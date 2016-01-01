Functions for Working with Geometry

Geometry functions allow you to calculate perimeter and area for geometric types such as POLYGON, LINESTRING, MULTIPOLYGON, MULTILINESTRING, RING, and POINT. Use geometries in Geometry type. If the input value is NULL , all functions below will return 0.

Calculates the perimeter of the given Geometry object in the Cartesian (flat) coordinate system.

Syntax perimeterCartesian(geom)

Input values

geom — Geometry object. Geometry.

Returned values

Number — Perimeter of the object in the coordinate system units. Float64.

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT perimeterCartesian(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─perimeterCartesian(geom)─┐ │ 4.0 │ └──────────────────────────┘

Calculates the area of the given Geometry object in the Cartesian coordinate system.

Syntax areaCartesian(geom)

Input values

geom — Geometry object. Geometry.

Returned values

Number — Area of the object in coordinate system units. Float64.

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT areaCartesian(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─areaCartesian(geom)─┐ │ -1 │ └─────────────────────┘

Calculates the perimeter of a Geometry object on the surface of a sphere.

Syntax perimeterSpherical(geom)

Input values

geom — Geometry object. Geometry.

Returned values

Number — Perimeter. Float64.

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('LINESTRING(0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0)'); SELECT perimeterSpherical(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─perimeterSpherical(geom)─┐ │ 0 │ └──────────────────────────┘

Calculates the area of a Geometry object on the surface of a sphere.

Syntax areaSpherical(geom)

Input values

geom — Geometry. Geometry.

Returned values

Number — Area. Float64.

Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT areaSpherical(geom) FROM geo_dst;

Result: ┌─areaSpherical(geom)─┐ │ -0.0003046096848622019 │ └──────────────────────┘