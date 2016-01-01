json-functions
There are two sets of functions to parse JSON:
simpleJSON*(
visitParam*) which is made for parsing a limited subset of JSON extremely fast.
JSONExtract*which is made for parsing ordinary JSON.
simpleJSON (visitParam) functions
ClickHouse has special functions for working with simplified JSON. All these JSON functions are based on strong assumptions about what the JSON can be. They try to do as little as possible to get the job done as quickly as possible.
The following assumptions are made:
- The field name (function argument) must be a constant.
- The field name is somehow canonically encoded in JSON. For example:
simpleJSONHas('{"abc":"def"}', 'abc') = 1, but
simpleJSONHas('{"\\u0061\\u0062\\u0063":"def"}', 'abc') = 0
- Fields are searched for on any nesting level, indiscriminately. If there are multiple matching fields, the first occurrence is used.
- The JSON does not have space characters outside of string literals.
simpleJSONHas
Checks whether there is a field named
field_name. The result is
UInt8.
Syntax
Alias:
visitParamHas.
Parameters
json— The JSON in which the field is searched for. String
field_name— The name of the field to search for. String literal
Returned value
- Returns
1if the field exists,
0otherwise. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
simpleJSONExtractUInt
Parses
UInt64 from the value of the field named
field_name. If this is a string field, it tries to parse a number from the beginning of the string. If the field does not exist, or it exists but does not contain a number, it returns
0.
Syntax
Alias:
visitParamExtractUInt.
Parameters
json— The JSON in which the field is searched for. String
field_name— The name of the field to search for. String literal
Returned value
- Returns the number parsed from the field if the field exists and contains a number,
0otherwise. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
simpleJSONExtractInt
Parses
Int64 from the value of the field named
field_name. If this is a string field, it tries to parse a number from the beginning of the string. If the field does not exist, or it exists but does not contain a number, it returns
0.
Syntax
Alias:
visitParamExtractInt.
Parameters
json— The JSON in which the field is searched for. String
field_name— The name of the field to search for. String literal
Returned value
- Returns the number parsed from the field if the field exists and contains a number,
0otherwise. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
simpleJSONExtractFloat
Parses
Float64 from the value of the field named
field_name. If this is a string field, it tries to parse a number from the beginning of the string. If the field does not exist, or it exists but does not contain a number, it returns
0.
Syntax
Alias:
visitParamExtractFloat.
Parameters
json— The JSON in which the field is searched for. String
field_name— The name of the field to search for. String literal
Returned value
- Returns the number parsed from the field if the field exists and contains a number,
0otherwise. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
simpleJSONExtractBool
Parses a true/false value from the value of the field named
field_name. The result is
UInt8.
Syntax
Alias:
visitParamExtractBool.
Parameters
json— The JSON in which the field is searched for. String
field_name— The name of the field to search for. String literal
Returned value
It returns
1 if the value of the field is
true,
0 otherwise. This means this function will return
0 including (and not only) in the following cases:
- If the field doesn't exists.
- If the field contains
trueas a string, e.g.:
{"field":"true"}.
- If the field contains
1as a numerical value.
Example
Query:
Result:
simpleJSONExtractRaw
Returns the value of the field named
field_name as a
String, including separators.
Syntax
Alias:
visitParamExtractRaw.
Parameters
json— The JSON in which the field is searched for. String
field_name— The name of the field to search for. String literal
Returned value
- Returns the value of the field as a string, including separators if the field exists, or an empty string otherwise.
String
Example
Query:
Result:
simpleJSONExtractString
Parses
String in double quotes from the value of the field named
field_name.
Syntax
Alias:
visitParamExtractString.
Parameters
json— The JSON in which the field is searched for. String
field_name— The name of the field to search for. String literal
Returned value
- Returns the unescaped value of a field as a string, including separators. An empty string is returned if the field doesn't contain a double quoted string, if unescaping fails or if the field doesn't exist. String.
Implementation details
There is currently no support for code points in the format
\uXXXX\uYYYY that are not from the basic multilingual plane (they are converted to CESU-8 instead of UTF-8).
Example
Query:
Result:
JSONExtract functions
The following functions are based on simdjson, and designed for more complex JSON parsing requirements.
isValidJSON
Checks that passed string is valid JSON.
Syntax
Examples
JSONHas
If the value exists in the JSON document,
1 will be returned. If the value does not exist,
0 will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns
1if the value exists in
json, otherwise
0. UInt8.
Examples
Query:
The minimum index of the element is 1. Thus the element 0 does not exist. You may use integers to access both JSON arrays and JSON objects. For example:
JSONLength
Return the length of a JSON array or a JSON object. If the value does not exist or has the wrong type,
0 will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns the length of the JSON array or JSON object. Returns
0if the value does not exist or has the wrong type. UInt64.
Examples
JSONType
Return the type of a JSON value. If the value does not exist,
Null=0 will be returned (not usual Null, but
Null=0 of
Enum8('Null' = 0, 'String' = 34,...). .
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns the type of a JSON value as a string, otherwise if the value doesn't exists it returns
Null=0. Enum.
Examples
JSONExtractUInt
Parses JSON and extracts a value of UInt type.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns a UInt value if it exists, otherwise it returns
0. UInt64.
Examples
Query:
Result:
JSONExtractInt
Parses JSON and extracts a value of Int type.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns an Int value if it exists, otherwise it returns
0. Int64.
Examples
Query:
Result:
JSONExtractFloat
Parses JSON and extracts a value of Int type.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns an Float value if it exists, otherwise it returns
0. Float64.
Examples
Query:
Result:
JSONExtractBool
Parses JSON and extracts a boolean value. If the value does not exist or has a wrong type,
0 will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns a Boolean value if it exists, otherwise it returns
0. Bool.
Example
Query:
Result:
JSONExtractString
Parses JSON and extracts a string. This function is similar to
visitParamExtractString functions. If the value does not exist or has a wrong type, an empty string will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns an unescaped string from
json. If unescaping failed, if the value does not exist or if it has a wrong type then it returns an empty string. String.
Examples
JSONExtract
Parses JSON and extracts a value of the given ClickHouse data type. This function is a generalized version of the previous
JSONExtract<type> functions. Meaning:
JSONExtract(..., 'String') returns exactly the same as
JSONExtractString(),
JSONExtract(..., 'Float64') returns exactly the same as
JSONExtractFloat().
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
return_type— A string specifying the type of the value to extract. String.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns a value if it exists of the specified return type, otherwise it returns
0,
Null, or an empty-string depending on the specified return type. UInt64, Int64, Float64, Bool or String.
Examples
Referring to a nested values by passing multiple indices_or_keys parameters:
Result:
JSONExtractKeysAndValues
Parses key-value pairs from JSON where the values are of the given ClickHouse data type.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
value_type— A string specifying the type of the value to extract. String.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
Example
JSONExtractKeys
Parses a JSON string and extracts the keys.
Syntax
Parameters
json— String with valid JSON.
a, b, c...— Comma-separated indices or keys that specify the path to the inner field in a nested JSON object. Each argument can be either a String to get the field by the key or an Integer to get the N-th field (indexed from 1, negative integers count from the end). If not set, the whole JSON is parsed as the top-level object. Optional parameter.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
JSONExtractRaw
Returns part of the JSON as an unparsed string. If the part does not exist or has the wrong type, an empty string will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns part of the JSON as an unparsed string. If the part does not exist or has the wrong type, an empty string is returned. String.
Example
JSONExtractArrayRaw
Returns an array with elements of JSON array, each represented as unparsed string. If the part does not exist or isn't an array, then an empty array will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
json— JSON string to parse. String.
indices_or_keys— A list of zero or more arguments, each of which can be either string or integer. String, Int*.
indices_or_keys type:
- String = access object member by key.
- Positive integer = access the n-th member/key from the beginning.
- Negative integer = access the n-th member/key from the end.
Returned value
- Returns an array with elements of JSON array, each represented as unparsed string. Otherwise, an empty array is returned if the part does not exist or is not an array. Array(String).
Example
JSONExtractKeysAndValuesRaw
Extracts raw data from a JSON object.
Syntax
Arguments
json— String with valid JSON.
p, a, t, h— Comma-separated indices or keys that specify the path to the inner field in a nested JSON object. Each argument can be either a string to get the field by the key or an integer to get the N-th field (indexed from 1, negative integers count from the end). If not set, the whole JSON is parsed as the top-level object. Optional parameter.
Returned values
- Array with
('key', 'value')tuples. Both tuple members are strings. Array(Tuple(String, String).
- Empty array if the requested object does not exist, or input JSON is invalid. Array(Tuple(String, String).
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
JSON_EXISTS
If the value exists in the JSON document,
1 will be returned. If the value does not exist,
0 will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
Before version 21.11 the order of arguments was wrong, i.e. JSON_EXISTS(path, json)
Returned value
- Returns
1if the value exists in the JSON document, otherwise
0.
Examples
JSON_QUERY
Parses a JSON and extract a value as a JSON array or JSON object. If the value does not exist, an empty string will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
Before version 21.11 the order of arguments was wrong, i.e. JSON_EXISTS(path, json)
Returned value
- Returns the extracted value as a JSON array or JSON object. Otherwise it returns an empty string if the value does not exist. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
JSON_VALUE
Parses a JSON and extract a value as a JSON scalar. If the value does not exist, an empty string will be returned by default.
This function is controlled by the following settings:
- by SET
function_json_value_return_type_allow_nullable=
true,
NULLwill be returned. If the value is complex type (such as: struct, array, map), an empty string will be returned by default.
- by SET
function_json_value_return_type_allow_complex=
true, the complex value will be returned.
Syntax
Parameters
Before version 21.11 the order of arguments was wrong, i.e. JSON_EXISTS(path, json)
Returned value
- Returns the extracted value as a JSON scalar if it exists, otherwise an empty string is returned. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
toJSONString
Serializes a value to its JSON representation. Various data types and nested structures are supported.
64-bit integers or bigger (like
UInt64 or
Int128) are enclosed in quotes by default. output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers controls this behavior.
Special values
NaN and
inf are replaced with
null. Enable output_format_json_quote_denormals setting to show them.
When serializing an Enum value, the function outputs its name.
Syntax
Arguments
value— Value to serialize. Value may be of any data type.
Returned value
- JSON representation of the value. String.
Example
The first example shows serialization of a Map. The second example shows some special values wrapped into a Tuple.
Query:
Result:
See Also
JSONArrayLength
Returns the number of elements in the outermost JSON array. The function returns NULL if input JSON string is invalid.
Syntax
Alias:
JSON_ARRAY_LENGTH(json).
Arguments
json— String with valid JSON.
Returned value
- If
jsonis a valid JSON array string, returns the number of array elements, otherwise returns NULL. Nullable(UInt64).
Example
jsonMergePatch
Returns the merged JSON object string which is formed by merging multiple JSON objects.
Syntax
Arguments
json— String with valid JSON.
Returned value
- If JSON object strings are valid, return the merged JSON object string. String.
Example
JSONAllPaths
Returns the list of all paths stored in each row in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON.
Returned value
- An array of paths. Array(String).
Example
JSONAllPathsWithTypes
Returns the map of all paths and their data types stored in each row in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON.
Returned value
- An array of paths. Map(String, String).
Example
JSONDynamicPaths
Returns the list of dynamic paths that are stored as separate subcolumns in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON.
Returned value
- An array of paths. Array(String).
Example
JSONDynamicPathsWithTypes
Returns the map of dynamic paths that are stored as separate subcolumns and their types in each row in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON.
Returned value
- An array of paths. Map(String, String).
Example
JSONSharedDataPaths
Returns the list of paths that are stored in shared data structure in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON.
Returned value
- An array of paths. Array(String).
Example
JSONSharedDataPathsWithTypes
Returns the map of paths that are stored in shared data structure and their types in each row in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON.
Returned value
- An array of paths. Map(String, String).
Example