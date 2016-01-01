Skip to main content
Bitmap Functions

Bitmaps can be constructed in two ways. The first way is constructed by aggregation function groupBitmap with -State, the other way is to constructed a bitmap from an Array object.

bitmapBuild

Builds a bitmap from an unsigned integer array.

Syntax

Arguments

  • array – Unsigned integer array.

Example

bitmapToArray

Converts bitmap to an integer array.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapSubsetInRange

Returns the subset of a bitmap with bits within a value interval.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmapBitmap object.
  • range_start – Start of the range (inclusive). UInt32.
  • range_end – End of the range (exclusive). UInt32.

Example

Result:

bitmapSubsetLimit

Returns a subset of a bitmap with smallest bit value range_start and at most cardinality_limit elements.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmapBitmap object.
  • range_start – Start of the range (inclusive). UInt32.
  • cardinality_limit – Maximum cardinality of the subset. UInt32.

Example

Result:

subBitmap

Returns a subset of the bitmap, starting from position offset. The maximum cardinality of the returned bitmap is cardinality_limit.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – The bitmap. Bitmap object.
  • offset – The position of the first element of the subset. UInt32.
  • cardinality_limit – The maximum number of elements in the subset. UInt32.

Example

Result:

bitmapContains

Checks whether the bitmap contains an element.

Arguments

Returned values

  • 0 — If bitmap does not contain needle. UInt8.
  • 1 — If bitmap contains needle. UInt8.

Example

Result:

bitmapHasAny

Checks whether two bitmaps intersect.

If bitmap2 contains exactly one element, consider using bitmapContains instead as it works more efficiently.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap1 – Bitmap object 1.
  • bitmap2 – Bitmap object 2.

Return values

  • 1, if bitmap1 and bitmap2 have at least one shared element.
  • 0, otherwise.

Example

Result:

bitmapHasAll

Returns 1 if the first bitmap contains all elements of the second bitmap, otherwise 0. If the second bitmap is empty, returns 1.

Also see hasAll(array, array).

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap1 – Bitmap object 1.
  • bitmap2 – Bitmap object 2.

Example

Result:

bitmapCardinality

Returns the cardinality of a bitmap.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapMin

Computes the smallest bit set in a bitmap, or UINT32_MAX if the bitmap is empty.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapMax

Computes the greatest bit set in a bitmap, or 0 if the bitmap is empty.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapTransform

Replaces at most N bits in a bitmap. The old and new value of the i-th replaced bit is given by from_array[i] and to_array[i].

The result depends on the array ordering if from_array and to_array.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.
  • from_array – UInt32 array. For idx in range [0, from_array.size()), if bitmap contains from_array[idx], then replace it with to_array[idx].
  • to_array – UInt32 array with the same size as from_array.

Example

Result:

bitmapAnd

Computes the logical conjunction of two bitmaps.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapOr

Computes the logical disjunction of two bitmaps.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapXor

Xor-s two bitmaps.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapAndnot

Computes the logical conjunction of two bitmaps and negates the result.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapAndCardinality

Returns the cardinality of the logical conjunction of two bitmaps.

Syntax

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapOrCardinality

Returns the cardinality of the logical disjunction of two bitmaps.

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapXorCardinality

Returns the cardinality of the XOR of two bitmaps.

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result:

bitmapAndnotCardinality

Returns the cardinality of the AND-NOT operation of two bitmaps.

Arguments

  • bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

Result: