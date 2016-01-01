Functions for Working with H3 Indexes
H3 Index
H3 is a geographical indexing system where the Earth's surface is divided into a grid of even hexagonal cells. This system is hierarchical, i. e. each hexagon on the top level ("parent") can be split into seven even but smaller ones ("children"), and so on.
The level of the hierarchy is called
resolution and can receive a value from
0 till
15, where
0 is the
base level with the largest and coarsest cells.
A latitude and longitude pair can be transformed to a 64-bit H3 index, identifying a grid cell.
The H3 index is used primarily for bucketing locations and other geospatial manipulations.
The full description of the H3 system is available at the Uber Engineering site.
h3IsValid
Verifies whether the number is a valid H3 index.
Syntax
Parameter
h3index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetResolution
Defines the resolution of the given H3 index.
Syntax
Parameter
h3index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned values
- Index resolution. Range:
[0, 15]. UInt8.
- If the index is not valid, the function returns a random value. Use h3IsValid to verify the index. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3EdgeAngle
Calculates the average length of an H3 hexagon edge in grades.
Syntax
Parameter
resolution— Index resolution. UInt8. Range:
[0, 15].
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3EdgeLengthM
Calculates the average length of an H3 hexagon edge in meters.
Syntax
Parameter
resolution— Index resolution. UInt8. Range:
[0, 15].
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3EdgeLengthKm
Calculates the average length of an H3 hexagon edge in kilometers.
Syntax
Parameter
resolution— Index resolution. UInt8. Range:
[0, 15].
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
geoToH3
Returns H3 point index
(lon, lat) with specified resolution.
Syntax
Arguments
lon— Longitude. Float64.
lat— Latitude. Float64.
resolution— Index resolution. Range:
[0, 15]. UInt8.
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ToGeo
Returns the centroid longitude and latitude corresponding to the provided H3 index.
Syntax
Arguments
h3Index— H3 Index. UInt64.
Returned values
- A tuple consisting of two values:
tuple(lat,lon).
lat— Latitude. Float64.
lon— Longitude. Float64.
Note: In ClickHouse v24.12 or older,
h3ToGeo() returns values in order
(lon, lat). As per ClickHouse v25.1, the returned values are in order
(lat, lon). The previous behaviour can be restored using setting
h3togeo_lon_lat_result_order = true.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ToGeoBoundary
Returns array of pairs
(lat, lon), which corresponds to the boundary of the provided H3 index.
Syntax
Arguments
h3Index— H3 Index. UInt64.
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3kRing
Lists all the H3 hexagons in the raduis of
k from the given hexagon in random order.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetBaseCell
Returns the base cell number of the H3 index.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- Hexagon base cell number. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3HexAreaM2
Returns average hexagon area in square meters at the given resolution.
Syntax
Parameter
resolution— Index resolution. Range:
[0, 15]. UInt8.
Returned value
- Area in square meters. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3HexAreaKm2
Returns average hexagon area in square kilometers at the given resolution.
Syntax
Parameter
resolution— Index resolution. Range:
[0, 15]. UInt8.
Returned value
- Area in square kilometers. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3IndexesAreNeighbors
Returns whether or not the provided H3 indexes are neighbors.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ToChildren
Returns an array of child indexes for the given H3 index.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ToParent
Returns the parent (coarser) index containing the given H3 index.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Parent H3 index. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ToString
Converts the
H3Index representation of the index to the string representation.
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- String representation of the H3 index. String.
Example
Query:
Result:
stringToH3
Converts the string representation to the
H3Index (UInt64) representation.
Syntax
Parameter
index_str— String representation of the H3 index. String.
Returned value
- Hexagon index number. Returns 0 on error. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3IsResClassIII
Returns whether H3 index has a resolution with Class III orientation.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
1— Index has a resolution with Class III orientation. UInt8.
0— Index doesn't have a resolution with Class III orientation. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3IsPentagon
Returns whether this H3 index represents a pentagonal cell.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
1— Index represents a pentagonal cell. UInt8.
0— Index doesn't represent a pentagonal cell. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetFaces
Returns icosahedron faces intersected by a given H3 index.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3CellAreaM2
Returns the exact area of a specific cell in square meters corresponding to the given input H3 index.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- Cell area in square meters. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3CellAreaRads2
Returns the exact area of a specific cell in square radians corresponding to the given input H3 index.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- Cell area in square radians. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ToCenterChild
Returns the center child (finer) H3 index contained by given H3 at the given resolution.
Syntax
Parameter
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ExactEdgeLengthM
Returns the exact edge length of the unidirectional edge represented by the input h3 index in meters.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- Exact edge length in meters. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ExactEdgeLengthKm
Returns the exact edge length of the unidirectional edge represented by the input h3 index in kilometers.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- Exact edge length in kilometers. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3ExactEdgeLengthRads
Returns the exact edge length of the unidirectional edge represented by the input h3 index in radians.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- Exact edge length in radians. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3NumHexagons
Returns the number of unique H3 indices at the given resolution.
Syntax
Parameter
resolution— Index resolution. Range:
[0, 15]. UInt8.
Returned value
- Number of H3 indices. Int64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3PointDistM
Returns the "great circle" or "haversine" distance between pairs of GeoCoord points (latitude/longitude) pairs in meters.
Syntax
Arguments
lat1,
lon1— Latitude and Longitude of point1 in degrees. Float64.
lat2,
lon2— Latitude and Longitude of point2 in degrees. Float64.
Returned values
- Haversine or great circle distance in meters.Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3PointDistKm
Returns the "great circle" or "haversine" distance between pairs of GeoCoord points (latitude/longitude) pairs in kilometers.
Syntax
Arguments
lat1,
lon1— Latitude and Longitude of point1 in degrees. Float64.
lat2,
lon2— Latitude and Longitude of point2 in degrees. Float64.
Returned values
- Haversine or great circle distance in kilometers. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3PointDistRads
Returns the "great circle" or "haversine" distance between pairs of GeoCoord points (latitude/longitude) pairs in radians.
Syntax
Arguments
lat1,
lon1— Latitude and Longitude of point1 in degrees. Float64.
lat2,
lon2— Latitude and Longitude of point2 in degrees. Float64.
Returned values
- Haversine or great circle distance in radians. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetRes0Indexes
Returns an array of all the resolution 0 H3 indexes.
Syntax
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetPentagonIndexes
Returns all the pentagon H3 indexes at the specified resolution.
Syntax
Parameter
resolution— Index resolution. Range:
[0, 15]. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
h3Line
Returns the line of indices between the two indices that are provided.
Syntax
Parameter
start— Hexagon index number that represents a starting point. UInt64.
end— Hexagon index number that represents an ending point. UInt64.
Returned value
Array of h3 indexes representing the line of indices between the two provided indices. Array(UInt64).
Example
Query:
Result:
h3Distance
Returns the distance in grid cells between the two indices that are provided.
Syntax
Parameter
start— Hexagon index number that represents a starting point. UInt64.
end— Hexagon index number that represents an ending point. UInt64.
Returned value
- Number of grid cells. Int64.
Returns a negative number if finding the distance fails.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3HexRing
Returns the indexes of the hexagonal ring centered at the provided origin h3Index and length k.
Returns 0 if no pentagonal distortion was encountered.
Syntax
Parameter
Returned values
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetUnidirectionalEdge
Returns a unidirectional edge H3 index based on the provided origin and destination and returns 0 on error.
Syntax
Parameter
originIndex— Origin Hexagon index number. UInt64.
destinationIndex— Destination Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- Unidirectional Edge Hexagon Index number. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3UnidirectionalEdgeIsValid
Determines if the provided H3Index is a valid unidirectional edge index. Returns 1 if it's a unidirectional edge and 0 otherwise.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returned value
- 1 — The H3 index is a valid unidirectional edge. UInt8.
- 0 — The H3 index is not a valid unidirectional edge. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetOriginIndexFromUnidirectionalEdge
Returns the origin hexagon index from the unidirectional edge H3Index.
Syntax
Parameter
edge— Hexagon index number that represents a unidirectional edge. UInt64.
Returned value
- Origin Hexagon Index number. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetDestinationIndexFromUnidirectionalEdge
Returns the destination hexagon index from the unidirectional edge H3Index.
Syntax
Parameter
edge— Hexagon index number that represents a unidirectional edge. UInt64.
Returned value
- Destination Hexagon Index number. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetIndexesFromUnidirectionalEdge
Returns the origin and destination hexagon indexes from the given unidirectional edge H3Index.
Syntax
Parameter
edge— Hexagon index number that represents a unidirectional edge. UInt64.
Returned value
A tuple consisting of two values
tuple(origin,destination):
origin— Origin Hexagon index number. UInt64.
destination— Destination Hexagon index number. UInt64.
Returns
(0,0) if the provided input is not valid.
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetUnidirectionalEdgesFromHexagon
Provides all of the unidirectional edges from the provided H3Index.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number that represents a unidirectional edge. UInt64.
Returned value
Array of h3 indexes representing each unidirectional edge. Array(UInt64).
Example
Query:
Result:
h3GetUnidirectionalEdgeBoundary
Returns the coordinates defining the unidirectional edge.
Syntax
Parameter
index— Hexagon index number that represents a unidirectional edge. UInt64.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result: