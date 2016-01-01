Logical Functions
Below functions perform logical operations on arguments of arbitrary numeric types. They return either 0 or 1 as UInt8 or in some cases
NULL.
Zero as an argument is considered
false, non-zero values are considered
true.
and
Calculates the logical conjunction of two or more values.
Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled,
val_i is evaluated only if
(val_1 AND val_2 AND ... AND val_{i-1}) is
true. For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query
SELECT and(number = 2, intDiv(1, number)) FROM numbers(5).
Syntax
Alias: The AND operator.
Arguments
Returned value
0, if at least one argument evaluates to
false,
NULL, if no argument evaluates to
falseand at least one argument is
NULL,
1, otherwise.
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Result:
With
NULL:
Result:
or
Calculates the logical disjunction of two or more values.
Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled,
val_i is evaluated only if
((NOT val_1) AND (NOT val_2) AND ... AND (NOT val_{i-1})) is
true. For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query
SELECT or(number = 0, intDiv(1, number) != 0) FROM numbers(5).
Syntax
Alias: The OR operator.
Arguments
Returned value
1, if at least one argument evaluates to
true,
0, if all arguments evaluate to
false,
NULL, if all arguments evaluate to
falseand at least one argument is
NULL.
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Result:
With
NULL:
Result:
not
Calculates the logical negation of a value.
Syntax
Alias: The Negation operator.
Arguments
Returned value
1, if
valevaluates to
false,
0, if
valevaluates to
true,
NULL, if
valis
NULL.
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Result:
xor
Calculates the logical exclusive disjunction of two or more values. For more than two input values, the function first xor-s the first two values, then xor-s the result with the third value etc.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
1, for two values: if one of the values evaluates to
falseand other does not,
0, for two values: if both values evaluate to
falseor to both
true,
NULL, if at least one of the inputs is
NULL
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Result: