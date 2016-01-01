Mathematical Functions

Returns e e e (Euler's constant).

Syntax

Returned value

Type: Float64.

Returns π \pi π (Pi).

Syntax

Returned value

Type: Float64.

Returns e x e^{x} ex, where x is the given argument to the function.

Syntax

Arguments

Example

Query:

Result:

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the natural logarithm of the argument.

Syntax

Alias: ln(x)

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns 2 to the power of the given argument

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Like exp but returns a UInt64.

Syntax

Returns the binary logarithm of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns 10 to the power of the given argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Like exp10 but returns a UInt64.

Syntax

Returns the decimal logarithm of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the square root of the argument.

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the cubic root of the argument.

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

If x is non-negative, then e r f ( x σ 2 ) erf(\frac{x}{\sigma\sqrt{2}}) erf(σ2 ​x​) is the probability that a random variable having a normal distribution with standard deviation σ \sigma σ takes the value that is separated from the expected value by more than x .

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Example

(three sigma rule)

Returns a number close to 1 − e r f ( x ) 1-erf(x) 1−erf(x) without loss of precision for large x values.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the logarithm of the gamma function.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the gamma function.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the sine of the argument

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Example

Query:

Returns the cosine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the tangent of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the arc sine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the arc cosine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns the arc tangent of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float*.

Returns x y x^y xy.

Syntax

Alias: power(x, y)

Arguments

Returned value

Type: Float64.

Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the argument.

Syntax

Arguments

x — The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: − ∞ < x < + ∞ -\infty \lt x \lt +\infty − ∞ < x < + ∞ . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

Values from the interval: 1 ≤ c o s h ( x ) < + ∞ 1 \le cosh(x) \lt +\infty 1 ≤ cos h ( x ) < + ∞ .

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosine.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Hyperbolic cosine of angle. Values from the interval: 1 ≤ x < + ∞ 1 \le x \lt +\infty 1 ≤ x < + ∞ . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: 0 ≤ a c o s h ( x ) < + ∞ 0 \le acosh(x) \lt +\infty 0 ≤ a cos h ( x ) < + ∞ .

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Returns the hyperbolic sine.

Syntax

Arguments

x — The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: − ∞ < x < + ∞ -\infty \lt x \lt +\infty − ∞ < x < + ∞ . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

Values from the interval: − ∞ < s i n h ( x ) < + ∞ -\infty \lt sinh(x) \lt +\infty − ∞ < s inh ( x ) < + ∞ .

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Returns the inverse hyperbolic sine.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Hyperbolic sine of angle. Values from the interval: − ∞ < x < + ∞ -\infty \lt x \lt +\infty − ∞ < x < + ∞ . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: − ∞ < a s i n h ( x ) < + ∞ -\infty \lt asinh(x) \lt +\infty − ∞ < a s inh ( x ) < + ∞ .

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Returns the hyperbolic tangent.

Syntax

Arguments

x — The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: − ∞ < x < + ∞ -\infty \lt x \lt +\infty − ∞ < x < + ∞ . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

Values from the interval: − 1 < t a n h ( x ) < 1 -1 \lt tanh(x) \lt 1 − 1 < t anh ( x ) < 1 .

Type: Float*.

Example

Result:

Returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Hyperbolic tangent of angle. Values from the interval: − 1 < x < 1 -1 \lt x \lt 1 − 1 < x < 1 . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: − ∞ < a t a n h ( x ) < + ∞ -\infty \lt atanh(x) \lt +\infty − ∞ < a t anh ( x ) < + ∞ .

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Returns the atan2 as the angle in the Euclidean plane, given in radians, between the positive x axis and the ray to the point (x, y) ≠ (0, 0) .

Syntax

Arguments

y — y-coordinate of the point through which the ray passes. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

— y-coordinate of the point through which the ray passes. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*. x — x-coordinate of the point through which the ray passes. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

The angle θ such that − π < 0 ≤ π -\pi \lt 0 \le \pi − π < 0 ≤ π , in radians.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Returns the length of the hypotenuse of a right-angle triangle. Hypot avoids problems that occur when squaring very large or very small numbers.

Syntax

Arguments

x — The first cathetus of a right-angle triangle. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

— The first cathetus of a right-angle triangle. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*. y — The second cathetus of a right-angle triangle. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

The length of the hypotenuse of a right-angle triangle.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Calculates log(1+x) . The calculation log1p(x) is more accurate than log(1+x) for small values of x.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Values from the interval: − 1 < x < + ∞ -1 \lt x \lt +\infty − 1 < x < + ∞ . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

Values from the interval: − ∞ < l o g 1 p ( x ) < + ∞ -\infty < log1p(x) \lt +\infty − ∞ < l o g 1 p ( x ) < + ∞ .

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Returns the sign of a real number.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Values from − ∞ -\infty − ∞ to + ∞ +\infty + ∞ . Supports all numeric types in ClickHouse.

Returned value

-1 for x < 0

0 for x = 0

1 for x > 0

Type: Int8.

Examples

Sign for the zero value:

Result:

Sign for the positive value:

Result:

Sign for the negative value:

Result:

Returns the sigmoid function.

Syntax

Parameters

x — input value. Values from the interval: − ∞ < x < + ∞ -\infty \lt x \lt +\infty − ∞ < x < + ∞ . (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

Corresponding value along the sigmoid curve between 0 and 1. Float64.

Example

Query:

Result:

Converts radians to degrees.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Input in radians. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

— Input in radians. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*. x — Input in radians. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

Value in degrees. Float64.

Example

Result:

Converts degrees to radians.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Input in degrees. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.

Returned value

Value in radians.

Type: Float64.

Example

Result:

Computes the factorial of an integer value. Works with any native integer type including UInt(8|16|32|64) and Int(8|16|32|64). The return type is UInt64.

The factorial of 0 is 1. Likewise, the factorial() function returns 1 for any negative value. The maximum positive value for the input argument is 20, a value of 21 or greater will cause exception throw.

Syntax

Example

Result:

Returns the number of the bucket in which operand falls in a histogram having count equal-width buckets spanning the range low to high . Returns 0 if operand < low , and returns count+1 if operand >= high .

operand , low , high can be any native number type. count can only be unsigned native integer and its value cannot be zero.

Syntax

Alias: WIDTH_BUCKET

Example

Result:

Returns test statistics for the two proportion Z-test - a statistical test for comparing the proportions from two populations x and y .

Syntax

Arguments

successes_x : Number of successes in population x . UInt64.

: Number of successes in population . UInt64. successes_y : Number of successes in population y . UInt64.

: Number of successes in population . UInt64. trials_x : Number of trials in population x . UInt64.

: Number of trials in population . UInt64. trials_y : Number of trials in population y . UInt64.

: Number of trials in population . UInt64. conf_level : Confidence level for the test. Float64.

: Confidence level for the test. Float64. pool_type : Selection of pooling (way in which the standard error is estimated). Can be either unpooled or pooled . String.

Note For argument pool_type : In the pooled version, the two proportions are averaged, and only one proportion is used to estimate the standard error. In the unpooled version, the two proportions are used separately.

Returned value

z_stat : Z statistic. Float64.

: Z statistic. Float64. p_val : P value. Float64.

: P value. Float64. ci_low : The lower confidence interval. Float64.

: The lower confidence interval. Float64. ci_high : The upper confidence interval. Float64.

Example

Query:

Result: