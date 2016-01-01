Functions for Working with Dictionaries
For dictionaries created with DDL queries, the
dict_name parameter must be fully specified, like
<database>.<dict_name>. Otherwise, the current database is used.
For information on connecting and configuring dictionaries, see Dictionaries.
dictGet, dictGetOrDefault, dictGetOrNull
Retrieves values from a dictionary.
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
attr_names— Name of the column of the dictionary, String literal, or tuple of column names, Tuple(String literal).
id_expr— Key value. Expression returning dictionary key-type value or Tuple-type value depending on the dictionary configuration.
default_value_expr— Values returned if the dictionary does not contain a row with the
id_exprkey. Expression or Tuple(Expression), returning the value (or values) in the data types configured for the
attr_namesattribute.
Returned value
-
If ClickHouse parses the attribute successfully in the attribute's data type, functions return the value of the dictionary attribute that corresponds to
id_expr.
-
If there is no the key, corresponding to
id_expr, in the dictionary, then:
dictGetreturns the content of the
<null_value>element specified for the attribute in the dictionary configuration.
dictGetOrDefaultreturns the value passed as the
default_value_exprparameter.
dictGetOrNullreturns
NULLin case key was not found in dictionary.
-
ClickHouse throws an exception if it cannot parse the value of the attribute or the value does not match the attribute data type.
Example for simple key dictionary
Create a text file
ext-dict-test.csv containing the following:
The first column is
id, the second column is
c1.
Configure the dictionary:
Perform the query:
Example for complex key dictionary
Create a text file
ext-dict-mult.csv containing the following:
The first column is
id, the second is
c1, the third is
c2.
Configure the dictionary:
Perform the query:
Example for range key dictionary
Input table:
Create the dictionary:
Perform the query:
Result:
See Also
dictHas
Checks whether a key is present in a dictionary.
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
id_expr— Key value. Expression returning dictionary key-type value or Tuple-type value depending on the dictionary configuration.
Returned value
dictGetHierarchy
Creates an array, containing all the parents of a key in the hierarchical dictionary.
Syntax
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
key— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
Returned value
- Parents for the key. Array(UInt64).
dictIsIn
Checks the ancestor of a key through the whole hierarchical chain in the dictionary.
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
child_id_expr— Key to be checked. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
ancestor_id_expr— Alleged ancestor of the
child_id_exprkey. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
Returned value
- 0, if
child_id_expris not a child of
ancestor_id_expr. UInt8.
- 1, if
child_id_expris a child of
ancestor_id_expror if
child_id_expris an
ancestor_id_expr. UInt8.
dictGetChildren
Returns first-level children as an array of indexes. It is the inverse transformation for dictGetHierarchy.
Syntax
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
key— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
Returned values
Example
Consider the hierarchic dictionary:
First-level children:
dictGetDescendant
Returns all descendants as if dictGetChildren function was applied
level times recursively.
Syntax
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
key— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
level— Hierarchy level. If
level = 0returns all descendants to the end. UInt8.
Returned values
Example
Consider the hierarchic dictionary:
All descendants:
First-level descendants:
dictGetAll
Retrieves the attribute values of all nodes that matched each key in a regular expression tree dictionary.
Besides returning values of type
Array(T) instead of
T, this function behaves similarly to
dictGet.
Syntax
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
attr_names— Name of the column of the dictionary, String literal, or tuple of column names, Tuple(String literal).
id_expr— Key value. Expression returning array of dictionary key-type value or Tuple-type value depending on the dictionary configuration.
limit- Maximum length for each value array returned. When truncating, child nodes are given precedence over parent nodes, and otherwise the defined list order for the regexp tree dictionary is respected. If unspecified, array length is unlimited.
Returned value
-
If ClickHouse parses the attribute successfully in the attribute's data type as defined in the dictionary, returns an array of dictionary attribute values that correspond to
id_exprfor each attribute specified by
attr_names.
-
If there is no key corresponding to
id_exprin the dictionary, then an empty array is returned.
ClickHouse throws an exception if it cannot parse the value of the attribute or the value does not match the attribute data type.
Example
Consider the following regexp tree dictionary:
Get all matching values:
Get up to 2 matching values:
Other Functions
ClickHouse supports specialized functions that convert dictionary attribute values to a specific data type regardless of the dictionary configuration.
Functions:
dictGetInt8,
dictGetInt16,
dictGetInt32,
dictGetInt64
dictGetUInt8,
dictGetUInt16,
dictGetUInt32,
dictGetUInt64
dictGetFloat32,
dictGetFloat64
dictGetDate
dictGetDateTime
dictGetUUID
dictGetString
dictGetIPv4,
dictGetIPv6
All these functions have the
OrDefault modification. For example,
dictGetDateOrDefault.
Syntax:
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
attr_name— Name of the column of the dictionary. String literal.
id_expr— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64 or Tuple-type value depending on the dictionary configuration.
default_value_expr— Value returned if the dictionary does not contain a row with the
id_exprkey. Expression returning the value in the data type configured for the
attr_nameattribute.
Returned value
-
If ClickHouse parses the attribute successfully in the attribute's data type, functions return the value of the dictionary attribute that corresponds to
id_expr.
-
If there is no requested
id_exprin the dictionary then:
dictGet[Type]returns the content of the
<null_value>element specified for the attribute in the dictionary configuration.
dictGet[Type]OrDefaultreturns the value passed as the
default_value_exprparameter.
-
ClickHouse throws an exception if it cannot parse the value of the attribute or the value does not match the attribute data type.