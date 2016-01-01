Functions for Working with Geometry
Geometry
Geometry functions allow you to calculate perimeter and area for geometric types such as POLYGON, LINESTRING, MULTIPOLYGON, MULTILINESTRING, RING, and POINT. Use geometries in Geometry type. If the input value is
NULL, all functions below will return 0.
perimeterCartesian
Calculates the perimeter of the given Geometry object in the Cartesian (flat) coordinate system.
Syntax perimeterCartesian(geom)
Input values
geom— Geometry object. Geometry.
Returned values
- Number — Perimeter of the object in the coordinate system units. Float64.
Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT perimeterCartesian(geom) FROM geo_dst;
Result: ┌─perimeterCartesian(geom)─┐ │ 4.0 │ └──────────────────────────┘
areaCartesian
Calculates the area of the given Geometry object in the Cartesian coordinate system.
Syntax areaCartesian(geom)
Input values
geom— Geometry object. Geometry.
Returned values
- Number — Area of the object in coordinate system units. Float64.
Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT areaCartesian(geom) FROM geo_dst;
Result: ┌─areaCartesian(geom)─┐ │ -1 │ └─────────────────────┘
perimeterSpherical
Calculates the perimeter of a Geometry object on the surface of a sphere.
Syntax perimeterSpherical(geom)
Input values
geom— Geometry object. Geometry.
Returned values
- Number — Perimeter. Float64.
Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('LINESTRING(0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0)'); SELECT perimeterSpherical(geom) FROM geo_dst;
Result: ┌─perimeterSpherical(geom)─┐ │ 0 │ └──────────────────────────┘
areaSpherical
Calculates the area of a Geometry object on the surface of a sphere.
Syntax areaSpherical(geom)
Input values
geom— Geometry. Geometry.
Returned values
- Number — Area. Float64.
Example CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS geo_dst (geom Geometry) ENGINE = Memory(); INSERT INTO geo_dst SELECT readWkt('POLYGON((0 0,1 0,1 1,0 1,0 0))'); SELECT areaSpherical(geom) FROM geo_dst;
Result: ┌─areaSpherical(geom)─┐ │ -0.0003046096848622019 │ └──────────────────────┘