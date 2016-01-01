Flipping Coordinates

The flipCoordinates function swaps the coordinates of a point, ring, polygon, or multipolygon. This is useful, for example, when converting between coordinate systems where the order of latitude and longitude differs.

flipCoordinates(coordinates)

coordinates — A tuple representing a point (x, y) , or an array of such tuples representing a ring, polygon, or multipolygon. Supported input types include: Point : A tuple (x, y) where x and y are Float64 values. Ring : An array of points [(x1, y1), (x2, y2), ...] . Polygon : An array of rings [ring1, ring2, ...] , where each ring is an array of points. Multipolygon : An array of polygons [polygon1, polygon2, ...] .

— A tuple representing a point , or an array of such tuples representing a ring, polygon, or multipolygon. Supported input types include:

The function returns the input with the coordinates flipped. For example:

A point (x, y) becomes (y, x) .

becomes . A ring [(x1, y1), (x2, y2)] becomes [(y1, x1), (y2, x2)] .

becomes . Nested structures like polygons and multipolygons are processed recursively.

SELECT flipCoordinates((10, 20)) AS flipped_point

┌─flipped_point─┐ │ (20,10) │ └───────────────┘

SELECT flipCoordinates([(10, 20), (30, 40)]) AS flipped_ring

┌─flipped_ring──────────────┐ │ [(20,10),(40,30)] │ └───────────────────────────┘

SELECT flipCoordinates([[(10, 20), (30, 40)], [(50, 60), (70, 80)]]) AS flipped_polygon

┌─flipped_polygon──────────────────────────────┐ │ [[(20,10),(40,30)],[(60,50),(80,70)]] │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────┘

SELECT flipCoordinates([[[10, 20], [30, 40]], [[50, 60], [70, 80]]]) AS flipped_multipolygon