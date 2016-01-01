Natural Language Processing (NLP) Functions
This is an experimental feature that is currently in development and is not ready for general use. It will change in unpredictable backwards-incompatible ways in future releases. Set
allow_experimental_nlp_functions = 1 to enable it.
detectCharset
The
detectCharset function detects the character set of the non-UTF8-encoded input string.
Syntax
Arguments
text_to_be_analyzed— A collection (or sentences) of strings to analyze. String.
Returned value
- A
Stringcontaining the code of the detected character set
Examples
Query:
Result:
detectLanguage
Detects the language of the UTF8-encoded input string. The function uses the CLD2 library for detection, and it returns the 2-letter ISO language code.
The
detectLanguage function works best when providing over 200 characters in the input string.
Syntax
Arguments
text_to_be_analyzed— A collection (or sentences) of strings to analyze. String.
Returned value
- The 2-letter ISO code of the detected language
Other possible results:
un= unknown, can not detect any language.
other= the detected language does not have 2 letter code.
Examples
Query:
Result:
detectLanguageMixed
Similar to the
detectLanguage function, but
detectLanguageMixed returns a
Map of 2-letter language codes that are mapped to the percentage of the certain language in the text.
Syntax
Arguments
text_to_be_analyzed— A collection (or sentences) of strings to analyze. String.
Returned value
Map(String, Float32): The keys are 2-letter ISO codes and the values are a percentage of text found for that language
Examples
Query:
Result:
detectProgrammingLanguage
Determines the programming language from the source code. Calculates all the unigrams and bigrams of commands in the source code. Then using a marked-up dictionary with weights of unigrams and bigrams of commands for various programming languages finds the biggest weight of the programming language and returns it.
Syntax
Arguments
source_code— String representation of the source code to analyze. String.
Returned value
- Programming language. String.
Examples
Query:
Result:
detectLanguageUnknown
Similar to the
detectLanguage function, except the
detectLanguageUnknown function works with non-UTF8-encoded strings. Prefer this version when your character set is UTF-16 or UTF-32.
Syntax
Arguments
text_to_be_analyzed— A collection (or sentences) of strings to analyze. String.
Returned value
- The 2-letter ISO code of the detected language
Other possible results:
un= unknown, can not detect any language.
other= the detected language does not have 2 letter code.
Examples
Query:
Result:
detectTonality
Determines the sentiment of text data. Uses a marked-up sentiment dictionary, in which each word has a tonality ranging from
-12 to
6.
For each text, it calculates the average sentiment value of its words and returns it in the range
[-1,1].
This function is limited in its current form. Currently it makes use of the embedded emotional dictionary at
/contrib/nlp-data/tonality_ru.zst and only works for the Russian language.
Syntax
Arguments
text— The text to be analyzed. String.
Returned value
- The average sentiment value of the words in
text. Float32.
Examples
Query:
Result:
lemmatize
Performs lemmatization on a given word. Needs dictionaries to operate, which can be obtained here.
Syntax
Arguments
language— Language which rules will be applied. String.
word— Word that needs to be lemmatized. Must be lowercase. String.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Configuration
This configuration specifies that the dictionary
en.bin should be used for lemmatization of English (
en) words. The
.bin files can be downloaded from
here.
stem
Performs stemming on a given word.
Syntax
Arguments
language— Language which rules will be applied. Use the two letter ISO 639-1 code.
word— word that needs to be stemmed. Must be in lowercase. String.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Supported languages for stem()
The stem() function uses the Snowball stemming library, see the Snowball website for updated languages etc.
- Arabic
- Armenian
- Basque
- Catalan
- Danish
- Dutch
- English
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Greek
- Hindi
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Irish
- Italian
- Lithuanian
- Nepali
- Norwegian
- Porter
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Russian
- Serbian
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Tamil
- Turkish
- Yiddish
synonyms
Finds synonyms to a given word. There are two types of synonym extensions:
plain and
wordnet.
With the
plain extension type we need to provide a path to a simple text file, where each line corresponds to a certain synonym set. Words in this line must be separated with space or tab characters.
With the
wordnet extension type we need to provide a path to a directory with WordNet thesaurus in it. Thesaurus must contain a WordNet sense index.
Syntax
Arguments
extension_name— Name of the extension in which search will be performed. String.
word— Word that will be searched in extension. String.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Configuration