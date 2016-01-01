Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

files

file

Reads a file as string and loads the data into the specified column. The file content is not interpreted.

Also see table function file.

Syntax

Arguments

  • path — The path of the file relative to user_files_path. Supports wildcards *, **, ?, {abc,def} and {N..M} where N, M are numbers and 'abc', 'def' are strings.
  • default — The value returned if the file does not exist or cannot be accessed. Supported data types: String and NULL.

Example

Inserting data from files a.txt and b.txt into a table as strings: