + 4.5 = 12.
- Banker's rounding: 2 + 2 + 4 + 4 = 12.
- Rounding to the nearest integer: 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 = 14.
Syntax
Arguments
-
N > 0— The function rounds the number to the given position right of the decimal point. Example:
roundBankers(3.55, 1) = 3.6.
-
N < 0— The function rounds the number to the given position left of the decimal point. Example:
roundBankers(24.55, -1) = 20.
-
N = 0— The function rounds the number to an integer. In this case the argument can be omitted. Example:
roundBankers(2.5) = 2.
-
-
N— The number of decimal places to round to. Integer. Defaults to
0.
- If
N > 0, the function rounds to the right of the decimal point.
- If
N < 0, the function rounds to the left of the decimal point.
- If
N = 0, the function rounds to the next integer.
- If
Returned value
A value rounded by the banker's rounding method.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Examples of Banker's rounding:
See Also
roundToExp2
Accepts a number. If the number is less than one, it returns
0. Otherwise, it rounds the number down to the nearest (whole non-negative) degree of two.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
0, for
num. UInt8.
numrounded down to the nearest (whole non-negative) degree of two. UInt/Float equivalent to the input type.
Example
Query:
Result:
roundDuration
Accepts a number. If the number is less than one, it returns
0. Otherwise, it rounds the number down to numbers from the set of commonly used durations:
1, 10, 30, 60, 120, 180, 240, 300, 600, 1200, 1800, 3600, 7200, 18000, 36000.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
0, for
num.
- Otherwise, one of:
1, 10, 30, 60, 120, 180, 240, 300, 600, 1200, 1800, 3600, 7200, 18000, 36000. UInt16.
Example
Query:
Result:
roundAge
Accepts a number within various commonly used ranges of human age and returns either a maximum or a minimum within that range.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Returns
0, for .
- Returns
17, for .
- Returns
18, for .
- Returns
25, for .
- Returns
35, for .
- Returns
45, for .
- Returns
55, for .
Type: UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
roundDown
Accepts a number and rounds it down to an element in the specified array. If the value is less than the lowest bound, the lowest bound is returned.
Syntax
Parameters
num: A number to round down. Numeric.
arr: Array of elements to round
agedown to. Array of UInt/Float type.
Returned value
- Number rounded down to an element in
arr. If the value is less than the lowest bound, the lowest bound is returned. UInt/Float type deduced from the type of
arr.
Example
Query:
Result: