Functions for Generating Random Numbers
All functions in this section accept zero or one arguments. The only use of the argument (if provided) is to prevent common subexpression elimination such that two different executions within a row of the same random function return different random values.
The random numbers are generated by non-cryptographic algorithms.
rand
Returns a random UInt32 number with uniform distribution.
Uses a linear congruential generator with an initial state obtained from the system, which means that while it appears random, it's not truly random and can be predictable if the initial state is known. For scenarios where true randomness is crucial, consider using alternative methods like system-level calls or integrating with external libraries.
Syntax
Alias:
rand32
Arguments
None.
Returned value
Returns a number of type UInt32.
Example
rand64
Returns a random UInt64 integer (UInt64) number
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returns a number UInt64 number with uniform distribution.
Uses a linear congruential generator with an initial state obtained from the system, which means that while it appears random, it's not truly random and can be predictable if the initial state is known. For scenarios where true randomness is crucial, consider using alternative methods like system-level calls or integrating with external libraries.
Example
randCanonical
Returns a random Float64 number.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returns a Float64 value between 0 (inclusive) and 1 (exclusive).
Example
randConstant
Generates a single constant column filled with a random value. Unlike
rand, this function ensures the same random value appears in every row of the generated column, making it useful for scenarios requiring a consistent random seed across rows in a single query.
Syntax
Arguments
- [x] (Optional): An optional expression that influences the generated random value. Even if provided, the resulting value will still be constant within the same query execution. Different queries using the same expression will likely generate different constant values.
Returns a column of type UInt32 containing the same random value in each row.
Implementation details
The actual output will be different for each query execution, even with the same optional expression. The optional parameter may not significantly change the generated value compared to using
randConstant alone.
Example
randUniform
Returns a random Float64 drawn uniformly from interval [
min,
max].
Syntax
Arguments
min-
Float64- left boundary of the range,
max-
Float64- right boundary of the range.
A random number of type Float64.
Example
randNormal
Returns a random Float64 drawn from a normal distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
mean-
Float64- mean value of distribution,
variance-
Float64- variance of the distribution.
Returned value
- Random number. Float64.
Example
Result:
randLogNormal
Returns a random Float64 drawn from a log-normal distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
mean-
Float64- mean value of distribution,
variance-
Float64- variance of the distribution.
Returned value
- Random number. Float64.
Example
Result:
randBinomial
Returns a random UInt64 drawn from a binomial distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
experiments-
UInt64- number of experiments,
probability-
Float64- probability of success in each experiment, a value between 0 and 1.
Returned value
- Random number. UInt64.
Example
Result:
randNegativeBinomial
Returns a random UInt64 drawn from a negative binomial distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
experiments-
UInt64- number of experiments,
probability-
Float64- probability of failure in each experiment, a value between 0 and 1.
Returned value
- Random number. UInt64.
Example
Result:
randPoisson
Returns a random UInt64 drawn from a Poisson distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
n-
UInt64- mean number of occurrences.
Returned value
- Random number. UInt64.
Example
Result:
randBernoulli
Returns a random UInt64 drawn from a Bernoulli distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
probability-
Float64- probability of success, a value between 0 and 1.
Returned value
- Random number. UInt64.
Example
Result:
randExponential
Returns a random Float64 drawn from a exponential distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
lambda-
Float64- lambda value.
Returned value
- Random number. Float64.
Example
Result:
randChiSquared
Returns a random Float64 drawn from a Chi-square distribution - a distribution of a sum of the squares of k independent standard normal random variables.
Syntax
Arguments
degree_of_freedom-
Float64- degree of freedom.
Returned value
- Random number. Float64.
Example
Result:
randStudentT
Returns a random Float64 drawn from a Student's t-distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
degree_of_freedom-
Float64- degree of freedom.
Returned value
- Random number. Float64.
Example
Result:
randFisherF
Returns a random Float64 drawn from a F-distribution.
Syntax
Arguments
d1-
Float64- d1 degree of freedom in
X = (S1 / d1) / (S2 / d2),
d2-
Float64- d2 degree of freedom in
X = (S1 / d1) / (S2 / d2),
Returned value
- Random number. Float64.
Example
Result:
randomString
Generates a string of the specified length filled with random bytes (including zero bytes). Not all characters may be printable.
Syntax
Arguments
length— String length in bytes. Positive integer.
Returned value
- String filled with random bytes. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
randomFixedString
Generates a binary string of the specified length filled with random bytes (including zero bytes). Not all characters may be printable.
Syntax
Arguments
length— String length in bytes. UInt64.
Returned value(s)
- String filled with random bytes. FixedString.
Example
Query:
Result:
randomPrintableASCII
Generates a string with a random set of ASCII characters. All characters are printable.
If you pass
length < 0, the behavior of the function is undefined.
Syntax
Arguments
length— String length in bytes. Positive integer.
Returned value
Example
randomStringUTF8
Generates a random string of a specified length. Result string contains valid UTF-8 code points. The value of code points may be outside of the range of assigned Unicode.
Syntax
Arguments
length— Length of the string in code points. UInt64.
Returned value(s)
- UTF-8 random string. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
fuzzBits
Syntax
Flips the bits of String or FixedString
s, each with probability
prob.
Syntax
Arguments
s-
Stringor
FixedString,
prob- constant
Float32/64between 0.0 and 1.0.
Returned value
Fuzzed string with same type as
s.
Example
Result: