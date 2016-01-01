Skip to main content
Functions for Working with Geometry

Geometry functions allow you to calculate perimeter and area for geometric types such as POLYGON, LINESTRING, MULTIPOLYGON, MULTILINESTRING, RING, and POINT. Use geometries in Geometry type. If the input value is NULL, all functions below will return 0.

perimeterCartesian

Calculates the perimeter of the given Geometry object in the Cartesian (flat) coordinate system.

Syntax perimeterCartesian(geom)

Input values

Returned values

  • Number — Perimeter of the object in the coordinate system units. Float64.

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT perimeterCartesian(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─perimeterCartesian(geom)─┐ │ 4.0 │ └──────────────────────────┘

areaCartesian

Calculates the area of the given Geometry object in the Cartesian coordinate system.

Syntax areaCartesian(geom)

Input values

Returned values

  • Number — Area of the object in coordinate system units. Float64.

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT areaCartesian(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─areaCartesian(geom)─┐ │ -1 │ └─────────────────────┘

perimeterSpherical

Calculates the perimeter of a Geometry object on the surface of a sphere.

Syntax perimeterSpherical(geom)

Input values

Returned values

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('LINESTRING(0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0)'); SELECT perimeterSpherical(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─perimeterSpherical(geom)─┐ │ 0 │ └──────────────────────────┘

areaSpherical

Calculates the area of a Geometry object on the surface of a sphere.

Syntax areaSpherical(geom)

Input values

Returned values

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT areaSpherical(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─areaSpherical(geom)─┐ │ -0.0003046096848622019 │ └──────────────────────┘