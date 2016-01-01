Functions for Working with Geohash

Geohash is the geocode system, which subdivides Earth's surface into buckets of grid shape and encodes each cell into a short string of letters and digits. It is a hierarchical data structure, so the longer the geohash string is, the more precise the geographic location will be.

If you need to manually convert geographic coordinates to geohash strings, you can use geohash.org.

Encodes latitude and longitude as a geohash-string.

Syntax

Input values

longitude — Longitude part of the coordinate you want to encode. Floating in range [-180°, 180°] . Float.

— Longitude part of the coordinate you want to encode. Floating in range . Float. latitude — Latitude part of the coordinate you want to encode. Floating in range [-90°, 90°] . Float.

— Latitude part of the coordinate you want to encode. Floating in range . Float. precision (optional) — Length of the resulting encoded string. Defaults to 12 . Integer in the range [1, 12] . Int8.

Note All coordinate parameters must be of the same type: either Float32 or Float64 .

or . For the precision parameter, any value less than 1 or greater than 12 is silently converted to 12 .

Returned values

Alphanumeric string of the encoded coordinate (modified version of the base32-encoding alphabet is used). String.

Example

Query:

Result:

Decodes any geohash-encoded string into longitude and latitude.

Syntax

Input values

hash_str — Geohash-encoded string.

Returned values

Tuple (longitude, latitude) of Float64 values of longitude and latitude. Tuple(Float64)

Example

Returns an array of geohash-encoded strings of given precision that fall inside and intersect boundaries of given box, basically a 2D grid flattened into array.

Syntax

Arguments

longitude_min — Minimum longitude. Range: [-180°, 180°] . Float.

— Minimum longitude. Range: . Float. latitude_min — Minimum latitude. Range: [-90°, 90°] . Float.

— Minimum latitude. Range: . Float. longitude_max — Maximum longitude. Range: [-180°, 180°] . Float.

— Maximum longitude. Range: . Float. latitude_max — Maximum latitude. Range: [-90°, 90°] . Float.

— Maximum latitude. Range: . Float. precision — Geohash precision. Range: [1, 12] . UInt8.

Note All coordinate parameters must be of the same type: either Float32 or Float64 .

Returned values

Array of precision-long strings of geohash-boxes covering provided area, you should not rely on order of items. Array(String).

[] - Empty array if minimum latitude and longitude values aren't less than corresponding maximum values.

Note Function throws an exception if resulting array is over 10'000'000 items long.

Example

Query:

Result: