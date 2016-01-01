Flipping Coordinates
flipCoordinates
The
flipCoordinates function swaps the coordinates of a point, ring, polygon, or multipolygon. This is useful, for example, when converting between coordinate systems where the order of latitude and longitude differs.
Input Parameters
coordinates— A tuple representing a point
(x, y), or an array of such tuples representing a ring, polygon, or multipolygon. Supported input types include:
- Point: A tuple
(x, y)where
xand
yare Float64 values.
- Ring: An array of points
[(x1, y1), (x2, y2), ...].
- Polygon: An array of rings
[ring1, ring2, ...], where each ring is an array of points.
- Multipolygon: An array of polygons
[polygon1, polygon2, ...].
- Point: A tuple
Returned Value
The function returns the input with the coordinates flipped. For example:
- A point
(x, y)becomes
(y, x).
- A ring
[(x1, y1), (x2, y2)]becomes
[(y1, x1), (y2, x2)].
- Nested structures like polygons and multipolygons are processed recursively.