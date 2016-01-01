encryption-functions
These functions implement encryption and decryption of data with AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) algorithm.
Key length depends on encryption mode. It is 16, 24, and 32 bytes long for
-128-,
-196-, and
-256- modes respectively.
Initialization vector length is always 16 bytes (bytes in excess of 16 are ignored).
Note that these functions work slowly until ClickHouse 21.1.
encrypt
This function encrypts data using these modes:
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
- aes-128-gcm, aes-192-gcm, aes-256-gcm
- aes-128-ctr, aes-192-ctr, aes-256-ctr
- aes-128-cfb, aes-128-cfb1, aes-128-cfb8
Syntax
Arguments
mode— Encryption mode. String.
plaintext— Text that need to be encrypted. String.
key— Encryption key. String.
iv— Initialization vector. Required for
-gcmmodes, optional for others. String.
aad— Additional authenticated data. It isn't encrypted, but it affects decryption. Works only in
-gcmmodes, for others would throw an exception. String.
Returned value
- Ciphertext binary string. String.
Examples
Create this table:
Query:
Insert some data (please avoid storing the keys/ivs in the database as this undermines the whole concept of encryption), also storing 'hints' is unsafe too and used only for illustrative purposes:
Query:
Query:
Result:
Example with
-gcm:
Query:
Result:
aes_encrypt_mysql
Compatible with mysql encryption and resulting ciphertext can be decrypted with AES_DECRYPT function.
Will produce the same ciphertext as
encrypt on equal inputs. But when
key or
iv are longer than they should normally be,
aes_encrypt_mysql will stick to what MySQL's
aes_encrypt does: 'fold'
key and ignore excess bits of
iv.
Supported encryption modes:
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
Syntax
Arguments
mode— Encryption mode. String.
plaintext— Text that needs to be encrypted. String.
key— Encryption key. If key is longer than required by mode, MySQL-specific key folding is performed. String.
iv— Initialization vector. Optional, only first 16 bytes are taken into account String.
Returned value
- Ciphertext binary string. String.
Examples
Given equal input
encrypt and
aes_encrypt_mysql produce the same ciphertext:
Query:
Result:
But
encrypt fails when
key or
iv is longer than expected:
Query:
Result:
While
aes_encrypt_mysql produces MySQL-compatible output:
Query:
Result:
Notice how supplying even longer
IV produces the same result
Query:
Result:
Which is binary equal to what MySQL produces on same inputs:
decrypt
This function decrypts ciphertext into a plaintext using these modes:
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
- aes-128-gcm, aes-192-gcm, aes-256-gcm
- aes-128-ctr, aes-192-ctr, aes-256-ctr
- aes-128-cfb, aes-128-cfb1, aes-128-cfb8
Syntax
Arguments
mode— Decryption mode. String.
ciphertext— Encrypted text that needs to be decrypted. String.
key— Decryption key. String.
iv— Initialization vector. Required for
-gcmmodes, Optional for others. String.
aad— Additional authenticated data. Won't decrypt if this value is incorrect. Works only in
-gcmmodes, for others would throw an exception. String.
Returned value
- Decrypted String. String.
Examples
Re-using table from encrypt.
Query:
Result:
Now let's try to decrypt all that data.
Query:
Result:
Notice how only a portion of the data was properly decrypted, and the rest is gibberish since either
mode,
key, or
iv were different upon encryption.
tryDecrypt
Similar to
decrypt, but returns NULL if decryption fails because of using the wrong key.
Examples
Let's create a table where
user_id is the unique user id,
encrypted is an encrypted string field,
iv is an initial vector for decrypt/encrypt. Assume that users know their id and the key to decrypt the encrypted field:
Insert some data:
Query:
Result:
aes_decrypt_mysql
Compatible with mysql encryption and decrypts data encrypted with AES_ENCRYPT function.
Will produce same plaintext as
decrypt on equal inputs. But when
key or
iv are longer than they should normally be,
aes_decrypt_mysql will stick to what MySQL's
aes_decrypt does: 'fold'
key and ignore excess bits of
IV.
Supported decryption modes:
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-cfb128
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
Syntax
Arguments
mode— Decryption mode. String.
ciphertext— Encrypted text that needs to be decrypted. String.
key— Decryption key. String.
iv— Initialization vector. Optional. String.
Returned value
- Decrypted String. String.
Examples
Let's decrypt data we've previously encrypted with MySQL:
Query:
Result: