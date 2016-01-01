Functions for Working with IPv4 and IPv6 Addresses

Takes a UInt32 number. Interprets it as an IPv4 address in big endian. Returns a string containing the corresponding IPv4 address in the format A.B.C.d (dot-separated numbers in decimal form).

Alias: INET_NTOA .

The reverse function of IPv4NumToString. If the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it throws exception.

Alias: INET_ATON .

Same as IPv4StringToNum , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.

Same as IPv4StringToNum , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Similar to IPv4NumToString, but using xxx instead of the last octet.

Example:

Since using 'xxx' is highly unusual, this may be changed in the future. We recommend that you do not rely on the exact format of this fragment.

Accepts a FixedString(16) value containing the IPv6 address in binary format. Returns a string containing this address in text format. IPv6-mapped IPv4 addresses are output in the format ::ffff:111.222.33.44.

Alias: INET6_NTOA .

Examples:

The reverse function of IPv6NumToString. If the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it throws exception.

If the input string contains a valid IPv4 address, returns its IPv6 equivalent. HEX can be uppercase or lowercase.

Alias: INET6_ATON .

Syntax

Argument

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

IPv6 address in binary format. FixedString(16).

Example

Query:

Result:

See Also

Same as IPv6StringToNum , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.

Same as IPv6StringToNum , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Takes a UInt32 number. Interprets it as an IPv4 address in big endian. Returns a FixedString(16) value containing the IPv6 address in binary format. Examples:

Accepts a FixedString(16) value containing the IPv6 address in binary format. Returns a string containing the address of the specified number of bytes removed in text format. For example:

Accepts an IPv4 and an UInt8 value containing the CIDR. Return a tuple with two IPv4 containing the lower range and the higher range of the subnet.

Accepts an IPv6 and an UInt8 value containing the CIDR. Return a tuple with two IPv6 containing the lower range and the higher range of the subnet.

Like IPv4StringToNum but takes a string form of IPv4 address and returns value of IPv4 type.

Syntax

Arguments

string — IPv4 address. String.

Returned value

string converted to the IPv4 address. IPv4.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Same as toIPv4 , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.0.0.0 (0 IPv4), or the provided IPv4 default.

Syntax

Arguments

value — IP address. String.

— IP address. String. default (optional) — The value to return if string has an invalid format. IPv4.

Returned value

string converted to the current IPv4 address. String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Same as toIPv4 , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Syntax

Arguments

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

string converted to the current IPv4 address, or null if string is an invalid address. String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Same as toIPv4 , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.0.0.0 .

Syntax

Arguments

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

string converted to the current IPv4 address, or 0.0.0.0 if string is an invalid address. String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Converts a string form of IPv6 address to IPv6 type. If the IPv6 address has an invalid format, returns an empty value. Similar to IPv6StringToNum function, which converts IPv6 address to binary format.

If the input string contains a valid IPv4 address, then the IPv6 equivalent of the IPv4 address is returned.

Syntax

Argument

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

IP address. IPv6.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Same as toIPv6 , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns :: (0 IPv6) or the provided IPv6 default.

Syntax

Argument

string — IP address. String.

— IP address. String. default (optional) — The value to return if string has an invalid format. IPv6.

Returned value

IPv6 address IPv6, otherwise :: or the provided optional default if string has an invalid format.

Example

Query:

Result:

Same as toIPv6 , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Syntax

Argument

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

IP address. IPv6, or null if string is not a valid format.

Example

Query:

Result:

Same as toIPv6 , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns :: .

Syntax

Argument

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

IP address. IPv6, or :: if string is not a valid format.

Example

Query:

Result:

Same as toIPv6 , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.

Same as toIPv6 , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Determines whether the input string is an IPv4 address or not. If string is IPv6 address returns 0 .

Syntax

Arguments

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

1 if string is IPv4 address, 0 otherwise. UInt8.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Determines whether the input string is an IPv6 address or not. If string is IPv4 address returns 0 .

Syntax

Arguments

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

1 if string is IPv6 address, 0 otherwise. UInt8.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Determines if an IP address is contained in a network represented in the CIDR notation. Returns 1 if true, or 0 otherwise.

Syntax

This function accepts both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses (and networks) represented as strings. It returns 0 if the IP version of the address and the CIDR don't match.

Arguments

address — An IPv4 or IPv6 address. String.

— An IPv4 or IPv6 address. String. prefix — An IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix in CIDR. String.

Returned value

1 or 0 . UInt8.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result: