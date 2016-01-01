Skip to main content
Mathematical Functions

e

Returns ee (Euler's constant).

Syntax

Returned value

Type: Float64.

pi

Returns π\pi (Pi).

Syntax

Returned value

Type: Float64.

exp

Returns exe^{x}, where x is the given argument to the function.

Syntax

Arguments

Example

Query:

Result:

Returned value

Type: Float*.

log

Returns the natural logarithm of the argument.

Syntax

Alias: ln(x)

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

exp2

Returns 2 to the power of the given argument

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

intExp2

Like exp but returns a UInt64.

Syntax

log2

Returns the binary logarithm of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

exp10

Returns 10 to the power of the given argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

intExp10

Like exp10 but returns a UInt64.

Syntax

log10

Returns the decimal logarithm of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

sqrt

Returns the square root of the argument.

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

cbrt

Returns the cubic root of the argument.

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

erf

If x is non-negative, then erf(xσ2)erf(\frac{x}{\sigma\sqrt{2}}) is the probability that a random variable having a normal distribution with standard deviation σ\sigma takes the value that is separated from the expected value by more than x.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Example

(three sigma rule)

erfc

Returns a number close to 1erf(x)1-erf(x) without loss of precision for large x values.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

lgamma

Returns the logarithm of the gamma function.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

tgamma

Returns the gamma function.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

sin

Returns the sine of the argument

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Example

Query:

cos

Returns the cosine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

tan

Returns the tangent of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

asin

Returns the arc sine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

acos

Returns the arc cosine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

atan

Returns the arc tangent of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

pow

Returns xyx^y.

Syntax

Alias: power(x, y)

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float64.

cosh

Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: <x<+-\infty \lt x \lt +\infty. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • Values from the interval: 1cosh(x)<+1 \le cosh(x) \lt +\infty.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

acosh

Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosine.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — Hyperbolic cosine of angle. Values from the interval: 1x<+1 \le x \lt +\infty. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: 0acosh(x)<+0 \le acosh(x) \lt +\infty.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

sinh

Returns the hyperbolic sine.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: <x<+-\infty \lt x \lt +\infty. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • Values from the interval: <sinh(x)<+-\infty \lt sinh(x) \lt +\infty.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

asinh

Returns the inverse hyperbolic sine.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — Hyperbolic sine of angle. Values from the interval: <x<+-\infty \lt x \lt +\infty. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: <asinh(x)<+-\infty \lt asinh(x) \lt +\infty.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

tanh

Returns the hyperbolic tangent.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: <x<+-\infty \lt x \lt +\infty. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • Values from the interval: 1<tanh(x)<1-1 \lt tanh(x) \lt 1.

Type: Float*.

Example

Result:

atanh

Returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — Hyperbolic tangent of angle. Values from the interval: 1<x<1-1 \lt x \lt 1. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: <atanh(x)<+-\infty \lt atanh(x) \lt +\infty.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

atan2

Returns the atan2 as the angle in the Euclidean plane, given in radians, between the positive x axis and the ray to the point (x, y) ≠ (0, 0).

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

  • The angle θ such that π<0π-\pi \lt 0 \le \pi, in radians.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

hypot

Returns the length of the hypotenuse of a right-angle triangle. Hypot avoids problems that occur when squaring very large or very small numbers.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

  • The length of the hypotenuse of a right-angle triangle.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

log1p

Calculates log(1+x). The calculation log1p(x) is more accurate than log(1+x) for small values of x.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — Values from the interval: 1<x<+-1 \lt x \lt +\infty. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • Values from the interval: <log1p(x)<+-\infty < log1p(x) \lt +\infty.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

sign

Returns the sign of a real number.

Syntax

Arguments

  • x — Values from -\infty to ++\infty. Supports all numeric types in ClickHouse.

Returned value

  • -1 for x < 0
  • 0 for x = 0
  • 1 for x > 0

Type: Int8.

Examples

Sign for the zero value:

Result:

Sign for the positive value:

Result:

Sign for the negative value:

Result:

sigmoid

Returns the sigmoid function.

Syntax

Parameters

  • x — input value. Values from the interval: <x<+-\infty \lt x \lt +\infty. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

  • Corresponding value along the sigmoid curve between 0 and 1. Float64.

Example

Query:

Result:

degrees

Converts radians to degrees.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Example

Result:

radians

Converts degrees to radians.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

  • Value in radians.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

factorial

Computes the factorial of an integer value. Works with any native integer type including UInt(8|16|32|64) and Int(8|16|32|64). The return type is UInt64.

The factorial of 0 is 1. Likewise, the factorial() function returns 1 for any negative value. The maximum positive value for the input argument is 20, a value of 21 or greater will cause exception throw.

Syntax

Example

Result:

width_bucket

Returns the number of the bucket in which operand falls in a histogram having count equal-width buckets spanning the range low to high. Returns 0 if operand < low, and returns count+1 if operand >= high.

operand, low, high can be any native number type. count can only be unsigned native integer and its value cannot be zero.

Syntax

Alias: WIDTH_BUCKET

Example

Result:

proportionsZTest

Returns test statistics for the two proportion Z-test - a statistical test for comparing the proportions from two populations x and y.

Syntax

Arguments

  • successes_x: Number of successes in population x. UInt64.
  • successes_y: Number of successes in population y. UInt64.
  • trials_x: Number of trials in population x. UInt64.
  • trials_y: Number of trials in population y. UInt64.
  • conf_level: Confidence level for the test. Float64.
  • pool_type: Selection of pooling (way in which the standard error is estimated). Can be either unpooled or pooled. String.
Note

For argument pool_type: In the pooled version, the two proportions are averaged, and only one proportion is used to estimate the standard error. In the unpooled version, the two proportions are used separately.

Returned value

  • z_stat: Z statistic. Float64.
  • p_val: P value. Float64.
  • ci_low: The lower confidence interval. Float64.
  • ci_high: The upper confidence interval. Float64.

Example

Query:

Result: