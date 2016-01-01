Regular Functions

|Overview
|Overview of all functions.
|Machine Learning
|Functions for machine learning.
|Introspection
|Functions for introspection of ClickHouse.
|arrayJoin
|The arrayJoin function which takes each row and generates a set of rows (unfold)
|Searching in Strings
|Functions for searching within strings.
|Hash
|Hashing functions.
|UUIDs
|Functions for Working with UUIDs.
|Time Series
|Functions for time series data analysis.
|Random Numbers
|Functions for random number generation.
|NLP
|Functions for Natural Language Processing.
|Conditional
|Conditional functions.
|Nullable
|Functions for working with NULL.
|Bit
|Bitwise functions.
|Time Window
|Functions which return the inclusive lower and exclusive upper bound of the corresponding window.
|IP Address
|Functions for Working with IPv4 and IPv6 Addresses.
|Splitting Strings
|Functions for splitting strings.
|Tuples
|Functions for working with tuples.
|String replacement
|Functions for string replacement.
|User Defined Functions
|User Defined Functions.
|Comparison
|Comparison functions (equals, less, greater etc.)
|Other
|Functions which don't fit into any other category.
|JSON
|Functions for working with JSON.
|URL
|Functions for working with URLs.
|Encoding
|Functions for encoding data.
|ULID
|Functions for Working with ULID.
|Maps
|Functions for working with Maps.
|Dictionaries
|Functions for working with dictionaries.
|IN
|IN operators
|Files
|The file function.
|Arrays
|Functions for working with arrays.
|String
|Functions for working with Strings. (Functions for searching in strings and for replacing in strings are described separately.)
|DateTime
|Functions for working with dates and times.
|Logical
|Functions which perform logical operations on arguments of arbitrary numeric types.
|Rounding
|Functions for rounding.
|uniqTheta
|uniqTheta functions work on two uniqThetaSketch objects to do set operation calculations such as ∪ / ∩ / ×.
|Distance
|Functions for calculating vector norms, distances, normalization, and common operations in linear algebra and machine learning.
|Bitmap
|Functions for bitmaps.
|Math
|Mathematical functions.
|Encryption
|Functions for encryption.
|Arithmetic
|Functions for performing arithmetic on
UInt,
Int or
Float types.
|Embedded Dictionaries
|Functions for Working with Embedded Dictionaries
|Type Conversion
|Functions for converting from one type to another type.