Arithmetic Functions
Arithmetic functions work for any two operands of type
UInt8,
UInt16,
UInt32,
UInt64,
Int8,
Int16,
Int32,
Int64,
Float32, or
Float64.
Before performing the operation, both operands are cast to the result type. The result type is determined as follows (unless specified differently in the function documentation below):
- If both operands are up to 32 bits wide, the size of the result type will be the size of the next bigger type following the bigger of the
two operands (integer size promotion). For example,
UInt8 + UInt16 = UInt32or
Float32 * Float32 = Float64.
- If one of the operands has 64 or more bits, the size of the result type will be the same size as the bigger of the two operands. For
example,
UInt32 + UInt128 = UInt128or
Float32 * Float64 = Float64.
- If one of the operands is signed, the result type will also be signed, otherwise it will be signed. For example,
UInt32 * Int32 = Int64.
These rules make sure that the result type will be the smallest type which can represent all possible results. While this introduces a risk of overflows around the value range boundary, it ensures that calculations are performed quickly using the maximum native integer width of 64 bit. This behavior also guarantees compatibility with many other databases which provide 64 bit integers (BIGINT) as the biggest integer type.
Example:
Overflows are produced the same way as in C++.
plus
Calculates the sum of two values
a and
b.
Syntax
It is possible to add an integer and a date or date with time. The former operation increments the number of days in the date, the latter operation increments the number of seconds in the date with time.
Alias:
a + b (operator)
minus
Calculates the difference of two values
a and
b. The result is always signed.
Similar to
plus, it is possible to subtract an integer from a date or date with time.
Additionally, subtraction between date with time is supported, resulting in the time difference between them.
Syntax
Alias:
a - b (operator)
multiply
Calculates the product of two values
a and
b.
Syntax
Alias:
a * b (operator)
divide
Calculates the quotient of two values
a and
b. The result type is always Float64. Integer division is provided by the
intDiv function.
Division by 0 returns
inf,
-inf, or
nan.
Syntax
Alias:
a / b (operator)
intDiv
Performs an integer division of two values
a by
b, i.e. computes the quotient rounded down to the next smallest integer.
The result has the same width as the dividend (the first parameter).
An exception is thrown when dividing by zero, when the quotient does not fit in the range of the dividend, or when dividing a minimal negative number by minus one.
Syntax
Example
Query:
intDivOrZero
Same as
intDiv but returns zero when dividing by zero or when dividing a minimal negative number by minus one.
Syntax
isFinite
Returns 1 if the Float32 or Float64 argument not infinite and not a NaN, otherwise this function returns 0.
Syntax
isInfinite
Returns 1 if the Float32 or Float64 argument is infinite, otherwise this function returns 0. Note that 0 is returned for a NaN.
Syntax
ifNotFinite
Checks whether a floating point value is finite.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
xif
xis finite.
yif
xis not finite.
Example
Query:
SELECT 1/0 as infimum, ifNotFinite(infimum,42)
Result:
┌─infimum─┬─ifNotFinite(divide(1, 0), 42)─┐ │ inf │ 42 │ └─────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
You can get similar result by using the ternary operator:
isFinite(x) ? x : y.
isNaN
Returns 1 if the Float32 and Float64 argument is NaN, otherwise this function 0.
Syntax
modulo
Calculates the remainder of the division of two values
a by
b.
The result type is an integer if both inputs are integers. If one of the inputs is a floating-point number, the result type is Float64.
The remainder is computed like in C++. Truncated division is used for negative numbers.
An exception is thrown when dividing by zero or when dividing a minimal negative number by minus one.
Syntax
Alias:
a % b (operator)
moduloOrZero
Like modulo but returns zero when the divisor is zero.
Syntax
positiveModulo(a, b)
Like modulo but always returns a non-negative number.
This function is 4-5 times slower than
modulo.
Syntax
Alias:
positive_modulo(a, b)
pmod(a, b)
Example
Query:
Result:
negate
Negates a value
a. The result is always signed.
Syntax
Alias:
-a
abs
Calculates the absolute value of
a. Has no effect if
a is of an unsigned type. If
a is of a signed type, it returns an unsigned number.
Syntax
gcd
Returns the greatest common divisor of two values
a and
b.
An exception is thrown when dividing by zero or when dividing a minimal negative number by minus one.
Syntax
lcm(a, b)
Returns the least common multiple of two values
a and
b.
An exception is thrown when dividing by zero or when dividing a minimal negative number by minus one.
Syntax
max2
Returns the bigger of two values
a and
b. The returned value is of type Float64.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
min2
Returns the smaller of two values
a and
b. The returned value is of type Float64.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
multiplyDecimal
Multiplies two decimals
a and
b. The result value will be of type Decimal256.
The scale of the result can be explicitly specified by
result_scale. If
result_scale is not specified, it is assumed to be the maximum scale of the input values.
This function work significantly slower than usual
multiply. In case no control over the result precision is needed and/or fast computation is desired, consider using
multiply.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- The result of multiplication with given scale. Decimal256.
Example
Differences compared to regular multiplication:
Result:
Result:
divideDecimal
Divides two decimals
a and
b. The result value will be of type Decimal256.
The scale of the result can be explicitly specified by
result_scale. If
result_scale is not specified, it is assumed to be the maximum scale of the input values.
This function work significantly slower than usual
divide. In case no control over the result precision is needed and/or fast computation is desired, consider using
divide.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- The result of division with given scale. Decimal256.
Example
Differences compared to regular division:
Result:
Result:
byteSwap
Reverses the bytes of an integer, i.e. changes its endianness.
Syntax
Example
Result:
The above example can be worked out in the following manner:
- Convert the base-10 integer to its equivalent hexadecimal format in big-endian format, i.e. 3351772109 -> C7 C7 FB CD (4 bytes)
- Reverse the bytes, i.e. C7 C7 FB CD -> CD FB C7 C7
- Convert the result back to an integer assuming big-endian, i.e. CD FB C7 C7 -> 3455829959
One use case of this function is reversing IPv4s: