Conditional Functions

Performs conditional branching.

If the condition cond evaluates to a non-zero value, the function returns the result of the expression then . If cond evaluates to zero or NULL , then the result of the else expression is returned.

Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled, the then expression is evaluated only on rows where cond is true and the else expression where cond is false . For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query SELECT if(number = 0, 0, intDiv(42, number)) FROM numbers(10) .

then and else must be of a similar type.

Syntax

Alias: cond ? then : else (ternary operator)

Arguments

cond – The evaluated condition. UInt8, Nullable(UInt8) or NULL.

then – The expression returned if condition is true.

else – The expression returned if condition is false or NULL.

Returned values

The result of either the then and else expressions, depending on condition cond .

Example

Result:

Allows to write the CASE operator more compactly in the query.

Syntax

Setting short_circuit_function_evaluation controls whether short-circuit evaluation is used. If enabled, the then_i expression is evaluated only on rows where ((NOT cond_1) AND (NOT cond_2) AND ... AND (NOT cond_{i-1}) AND cond_i) is true , cond_i will be evaluated only on rows where ((NOT cond_1) AND (NOT cond_2) AND ... AND (NOT cond_{i-1})) is true . For example, with short-circuit evaluation, no division-by-zero exception is thrown when executing the query SELECT multiIf(number = 2, intDiv(1, number), number = 5) FROM numbers(10) .

Arguments

The function accepts 2N+1 parameters:

cond_N — The N-th evaluated condition which controls if then_N is returned.

then_N — The result of the function when cond_N is true.

else — The result of the function if none of conditions is true.

Returned values

The result of either any of the then_N or else expressions, depending on the conditions cond_N .

Example

Assuming this table:

Conditionals always result to 0 , 1 or NULL . So you can use conditional results directly like this:

When NULL values are involved in conditionals, the result will also be NULL .

So you should construct your queries carefully if the types are Nullable .

The following example demonstrates this by failing to add equals condition to multiIf .

Returns the greatest across a list of values. All of the list members must be of comparable types.

Examples:

Note The type returned is a Float64 as the UInt8 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.

Note The type returned is a DateTime64 as the DateTime32 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.

Returns the least across a list of values. All of the list members must be of comparable types.

Examples:

Note The type returned is a Float64 as the UInt8 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.

Note The type returned is a DateTime64 as the DateTime32 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.

Constrain the return value between A and B.

Syntax

Arguments

value – Input value.

– Input value. min – Limit the lower bound.

– Limit the lower bound. max – Limit the upper bound.

Returned values

If the value is less than the minimum value, return the minimum value; if it is greater than the maximum value, return the maximum value; otherwise, return the current value.

Examples: