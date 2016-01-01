Functions for Working with Nullable Values

Returns whether the argument is NULL.

See also operator IS NULL .

Syntax

Alias: ISNULL .

Arguments

x — A value of non-compound data type.

Returned value

1 if x is NULL .

Example

Table:

Query:

Result:

Returns 1 if a column is Nullable (i.e allows NULL values), 0 otherwise.

Syntax

Arguments

x — column.

Returned value

1 if x allows NULL values. UInt8.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns whether the argument is not NULL.

See also operator IS NOT NULL .

Arguments:

x — A value of non-compound data type.

Returned value

1 if x is not NULL .

Example

Table:

Query:

Result:

Performs null-safe comparison. Used to compare JOIN keys which contain NULL values in the JOIN ON section. This function will consider two NULL values as identical and will return true , which is distinct from the usual equals behavior where comparing two NULL values would return NULL .

Note This function is an internal function used by the implementation of JOIN ON. Please do not use it manually in queries.

Syntax

Arguments

x — first JOIN key.

Returned value

true when x and y are both NULL .

Example

For a complete example see: NULL values in JOIN keys.

Returns whether the argument is 0 (zero) or NULL.

Arguments:

x — A value of non-compound data type.

Returned value

1 if x is 0 (zero) or NULL .

Example

Table:

Query:

Result:

Returns the leftmost non- NULL argument.

Arguments:

Any number of parameters of non-compound type. All parameters must be of mutually compatible data types.

Returned values

The first non- NULL argument

Example

Consider a list of contacts that may specify multiple ways to contact a customer.

The mail and phone fields are of type String, but the telegram field is UInt32 , so it needs to be converted to String .

Get the first available contact method for the customer from the contact list:

Returns an alternative value if the argument is NULL .

Arguments:

x — The value to check for NULL .

— The value to check for . alt — The value that the function returns if x is NULL .

Returned values

x if x is not NULL .

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns NULL if both arguments are equal.

Arguments:

x , y — Values to compare. Must be of compatible types.

Returned values

NULL if the arguments are equal.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the corresponding non- Nullable value for a value of Nullable type. If the original value is NULL , an arbitrary result can be returned. See also functions ifNull and coalesce .

Arguments:

x — The original value.

Returned values

The input value as non- Nullable type, if it is not NULL .

Example

Table:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Converts the argument type to Nullable .

Arguments:

x — A value of non-compound type.

Returned value

The input value but of Nullable type.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result: