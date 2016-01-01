Comparison Functions

The comparison functions below return 0 or 1 with type UInt8. Only values within the same group can be compared (e.g. UInt16 and UInt64 ) but not across groups (e.g. UInt16 and DateTime ). Comparison of numbers and strings are possible, as is comparison of strings with dates and dates with times. For tuples and arrays, the comparison is lexicographic meaning that the comparison is made for each corresponding element of the left side and right side tuple/array.

The following types can be compared:

numbers and decimals

strings and fixed strings

dates

dates with times

tuples (lexicographic comparison)

arrays (lexicographic comparison)

Note Strings are compared byte-by-byte. This may lead to unexpected results if one of the strings contains UTF-8 encoded multi-byte characters. A string S1 which has another string S2 as prefix is considered longer than S2.

Syntax

Alias:

a = b (operator)

(operator) a == b (operator)

Syntax

Alias:

a != b (operator)

(operator) a <> b (operator)

Syntax

Alias:

a < b (operator)

Syntax

Alias:

a > b (operator)

Syntax

Alias:

a <= b (operator)

Syntax

Alias: