Functions for Working with Nullable Values
isNull
Returns whether the argument is NULL.
See also operator
IS NULL.
Syntax
Alias:
ISNULL.
Arguments
x— A value of non-compound data type.
Returned value
1if
xis
NULL.
0if
xis not
NULL.
Example
Table:
Query:
Result:
isNullable
Returns
1 if a column is Nullable (i.e allows
NULL values),
0 otherwise.
Syntax
Arguments
x— column.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
isNotNull
Returns whether the argument is not NULL.
See also operator
IS NOT NULL.
Arguments:
x— A value of non-compound data type.
Returned value
1if
xis not
NULL.
0if
xis
NULL.
Example
Table:
Query:
Result:
isNotDistinctFrom
Performs null-safe comparison. Used to compare JOIN keys which contain NULL values in the JOIN ON section.
This function will consider two
NULL values as identical and will return
true, which is distinct from the usual
equals behavior where comparing two
NULL values would return
NULL.
This function is an internal function used by the implementation of JOIN ON. Please do not use it manually in queries.
Syntax
Arguments
x— first JOIN key.
y— second JOIN key.
Returned value
truewhen
xand
yare both
NULL.
falseotherwise.
Example
For a complete example see: NULL values in JOIN keys.
isZeroOrNull
Returns whether the argument is 0 (zero) or NULL.
Arguments:
x— A value of non-compound data type.
Returned value
1if
xis 0 (zero) or
NULL.
0else.
Example
Table:
Query:
Result:
coalesce
Returns the leftmost non-
NULL argument.
Arguments:
- Any number of parameters of non-compound type. All parameters must be of mutually compatible data types.
Returned values
- The first non-
NULLargument
NULL, if all arguments are
NULL.
Example
Consider a list of contacts that may specify multiple ways to contact a customer.
The
phone fields are of type String, but the
telegram field is
UInt32, so it needs to be converted to
String.
Get the first available contact method for the customer from the contact list:
ifNull
Returns an alternative value if the argument is
NULL.
Arguments:
x— The value to check for
NULL.
alt— The value that the function returns if
xis
NULL.
Returned values
xif
xis not
NULL.
altif
xis
NULL.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
nullIf
Returns
NULL if both arguments are equal.
Arguments:
x,
y — Values to compare. Must be of compatible types.
Returned values
NULLif the arguments are equal.
xif the arguments are not equal.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
assumeNotNull
Returns the corresponding non-
Nullable value for a value of Nullable type. If the original value is
NULL, an arbitrary result can be returned. See also functions
ifNull and
coalesce.
Arguments:
x— The original value.
Returned values
- The input value as non-
Nullabletype, if it is not
NULL.
- An arbitrary value, if the input value is
NULL.
Example
Table:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
toNullable
Converts the argument type to
Nullable.
Arguments:
x— A value of non-compound type.
Returned value
- The input value but of
Nullabletype.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result: