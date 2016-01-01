Logical Functions

Below functions perform logical operations on arguments of arbitrary numeric types. They return either 0 or 1 as UInt8 or in some cases NULL .

Zero as an argument is considered false , non-zero values are considered true .

Calculates the logical conjunction of two or more values.

Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled, val_i is evaluated only if (val_1 AND val_2 AND ... AND val_{i-1}) is true . For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query SELECT and(number = 2, intDiv(1, number)) FROM numbers(5) .

Syntax

Alias: The AND operator.

Arguments

val1, val2, ... — List of at least two values. Int, UInt, Float or Nullable.

Returned value

0 , if at least one argument evaluates to false ,

, if at least one argument evaluates to , NULL , if no argument evaluates to false and at least one argument is NULL ,

, if no argument evaluates to and at least one argument is , 1 , otherwise.

Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).

Example

Result:

With NULL :

Result:

Calculates the logical disjunction of two or more values.

Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled, val_i is evaluated only if ((NOT val_1) AND (NOT val_2) AND ... AND (NOT val_{i-1})) is true . For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query SELECT or(number = 0, intDiv(1, number) != 0) FROM numbers(5) .

Syntax

Alias: The OR operator.

Arguments

val1, val2, ... — List of at least two values. Int, UInt, Float or Nullable.

Returned value

1 , if at least one argument evaluates to true ,

, if at least one argument evaluates to , 0 , if all arguments evaluate to false ,

, if all arguments evaluate to , NULL , if all arguments evaluate to false and at least one argument is NULL .

Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).

Example

Result:

With NULL :

Result:

Calculates the logical negation of a value.

Syntax

Alias: The Negation operator.

Arguments

val — The value. Int, UInt, Float or Nullable.

Returned value

1 , if val evaluates to false ,

, if evaluates to , 0 , if val evaluates to true ,

, if evaluates to , NULL , if val is NULL .

Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).

Example

Result:

Calculates the logical exclusive disjunction of two or more values. For more than two input values, the function first xor-s the first two values, then xor-s the result with the third value etc.

Syntax

Arguments

val1, val2, ... — List of at least two values. Int, UInt, Float or Nullable.

Returned value

1 , for two values: if one of the values evaluates to false and other does not,

, for two values: if one of the values evaluates to and other does not, 0 , for two values: if both values evaluate to false or to both true ,

, for two values: if both values evaluate to or to both , NULL , if at least one of the inputs is NULL

Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).

Example

Result: