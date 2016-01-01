Conditional Functions
if
Performs conditional branching.
If the condition
cond evaluates to a non-zero value, the function returns the result of the expression
then. If
cond evaluates to zero or
NULL, then the result of the
else expression is returned.
Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled, the
then expression is evaluated only on rows where
cond is
true and the
else expression where
cond is
false. For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query
SELECT if(number = 0, 0, intDiv(42, number)) FROM numbers(10).
then and
else must be of a similar type.
Syntax
Alias:
cond ? then : else (ternary operator)
Arguments
cond– The evaluated condition. UInt8, Nullable(UInt8) or NULL.
then– The expression returned if
conditionis true.
else– The expression returned if
conditionis
falseor NULL.
Returned values
The result of either the
then and
else expressions, depending on condition
cond.
Example
Result:
multiIf
Allows to write the CASE operator more compactly in the query.
Syntax
Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled, the
then_i expression is evaluated only on rows where
((NOT cond_1) AND (NOT cond_2) AND ... AND (NOT cond_{i-1}) AND cond_i) is
true,
cond_i will be evaluated only on rows where
((NOT cond_1) AND (NOT cond_2) AND ... AND (NOT cond_{i-1})) is
true. For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query
SELECT multiIf(number = 2, intDiv(1, number), number = 5) FROM numbers(10).
Arguments
The function accepts
2N+1 parameters:
cond_N— The N-th evaluated condition which controls if
then_Nis returned.
then_N— The result of the function when
cond_Nis true.
else— The result of the function if none of conditions is true.
Returned values
The result of either any of the
then_N or
else expressions, depending on the conditions
cond_N.
Example
Assuming this table:
Using Conditional Results Directly
Conditionals always result to
0,
1 or
NULL. So you can use conditional results directly like this:
NULL Values in Conditionals
When
NULL values are involved in conditionals, the result will also be
NULL.
So you should construct your queries carefully if the types are
Nullable.
The following example demonstrates this by failing to add equals condition to
multiIf.
greatest
Returns the greatest across a list of values. All of the list members must be of comparable types.
Examples:
The type returned is a Float64 as the UInt8 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.
The type returned is a DateTime64 as the DateTime32 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.
least
Returns the least across a list of values. All of the list members must be of comparable types.
Examples:
The type returned is a Float64 as the UInt8 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.
The type returned is a DateTime64 as the DateTime32 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.
clamp
Constrain the return value between A and B.
Syntax
Arguments
value– Input value.
min– Limit the lower bound.
max– Limit the upper bound.
Returned values
If the value is less than the minimum value, return the minimum value; if it is greater than the maximum value, return the maximum value; otherwise, return the current value.
Examples: