Reads a file as string and loads the data into the specified column. The file content is not interpreted.
Also see table function file.
Syntax
Arguments
path— The path of the file relative to user_files_path. Supports wildcards
*,
**,
?,
{abc,def}and
{N..M}where
N,
Mare numbers and
'abc', 'def'are strings.
default— The value returned if the file does not exist or cannot be accessed. Supported data types: String and NULL.
Example
Inserting data from files a.txt and b.txt into a table as strings: