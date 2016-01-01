Mathematical Functions
e
Returns (Euler's constant).
Syntax
Returned value
Type: Float64.
pi
Returns (Pi).
Syntax
Returned value
Type: Float64.
exp
Returns , where x is the given argument to the function.
Syntax
Arguments
Example
Query:
Result:
Returned value
Type: Float*.
log
Returns the natural logarithm of the argument.
Syntax
Alias:
ln(x)
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
exp2
Returns 2 to the power of the given argument
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
intExp2
Like
exp but returns a UInt64.
Syntax
log2
Returns the binary logarithm of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
exp10
Returns 10 to the power of the given argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
intExp10
Like
exp10 but returns a UInt64.
Syntax
log10
Returns the decimal logarithm of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
sqrt
Returns the square root of the argument.
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
cbrt
Returns the cubic root of the argument.
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
erf
If
x is non-negative, then is the probability that a random variable having a normal distribution with standard deviation takes the value that is separated from the expected value by more than
x.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
Example
(three sigma rule)
erfc
Returns a number close to without loss of precision for large
x values.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
lgamma
Returns the logarithm of the gamma function.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
tgamma
Returns the gamma function.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
sin
Returns the sine of the argument
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
Example
Query:
cos
Returns the cosine of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
tan
Returns the tangent of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
asin
Returns the arc sine of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
acos
Returns the arc cosine of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
atan
Returns the arc tangent of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Type: Float*.
pow
Returns .
Syntax
Alias:
power(x, y)
Arguments
x- (U)Int8/16/32/64, Float* or Decimal*
y- (U)Int8/16/32/64, Float* or Decimal*
Returned value
Type: Float64.
cosh
Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the argument.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Values from the interval: .
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
acosh
Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosine.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: .
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
sinh
Returns the hyperbolic sine.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Values from the interval: .
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
asinh
Returns the inverse hyperbolic sine.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: .
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
tanh
Returns the hyperbolic tangent.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Values from the interval: .
Type: Float*.
Example
Result:
atanh
Returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- The angle, in radians. Values from the interval: .
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
atan2
Returns the atan2 as the angle in the Euclidean plane, given in radians, between the positive x axis and the ray to the point
(x, y) ≠ (0, 0).
Syntax
Arguments
y— y-coordinate of the point through which the ray passes. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.
x— x-coordinate of the point through which the ray passes. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.
Returned value
- The angle
θsuch that , in radians.
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
hypot
Returns the length of the hypotenuse of a right-angle triangle. Hypot avoids problems that occur when squaring very large or very small numbers.
Syntax
Arguments
x— The first cathetus of a right-angle triangle. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.
y— The second cathetus of a right-angle triangle. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.
Returned value
- The length of the hypotenuse of a right-angle triangle.
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
log1p
Calculates
log(1+x). The calculation
log1p(x) is more accurate than
log(1+x) for small values of x.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Values from the interval: .
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
sign
Returns the sign of a real number.
Syntax
Arguments
x— Values from to . Supports all numeric types in ClickHouse.
Returned value
- -1 for
x < 0
- 0 for
x = 0
- 1 for
x > 0
Type: Int8.
Examples
Sign for the zero value:
Result:
Sign for the positive value:
Result:
Sign for the negative value:
Result:
sigmoid
Returns the sigmoid function.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- Corresponding value along the sigmoid curve between 0 and 1. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
degrees
Converts radians to degrees.
Syntax
Arguments
x— Input in radians. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.
x— Input in radians. (U)Int*, Float* or Decimal*.
Returned value
- Value in degrees. Float64.
Example
Result:
radians
Converts degrees to radians.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Value in radians.
Type: Float64.
Example
Result:
factorial
Computes the factorial of an integer value. Works with any native integer type including UInt(8|16|32|64) and Int(8|16|32|64). The return type is UInt64.
The factorial of 0 is 1. Likewise, the factorial() function returns 1 for any negative value. The maximum positive value for the input argument is 20, a value of 21 or greater will cause exception throw.
Syntax
Example
Result:
width_bucket
Returns the number of the bucket in which
operand falls in a histogram having
count equal-width buckets spanning the range
low to
high. Returns
0 if
operand < low, and returns
count+1 if
operand >= high.
operand,
low,
high can be any native number type.
count can only be unsigned native integer and its value cannot be zero.
Syntax
Alias:
WIDTH_BUCKET
Example
Result:
proportionsZTest
Returns test statistics for the two proportion Z-test - a statistical test for comparing the proportions from two populations
x and
y.
Syntax
Arguments
successes_x: Number of successes in population
x. UInt64.
successes_y: Number of successes in population
y. UInt64.
trials_x: Number of trials in population
x. UInt64.
trials_y: Number of trials in population
y. UInt64.
conf_level: Confidence level for the test. Float64.
pool_type: Selection of pooling (way in which the standard error is estimated). Can be either
unpooledor
pooled. String.
For argument
pool_type: In the pooled version, the two proportions are averaged, and only one proportion is used to estimate the standard error. In the unpooled version, the two proportions are used separately.
Returned value
z_stat: Z statistic. Float64.
p_val: P value. Float64.
ci_low: The lower confidence interval. Float64.
ci_high: The upper confidence interval. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result: